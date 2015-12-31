Name Description

Erik Ehrentraut Dr. Erik Ehrentraut is Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Sma Solar Technology AG since February 11, 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 26, 2011 till February 11, 2015. He served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2004 till May 26, 2011. He is Chairman of the Presiding Committee and the Audit Committee, as well as Member of the Nomination Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He served on the Managing Board of Flachglas AG, from 1987 till 2000, and has been Chairman of the Managing Board since 1991. From 1991 till 2000, he also held the position of Chairman of the Managing Board at Pilkington Deutschland GmbH. From 2000 till 2002, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of FLABEG GmbH. He has acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of Interpane Glas Industrie AG. He is Enterprise Consultant. He holds a Doctorate in Law degree.

Pierre-Pascal Urbon Mr. Pierre-Pascal Urbon is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, responsible for Strategy, Finance/Legal and Sales of SMA Solar Technology AG since January 2016. Previously, he has served as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer and has also been responsible for Strategy and Finance since March 1, 2015. He has been responsible for the Company’s strategic direction and Chinese subsidiary Zeversolar as well as for driving internationalization. He is also in charge of Finance, Legal and Compliance. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and was responsible for Strategy at the Company from November 1, 2012. Prior to this he was Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of SMA Solar Technology AG from May 26, 2011. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Management Board from June 11, 2009 till May 26, 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Member of the Management Board, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer from July 1, 2006 till June 10, 2009. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board until April 28, 2006. He studied business administration and was active in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) consulting until 2005, when he joined SMA.

Kim Fausing Mr. Kim Fausing has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sma Solar Technology AG since February 11, 2015. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member on September 23, 2014. He is Member of the Presidial Committee and the Mediation, Nomination Committee at the Company. He has served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Danfoss A/S, among others.

Juergen Reinert Dr. Juergen Reinert is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board responsible for Operations and Technology of SMA Solar Technology AG since January 1, 2016. Previously, he has been Member of the Management Board for Technology since March 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board for Technical Development at the Company from April 1, 2014. After receiving his doctorate he began his career as Chief Engineer at the Institute for Power Electronics and Electrical Drives (ISEA) in Aachen, Germany. For over 11 years he worked at Emotron in Sweden, during the last years as Board Member for Research & Development and Operations. From 2011 to 2014, he was responsible for the Power Plant Solutions division at the Company. He is a Member of the Supervisory Board at Danfoss A/S.

Roland Bent Mr. Roland Bent is Member of the Supervisory Board at SMA Solar Technology AG since January 28, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board at Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG. He was in charge of the areas of marketing, product development as well as innovation and technology management. His responsibilities also included managing the company's international research and development centers.

Oliver Dietzel Mr. Oliver Dietzel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at SMA Solar Technology AG since May 24, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a Trade Union Secretary.

Peter Drews Mr. Peter Drews is Member of the Supervisory Board of SMA Solar Technology AG since May 26, 2011. He is Chairman of the Company's Nomination Committee. He is Chairman of the Foundation Managing board. He served as Chief Product Officer and Member of the Management Board from April 1, 2010 till May 26, 2011. He has served as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board until April 1, 2010. He is Electrical Engineer and co-founder of the Company in 1981.

Johannes Haede Mr. Johannes Haede is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at SMA Solar Technology AG since 2004. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He initially worked at Alfred Schmermund machinery factory in the Development office in Darmstadt. He joined the Company in 1989. He has also been Team Leader in Hardware Development for the product area Communication & Control, and he has been Member of the Works Council. He studied Electrical Engineering.

Heike Haigis Ms. Heike Haigis is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of SMA Solar Technology AG since September 30, 2014. She is Trade Union Secretary at IG-Metall. She is Chairman of the Mediation Committee.

Alexa Hergenroether Ms. Alexa Hergenroether is Member of the Supervisory Board at SMA Solar Technology AG effective August 5, 2016. She is a member of the K+S KALI GmbH management. In her many years of working at a renowned accounting firm, Alexa Hergenröther gained familiarity with various business models and applied her extensive, expert knowledge on finance and tax questions to large enterprises. After joining the world's largest salt producer, the K + S Group, she took over the management of the business development division before driving the internationalization of the salt business in the rapidly growing South American sales market as Managing Director of K+S Chile S.A. in Santiago de Chile. On June 1, 2014, Hergenröther joined the K+S KALI GmbH management team, a world-leading provider of potash and magnesium products belonging to the K+S Group, where she is responsible for sales and marketing.

Yvonne Siebert Ms. Yvonne Siebert is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of SMA Solar Technology AG since May 21, 2015. She is Member of the Presidial Committee,

Matthias Victor Dr. Matthias Victor is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of SMA Solar Technology AG since May 21, 2015. He is Member of the Presidial Committee.

Hans-Dieter Werner Mr. Hans-Dieter Werner is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of SMA Solar Technology AG since May 21, 2015. He is Member of the Mediation committee.