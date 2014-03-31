Name Description

Kamal Sarda Mr. Kamal Kishore Sarda is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He holds B.E. (Mech.) degree. He hs 39 years of experience.

Pankaj Sarda Mr. Pankaj Sarda is Deputy Managing Director of the company. He was Whole-Time Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited.. He holds Industrial Engineering from the Nagpur University and MBA from the Purdue University, USA. He has more than 8 years experience in project, HR and corporate affairs. He holds directorships in Sarda Energy Ltd, Madhya Bharat Power Corpn. Ltd., Sarda Energy & Minerals Hongkong Ltd., Madanpur South Coal Co. Ltd., Rishabh Mining & Transport Co. Pvt. Ltd., Natural Resources Energy Private Limited.

Uma Sarda Mrs. Uma Sarda is Director of the company. Mrs. Uma Sarda is graduate in Arts (Home Science). Mrs. Uma Sarda is attached to Friends of Tribals Society an NGO which works for the primary education of the tribal children and health care of tribal people of Chhattisgarh. Apart from the above, she is also a participant in various social activities in and around Raipur

Jitender Balakrishnan Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He had a long association with IDBI group wherein he has served on various posts upto the level of Dy. MD & Group Head Corporate Banking before retiring. He has wide experience of corporate finance in sectors like, Oil and Gas, Refineries, Power, Telecom, Airports, Roads, Ports, Steel, Cement, Fertilizers, Petrochemicals, Hotel, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, etc.

Asit Basu Mr. Asit Kumar Basu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He has been a Director of the company since January, 2003. His qualifiaction is BME. He is Ex-Chief General Manager IDBI. He has more than 40 years experience in the field of finance and industry. He has been a Director of Online Capital Markets Ltdd, EM Financial Advisory Services (India) Pvt. Ltd; ICRA Online Ltd. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Chittur Lakshminarayanan Mr. Chittur Krishnan Lakshminarayanan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. His qualification is B. Tech. He worked as a Plant Engineer for 8 years with Madras Petrochem Ltd. Thereafter, he worked with Industrial Development Bank of India, firstly in Project finance and then in Investment Banking. Lastly, he worked as President and CEO of STCMS Electric Company Pvt. Ltd., which is operating a 250 MW IPP. He is Director of Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd., Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd.

Rakesh Mehra Mr. Rakesh Mehra is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited.. He has been a Director of the company since July, 1986. He is a Cost Accountant. He is Ex-General Manager of MPAKVN and has 35 years of experience in the field of finance. He has been Director of Econotech Services Pvt. Ltd, Minwool Rock Fibres Ltd; Shiv Solvent Extractions Products Pvt. Ltd. He has been Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Gajinder Sahni Mr. Gajinder Singh Sahni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He is done Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration, Cardiff University, U. K. He is a retired IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre belonging to 1971 batch. He has played a role as a Member of the Indian Administrative Service, in a wide spectrum of areas at the highest levels of decision making in the government.