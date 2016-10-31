Name Description

Alan Lewis Mr. Alan S. Lewis is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Alan Lewis joined the Group in June 2009 as a non-executive director and was appointed chairman in January 2014. He is also non-executive chairman of Porterbrook, a major train leasing Rosco, and chairman of Amplan, a private property development and investment business. He is also an ambassador for Leaders Quest, a social enterprise that develops leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Frederic Vecchioli Mr. Frederic Vecchioli is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Company. Mr. Vecchioli is a founding director of our French business and has overseen its growth to 24 stores in Paris operating under the “Une Pièce En Plus” brand. He joined the Group as President and Head of French Operations following the Mentmore acquisition in 2004. Mr Vecchioli became Chief Executive Officer of the Group in September 2013. He has a Master of Finance from the University of Paris Dauphine.

Andy Jones Mr. Andy Jones is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Company. Mr. Jones joined the Group in May 2013 as Chief Financial Officer. Andy’s previous role was director of group finance at Worldpay Limited prior to which he held the positions of director of finance and investor relations at TUI Travel PLC and chief financial officer of Virgin Entertainment Group in the US. Andy began his career at Ernst and Young where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1992. Andy is a graduate of the University of Birmingham.

Sam Ahmed Mr. Sam Ahmed is Company Secretary of the Company. Sam Ahmed has worked for the Group since 2004 and was appointed Company Secretary in May 2008. He was head of corporate compliance for Mentmore plc and has been involved in the industry since 1996. Mr Ahmed qualified as a chartered accountant in 1986 with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He worked in public practice for 15 years, having trained and qualified with a small London practice, then as an audit manager at Price Waterhouse, followed by five years as general practitioner with his own accountancy firm in London.

Claire Balmforth Ms. Claire Balmforth is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 August 2016. She has been Group HR Director of the Priory Group since July 2014. Previously, Claire was at Carpetright Plc where she served as Group Human Resources Director from 2006 and as Operations Director UK from 2011. She also served as its People and Customer Director. She began her career in Selfridges, and has worked in many retail businesses including Tesco and Boots and has experience in the B2B sector with RAC plc.

Joanne Kenrick Ms. Joanne Louise Kenrick is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kenrick joined the Group in October 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. She is currently marketing director at Homebase, a subsidiary of Home Retail Group plc, and a non-executive director of Principality Building Society where she is also a member of the customer and conduct and nominations committees. Previously, Jo was chief executive officer of Start, a Prince of Wales charity. She was marketing and customer proposition director at B&Q and marketing director at Camelot Group plc. Jo has a law degree and started her career at Mars Confectionery and PepsiCo.

Ian Krieger Mr. Ian Krieger is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ian is a non-executive director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Premier Foods plc. He is a director of Anthony Nolan (blood cancer charity) where he is Chairman of the Audit Committee, and he is also a Trustee of the Nuffield Trust. Previously Ian was a senior partner and vice-chairman at Deloitte until his retirement in 2012. During his 40 year career at Arthur Andersen and since 2002 Deloitte, his responsibilities have included heading the Corporate Finance practice, the London Corporate Audit division and the Private Equity practice. Ian has significant boardroom experience and has worked with a wide variety of companies throughout his career. He will join the Audit Committee on appointment.