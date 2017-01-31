Name Description

Andrew Goodsell Mr. Andrew Goodsell serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Saga PLC. He joined Saga in 1992 as Business Development Manager, Saga Services. He became Saga Group Business Development Director in 1995, Chief Executive of Saga Services and Saga Investment Direct in 1999, Deputy Group Chief Executive in 2001 and Chief Executive and Chairman in 2004. He has led two management buyouts at Saga. The second, in 2007, brought together Saga and the AA under the holding company Acromas Holdings. Andrew was Executive Chairman of the AA from 2007 until Acromas Holdings sold it in 2014; and Executive Chairman of Saga from 2007 until he became Non-Executive Chairman on 1 July 2015. Andrew has an established track record of driving growth in the companies he has led. His in-depth knowledge of Saga and his well-established relationship with Saga’s regulators are invaluable to the Group. Andrew is also Chairman of Age UK’s Fundraising and Development Board.

Lance Batchelor Mr. Lance Batchelor serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Saga PLC. He joined Saga as Group Chief Executive Officer in March 2014. Prior to that he was CEO of Domino’s Pizza Group plc from 2011-2014 and CEO of Tesco Mobile from 2008-2011. His earlier experience includes senior marketing roles at Procter & Gamble, Amazon.com and Vodafone. Lance’s first career was as a Royal Navy submarine officer. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Lance has worked in consumer-facing businesses and brand-centric roles throughout his career, focusing on creating products that are tailored to the customer. Lance also has a wealth of senior operational experience in listed companies which he brings to his role at Saga. Lance is a Trustee of the National Gallery and White Ensign Association. He is also a Vice Patron of the Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity.

Jonathan Hill Mr. Jonathan Hill serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Saga in April 2015 from Bovis Homes Group plc where he was Group Finance Director. Prior to that, he held various senior roles within TUI Travel and Centrica. Jonathan qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Price Waterhouse in London. Jonathan has experience in strategic planning and development, and delivery of large corporate projects. He brings this and a wealth of senior financial operational and listed company experience to his role at Saga.

Andrew Button Mr. Andrew Button serves as Chief Executive of Acromas Insurance Company Limited (AICL) of the Company. Andrew joined Saga in 2001 as Chief Actuary for our Services Division. In 2003 he was appointed Pricing Director for AICL. Prior to this he was Group Actuary for Hiscox plc and Head of Actuarial Services at Orion Personal Insurances Limited..

Roger Ramsden Mr. Roger Ramsden serves as Chief Executive - Insurance Broking of Saga Plc. Mr. Ramsden was Managing Director of the household insurance business of RBS Insurance and Strategy and Marketing Director for the RBS Insurance Group. Previously, he was Commercial Director at Prudential for the UK life and pensions business, covering all marketing and product activities. Before joining the financial services industry, Mr. Ramsden’s career was in food retailing as Marketing Director of Safeway and Management Consultancy for the Boston Consulting Group. He started his career at Unilever.

Robin Shaw Mr. Robin Shaw serves as Chief Executive - Saga Cruises of the Company. Robin joined the Saga Group in March 2010 as CEO of its Cruise Division. As well as operating the existing Saga Sapphire and Pearl II cruise vessels, he is also responsible for the development of Saga's new ship build programme. Robin's previous experience was gained at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, where he was latterly VP Managing Director for UK and Ireland with responsibility for the Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Azamara brands. Prior to Royal Caribbean, Robin worked for Avis Europe, taking responsibility for fleet purchasing and operations across Europe, which followed senior roles within finance. Robin spent the majority of his early career at PepsiCo working first for their restaurants division before transferring to their snack foods division in Poland. Robin is also a qualified chartered accountant.

Matt Atkinson Mr. Matt Atkinson serves as Group Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Matt joined Saga in September 2015 as Group Chief Marketing Officer, and sits on Saga’s Executive Committee. He is responsible for marketing and customer engagement across all of Saga’s communication and e-commerce activities. Before joining Saga, Matt held a number of senior roles at Tesco plc. Prior to this, Matt was Global CEO of Marketing Services for Havas, and has held Managing Director roles at Omnicom, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Nicola Audhlam-Gardiner Ms. Nicola Audhlam-Gardiner serves as Managing Director, Saga Personal Finance of the Company. She has been appointed as effective August 2015. Nici joins from Williams & Glyn, where she is Marketing Director. She was previously Products and Marketing Director for the Corporate Bank of RBS and has held Retail Director roles at Santander and Lloyds Banking Group. Nici holds a BA from the University of Oxford, an MBA from Harvard and sits on the Board of Catalyst, a social housing company.

Jeannette Linfoot Ms. Jeannette Linfoot serves as Managing Director - Tour Operations of the Company. Jeannette Linfoot joined Saga as Managing Director of Saga's Tour Operating division in December 2015 and is responsible for Saga Holidays, Titan Travel, Destinology and the VIP transport division. With over 20 years’ experience in the travel industry, before joining Saga Jeannette was Managing Director, Emerging Markets for TUI Travel, and prior to this held a variety of senior roles in the travel industry including Product Director at First Choice.

Karen Caddick Ms. Karen Caddick serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Karen joined Saga in 2015 as Group Human Resources Director and leads the development and implementation of the company's HR strategy. Previously, she was Group Human Resources Director at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc. Karen graduated from Glasgow University in 1991 with an MA (Hons) in History and is ACII and FCIPD qualified. She has gone on to build a career in Human Resources Management, holding a variety of senior positions. Karen spent 10 years in Financial Services working in a number of HR positions for Royal & SunAlliance and Barclays Bank. Karen then went on to hold Human Resources Director roles at Channel Five, The Financial Times, Punch Taverns & Spirit Group PLC and Morrisons PLC.

Julius Christmas Mr. Julius Christmas serves as Group IT Director of the Company. Jules joined Saga in 1997 after an early career in software application development and business analysis roles. Prior to becoming Group IT Director in 2008, Jules's roles have included Head of Application Development, IT Director for the Services Division and IT Director for Travel. Jules led the IT transformation programme initiated in 2007, which included the in-sourcing of a number of critical IT services and re-platforming of enterprise applications. Alongside his primary responsibilities, Jules has fulfilled a number of strategic project and programme leadership roles in the IT, Digital and operational domains.

Ray King Mr. Ray King serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Saga PLC. He joined the Company in May 2014, on listing. Previously, Ray was Chief Executive of Bupa from 2008-2012, after serving as Group Finance Director from 2001-2008. Before Bupa, Ray was a Non-Executive Director of Friends Provident plc, Deputy Chief Executive of Parity Group plc, Director of Group Finance and Control at Diageo plc and Group Finance Director of Southern Water plc. In 2015, Ray resigned as a Reporting Panel Member of the Competition and Markets Authority and as a Non-Executive Director of Infinis Energy Plc. Ray’s financial experience, his detailed knowledge of regulatory and compliance requirements and experience of running a business similar to Saga, and his Non-Executive Director experiences (including that of chairing audit committees) are all immensely helpful to the Board. Ray is currently Chairman of Rothesay Holdco UK Ltd and of its regulated subsidiary, Rothesay Life plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of the Financial Reporting Council where he is a member of the Codes and Standards Committee and chairs the Audit and Assurance Council.

Bridget McIntyre Ms. Bridget F. McIntyre serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 January 2016. She joined the Board in January 2016. Bridget was previously Chief Executive of the RSA UK business and a Director of RSA Insurance Group plc having held senior roles at Aviva (and pre-merger Norwich Union). Bridget is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management. In addition to her extensive insurance experience, Bridget has a strong understanding of how retail businesses work and a track record in improving business performance. She also brings considerable general and financial management experience to the Board. Bridget was recently appointed Senior Independent Director of Saga Services Limited. Bridget is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Adnams plc, Director of Jarrold & Sons Limited and is founder of her own social enterprise organisation ‘Dream On’, a Suffolkbased community interest company focused on improving the lives of women. She is also a Trustee of The Health Foundation, where she chairs the Audit and Risk Committee, and a Trustee of The Blossom Charity.

Orna NiChionna Ms. Orna G. NiChionna serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Saga PLC., effective 31 March 2017. She joined the Company in May 2014, on listing. Previously, Orna was Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of HMV plc, Northern Foods plc and Bupa and a Non-Executive Director of the Bank of Ireland UK Holdings plc and Bristol & West plc. She was a former Partner at McKinsey & Company, where her client portfolio included many consumer facing clients. Orna has significant experience in strategy and new concept development and launch, business turnaround, logistics redesign and supply change management. She brings these skills to the Board along with her considerable experience in other Non- Executive Director roles. Orna will assume the position of Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Nomination Committee of the Company with effect from 31 March 2017. Orna is currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the remuneration committee of Royal Mail plc. Orna is also currently the Deputy Chair of the National Trust, Trustee of Sir John Soane’s Museum and Chair of Client Service at Eden McCallum.