Alvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Mr. Alvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza serves as Chairman of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He was Independent Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. from September 8, 2015. Currently, he is Officer of AdS – Gestao, Consultoria e Investimentos Ltda.; Chairman of the board of directors of Fundo Brasileiro para a Biodiversidade (FUNBIO) and a member of the boards of directors of the following companies and organizations: WWF International Board of Trustees, WWF-Brasil, Duratex S.A., AMBEV and Grupo Libra. He is Certified Officer, accreditation granted to him by Instituto Brasileiro de Governanca Corporativa. He was General Officer of Banco de Investimentos Crefisul and Chief Executive Officer of Citibank / Brazil. He was also Chairman of the board of directors of Citibank in Switzerland, Chairman of the board of directors of Banco Crefisul and Credicard in Brazil, besides participating in the board of directors of Citibank Equity Investments (Argentina). He also worked as Senior Advisor for Latin America at Citibank until his retirement in September 2003. He was President of Banco ABC-Roma, an affiliate to Grupo Globo and was member of the board of directors of several Brazilian companies, such as Celbras, Ultraquimica, SPCI Computadores, Signature Lazard, Banco Triangulo, CSU Cardsystems and Gol Linhas Aereas. He was also member of the board of directors of MasterCard International and President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Sao Paulo. Currently he is independent member of the board of director of Santander Brasil and is the coordinator of the Compensation and the Risk Committees of Santander Brasil. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, and attended several specialization courses from a number of American universities, such as the University of Pittsburgh and The Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Sergio Agapito Lires Rial Mr. Sergio Agapito Lires Rial serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He was Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. from January 4, 2016. He was Chief Executive Officer of Marfrig Global Foods S.A., and is a member of the board of directors of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. His professional career includes the posts of Vice-President Executive Officer and World Chief Financial Officer of Cargill. He was also a member of the board of directors of Cargill for nine years. He was a Managing Director of Bear Stearns & Co., in New York, Officer of ABN AMRO Bank and a member of the board of directors of ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands, as well as a member of the board of directors of Mosaic Fertilizers. Currently he is also member of the board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Santander Brasil, Chairman of the board of directors of Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. and Universia Brasil S.A. and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Fundacao Sudameris. He has a degree in Law for the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and in Economics from Universidade Gama Filho, and also has an MBA from IBMEC in Sao Paulo, as well as specializations from Harvard Business School, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and INSEAD, in France.

Angel Santodomingo Martell Mr. Angel Santodomingo Martell serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since July 8, 2014. He started at the Santander Group in 2005 as Head of International Developments and Asset Management and then has become globally responsible for the investor relations area. He has worked as Officer of Grupo Fortis and Banesto Bolsa. Also worked at Usera y Morenes S.V.B. - Sociedade de Valores y Bolsa and Arthur Andersen (Deloitte). From 1996 to 2008, he occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of CFA Society in Spain, where he acted as founding member of such nonprofit organization focused on serving the holders of financial analyst accreditation (CFA) and from 2009 to 2014 was Vice President of AERI’s (Asociacion Espanola de Relaciones con Inversores) board of directors. He is also Executive Officer of Aymore Credito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A., Chief Executive Officer of Santander Participacoes S.A., member of the boards of directors of Banco Bonsucesso Consignado S.A., Banco RCI Brasil S.A., Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil and Getnet Adquirencia e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A., and also the Chairman of the board of directors of Mantiq Investimentos Ltda. He holds a degree in Economics and Business with specialization in Finance from the ICADE Universidad de Madrid and a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) from the CFA Society of the United States.

Joao Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio Mr. Joao Guilherme de Andrade So Consiglio serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. As an Executive Vice President Officer, he is responsible for the corporate segment. He was an economist at Bunge (Serfina S.A. Adm. e Participacoes) from 1990 to 1994, a manager of the economics department of Santista Corretora S.A. CVM from 1994 to 1995 and has been with Santander Brasil (ABN AMRO/Banco Real) since 1995. He started as a corporate banking manager, then assumed corporate development and private equity functions until 2005, when he became the Officer responsible for product management and development in Brazil. He became head of global transaction products in Brazil in 2008, and in 2010 assumed his current responsibilities in the Corporate Vice Presidency. He served as a member of the board of directors of CBSS (Visa Vale) until 2008, and as a member of the board of directors of Camara Interbancaria de Pagamentos – CIP and a member of the Conselho Superior of FUNCEX until 2010. He is also administrator of F. Cafe Prestadora de Servicos Ltda. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Post graduate from Universita degli Studi di Genova, Facolta di Economia e Commercio.

Jean Pierre Dupui Mr. Jean Pierre Dupui serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He is responsible for the Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) of Santander Brasil. From 1992 to 1998 he worked at the structured finance and trade finance department of Lloyds TSB Group in Sao Paulo and London. From 1998 to 2001 he worked at the structured finance department of Citigroup Brasil. From 2001 to 2004 he worked for BBVA Brasil in the debt capital markets department. From 2004 to 2006 he was corporate finance officer at Citigroup New York and Sao Paulo. He started his career in Santander Group in 2006, where he took charge of credit markets department of Santander Brasil. From 2009 to 2012 he was responsible for global transaction banking of Banco Santander in Madrid. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a specialization degree from the Boston University, USA.

Vanessa de Souza Lobato Barbosa Ms. Vanessa de Souza Lobato Barbosa serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since July 7, 2015. She is currently responsible for the Human Resources department. From 1992 to 1995 she served as Marketing Local Manager at Banco Nacional, being responsible for sponsorships’ budget and micro marketing activities focused on retail network. She also worked at Unibanco, in Recife, from 1995 to 1999, where she was responsible for different branches in the city of Recife. In 1999 she started to work for Santander Brasil, where she worked as General Manager of the Recife branch office. From 2001 to 2006 she served as Local Superintendent, where she was responsible for one of the Retail’s Locals, with head office in Belo Horizonte, covering the states of Minas Gerais, Goias, as well as Brasilia, and the states of the Northeast Region. From 2006 to 2013, Ms. Lobato became Executive Superintendent of branch network, being responsible for one of the Retail Branches in Brazil, specifically the branch called “SPI Centro Sul”, based in Campinas, State of Sao Paulo, comprising important cities such as: Campinas, Jundiaa, Sorocaba, Piracicaba, Limeira and Americana. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais, and a specialization degree in Marketing at Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Manoel Marcos Madureira Mr. Manoel Marcos Madureira serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He is also Executive Officer of Universia Brasil S.A. and Santander Cultural. From 1976 to 2005 he worked in the automobile sector, as Institutional Relations and Communication Officer at Fiat Automoveis and Mercedes Benz do Brasil. From 1998 to 2005 he was also Vice President of the Associacao de Fabricantes de Veiculos Automotores and President of the Associacao de Engenharia Automotora. In 2006 he was elected as Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Santander Brasil and in 2007 he was put in charge of the Vice Presidency of the Federacao Brasileira de Bancos. In 2008 he was transferred to Santander Spain Group, as Communication Officer for Latin America, where he remained until September 2012. In October 2012 he returned to Brazil as Executive Officer to be in charge of the Corporate Communication and Institutional Relations Departments of Santander Brasil. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from the Universidade de Taubate - UNITAU in Sao Paulo and a degree in Administration from the Tokyo International Center in Japan.

Juan Sebastian Moreno Blanco Mr. Juan Sebastian Moreno Blanco serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. from July 7, 2015. From 1987 to 1994 he worked at Bankinter as Commercial Officer, responsible for the commercial area as well as for the Enterprises segment in Santander. From 1994 to 1997 he worked as Project Officer in the financial system of Mexico and Brazil, for Booz, Allen & Hamilton, in Mexico. He joined the Santander Group in 1997, where he served as Executive Officer of Companies and Institutions, after which he became Executive Officer of Business Development at Banco Santander Mexico, being responsible for activities in the area of products of the bank. In 2006, he became responsible for the segments of Large Enterprises, Corporate, Institutional and High Income in Latin America, in addition to leading the product areas for the countries of Latin America (Comex, Cash Management, Payroll etc.). From 2008 to 2010, he performed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander – Puerto Rico. As of 2010, he occupied the position of Vice President of the Commercial area of Banco Santander Mexico, being responsible for the businesses areas. At that time, he was also a member of the board of directors, steering committee, ALCO, finance committee and risk committee. As a Vice President Executive Officer, he is responsible for our Retail and Commercial Branches Vice Presidency. He is also member of the board of directors of Getnet Adquirencia e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento S.A. He graduated in Business Administration from the University of Houston, TX.

Antonio Pardo de Santayana Montes Mr. Antonio Pardo de Santayana Montes serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Within the Company, he is responsible for Wholesale and Loan risk approval as well as for the development of policies, systems, methods and risk control. He has been engaged in the accountancy area for 15 years. He was Advisor of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1995 to 1998, Senior Risk Analyst for Santander Central Hispano/Santander Investment from 1998 to 2000, and Senior Manager of Monitor Company from 2000 to 2005 and has been with the Santander Group since 2008. He holds a degree in Economics and Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Carlos Rey de Vicente Mr. Carlos Rey de Vicente serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since July 7, 2015. He is also a member of the boards of directors of Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil, Getnet Adquirencia e Servicos para Meios de Pagamento S.A., Zurich Santander Brasil Seguros e Previdencia S.A., Zurich Santander Brasil Seguros S.A. and Mantiq Investimentos Ltda. and is administrative officer of Norchem Participacoes e Consultoria S.A. In 2010 he started to work at Banco Santander Spain, where he was responsible for the strategy and planning of the banks Santander Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Peru and Colombia. From 2001 to May 2010, Mr. Rey was a partner of McKinsey & Co., where he was responsible for heading several projects on strategic consulting. His activities were always concentrated on banking and insurance matters, besides acting on team management. Before, he worked as a lawyer in two different law firms, where at one of them he was partner and founder, dealing mainly with insurance and civil responsibility. He graduated in Law, in 1997, from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and he became a member of the Colegio de Abogados de Madrid in 1997.

Alexandre Silva D'Ambrosio Mr. Alexandre Silva D'Ambrosio serves as Vice President Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since May 2, 2016. As one of our Executive Vice-Presidents, he is responsible for the Company's Legal and Corporate Affairs department since May 2016. From January 2014 to April 2016, he was Global Executive Vice-President Officer, Legal and Governmental Affairs at Votorantim Cimentos S.A., the cement division of Votorantim Group. Still at the Votorantim Group, from June 2003 to January 2014, he served as Global Corporate Officer and General Counsel for Votorantim Industrial S.A., the holding company for all industrial activities of the Group worldwide, including cement, metals, mining, pulp and paper, orange juice, chemicals, steel, electrical power and trading activities. From 2001 to 2003, he served as Vice President, Legal and Corporate Affairs at Global Village Telecom Ltda. (GVT). Previously, from 1999 to 2001, he was Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of the Board at Telemig Celular Participações S.A. (acquired by Vivo in 2008) and Tele Norte Celular Participações S.A. (acquired by Oi in 2008). He was Deputy General Counsel at the Odebrecht Group, from 1996 to 1999. Mr. D'Ambrosio practiced law as an attorney in the United States from 1985 through 1996. He was Counsel at Rogers & Wells in New York from 1994 through 1996. Previously, he was associate and partner at major law firms in Washington D.C. (Bishop & Wallace, Winston & Strawn and Patton Boggs Blow) from 1985 to 1994. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Citrosuco S.A. (2014 to 2016), of Companhia de Cimentos Itambé S.A. (2008 to 2016), and of Aracruz Celulose S/A and Fibria S.A. (2005 to 2014). He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from the University of Sao Paulo Law School; Masters of Law from Harvard School of Law and Masters of Comparative Law from the George Washington National Law Center.

Jose de Paiva Ferreira Mr. Jose de Paiva Ferreira serves as Senior Vice President Executive Officer, Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since July 7, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. Prior to this, he was Senior Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Committee the Company, being responsible for the Retail Marketing Distribution Channels and Retail Products area of Banco Santander (Brasil) SA. He has been engaged in the money market for 35 years. He started at Banco Bradesco in 1973 and joined Banco Geral do Comercio SA in 1985 as Chief Assistant of Services and served as Executive Vice President/Executive Director of Banco Geral do Comercio, Banco Santander Noroeste SA, Banco Meridional and Banco do Estado de Sao Paulo SA - Banespa. He is also Executive Officer of Santander Administradora de Consorcios Ltda, Aymore Credito, Financiamento e Investimento SA, Banco Bandepe SA, Santander Brasil Seguros SA, Santander Capitalizacao SA and Universia Brasil SA, Chief Executive Director of Santander Seguros SA. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Universia Brasil SA and Real Microcredito Assessoria Financeira SA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), a post graduate degree in Business from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Conrado Engel Mr. Conrado Engel serves as Senior Vice President Executive Officer, Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President of Retail Operations of the Company since April 2012 and has been appointed Member of the Board of Directors of the Company on October 31, 2012. He began his career as a management trainee at Citibank SA in 1981, remaining there for seven years. He also held the position of card executive officer at Banco Nacional-Unibanco from 1992 to 1997. In 1998, he became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financeira Losango. In October 2003, he was appointed head of HSBC’s retail area in Brazil and a member of its executive committee until the end of 2006. From January 2007 to May 2009, he was responsible for HSBC’s retail area in the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong. In May 2008, he was appointed group general manager and served as HSBC Brazil’s CEO from June 2009 to March 2012. He graduated in Aeronautical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA.

Maria Eugenia Andrade Lopez Santos Ms. Maria Eugenia Andrade Lopez Santos serves as Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. She is responsible for Private Segments (Private Banking, Select, Van Gogh and Individual), Investments and Insurance (Equity Management). She also serves as a Chief Executive Officer of Santander Brasil Advisory Services S.A. and of SANCAP Investimentos e Participacoes S.A. She holds a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal da Bahia and a specialization degree from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Jose Roberto Machado Mr. Jose Roberto Machado, Filho serves as Executive Officer of Banco Santander Brasil SA. He is responsible for the real estate finance and mortgage credit areas. He has been engaged in the treasury business for 17 years. He was Engineer for Keumkang Limited from 1990 to 1991, Foreign Exchange Manager from 1992 to 1995 and Manager of Emerging Markets Trading Desk from 1992 to 1996 of Banco CCF Brasil SA. He was also Executive Officer of Banco Rabobank Internacional Brasil SA from 1998 to 2003 and was Executive Officer of Banco ABN AMRO Real SA from 2003 to 2009. He is Executive Officer of Banco Bandepe SA, Webmotors SA and Companhia Real de Valores - Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Securitizacao - Cibrasec and Vice President of ABECIPE - Associacao Brasileira das Entidades de Credito Imobiliario e Poupanca. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in Sao Paulo and has a Masters degree in Business, Economics and Finance from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Jose Alberto Zamorano Hernandez Mr. Jose Alberto Zamorano Hernandez serves as Executive Officer of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. In 1991, he began his career in Santander Group as manager of the internal audit area from 1995 to 2002, where he was responsible for the credit risk audit in regional units of Galicia, Alicante and Castilla La Mancha. From 2002 to 2005, he was superintendent of internal audit of Santander Brasil and from 2005 to 2010, he was the Executive Officer responsible for internal audit in Grupo Financeiro Santander Mexico. As one of our Executive Officers, he is responsible for our internal audit area since 2011. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Amancio Acurcio Gouveia Mr. Amancio Acurcio Gouveia serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Within the Company, he supervises the accounting management area. He has been engaged in the area of accounting for financial institutions for 23 years. He was Audit Manager for KPMG until 1991, Accountancy Manager of Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 1991 to 1999, Supervisory Manager of BankBoston Banco Multiplo SA from 1999 to 2001 and has been Accountancy Controlling Manager of the Santander Group since 2001. He is also Executive Officer of Santander Administradora de Consorcios Ltda, Santander Brasil Seguros SA, Santander Seguros SA, Santander Capitalizacao SA, Aymore Credito, Financiamento e Investimento SA, Banco Bandepe SA and Santander Brasil Administradora de Consorcio Ltda. He is also Member of the Fiscal Council of Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo. He holds Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidade Santa Ursula.

Marino Alexandre Calheiros Aguiar Mr. Marino Alexandre Calheiros Aguiar serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Mr. Aguiar started his career in 1994 as a systems analyst at Accenture in Portugal, responsible for Functional Design and Technical Computer Systems. From 1996 to 1999 he had the task of coordinator and in 1999 became manager responsible for providing consulting and technology services to banking institutions in Portugal and Brazil. In 2006, in Brazil, he held the position of Senior Manager, from 2002 to 2006 and 2006 to 2008 became Officer, responsible for developing the commercial strategy and relationship to the insurance segment. Between 2008 and 2010, he worked for CPM Braxis as Officer responsible for technology transformation program of a major financial institution in Brazil. In 2010, back to Accenture Brazil, it was statutory officer responsible for technology services to the financial industry in Latin America. Currently, as one of our Officer, is responsible for our Technology area, at the Vice Presidency of Proceedings, Technology and Operations. He graduated in degree in Business Administration from the Universidade Tecnica de Lisboa and an MBA in Information Technology and Internet.

Gilberto Duarte de Abreu Mr. Gilberto Duarte de Abreu, Filho serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Before joining Banco Santander, he was a Senior Manager at McKinsey & Company, leading projects in both the financial and retail areas. He is currently responsible for the Mortgage, Insurances and Fund-raising Businesses and the Individuals area. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Webcasas S.A. and Sancap Investimentos e Participacoes S.A., Officer of Banco Bandepe S.A., Vice President of ABECIP, and a member of the board of directors of CIBRASEC, Zurich Santander Brasil Seguros e Previdencia S.A. and Zurich Santander Brasil Seguros S.A. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Roberto de Oliveira Campos Mr. Roberto de Oliveira Campos, Neto serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He is responsible for the treasury and the areas of proprietary trading, local and international market making, funding, correspondent banking, quantitative area and business development. He worked at Banco Bozano Simonsen from 1996 to 1999 and served as Operator of Derivatives of Interest and Foreign Exchange in 1996, Operator of External Debt in 1997, Operator of the area of Stock Exchange in 1998 and Head of Area of International Fixed Income in 1999. From 2000 to 2003, he worked as Head of International Area and Fixed Income at Banco Santander. In 2006, he served as Portfolio Manager of Claritas. Since 2004, he has been part of Banco Santander, having served as Operator. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a Masters degree in Economics with specialization in Finance from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and holds a Master’s degree in Applied Mathematics from California Institute of Technology.

Ulisses Gomes Guimaraes Mr. Ulisses Gomes Guimaraes serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He started his career as trainee and, then, analyst at Citibank from 1994 to 1997. He was manager, then Executive Superintendent at Banco Real/ABN AMRO Bank from 1997 to 2007 and Officer of Santander Brasil, being responsible for the Human Resources area from 2007 to 2012. From 2012 to 2015 he served in Santander Spain as Executive Superintendent in the area of compensation and mobility politics. Currently, back to Banco Santander, he serves as Officer without specific designation, being responsible for the implementation of the Finance transformation program. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering in Aeronautics from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA and holds an Executive MBA in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Sergio Goncalves Mr. Sergio Goncalves serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Since November 2000, he has been one of our Officers, and he is currently responsible for the Companies, Government & Institutions departments. He worked as Corporate Banking Officer for 16 years (from 1979 to 1994) at Banco Crefisul, associate of Citibank. From 1995 to 2000, he was Products Officer at Banco Nossa Caixa (now, Banco do Brasil S.A.). He holds a degree in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and a Masters degree in Executive Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Felipe Pires Guerra de Carvalho Mr. Felipe Pires Guerra de Carvalho serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since October 16, 2015. He was Proprietary Trader, Market Maker and Trainee at Banco Citibank (Brasil) S.A. from 2001 to 2004; Executive of the Treasury F/X Desk from 2002 to 2004; Proprietary Desk Senior Trader from 2005 to 2010; Head Trader from 2011 to 2014 and GB&M Treasurer since 2011 at Banco Santander. Currently he is Officer without specific designation and responsible for the Markets Treasury (Local and International Prop. Trading & Market Making) and for the ACPM, Analysis, Quants and Tools & Controls areas under the GB&M Structure. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Thomas Ilg Mr. Thomas Gregor Ilg serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He has been engaged in the financial markets for over 20 years, from which: 12 years in Banco Santander and 10 years in The First National Bank of Boston, which he joined as Trainee serving the Risks and Business areas. At Banco Santander, he was responsible for the Corporate Business area, and then assumed the area of Treasury for Corporate, Business, and Private customers. He is responsible for the Corporate Risk area of Banco Santander. He holds a Bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Campinas, and a post graduate course in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ede Ilson Viani Mr. Ede Ilson Viani serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He is currently responsible for the Companies & Institutions area. He was auditor at Banco Itau S.A. from 1986 to 1990, and a senior auditor at BankBoston S.A., where he worked for 17 years, acting in sequence as Officer of Loans and Products and Officer for the banking sector aimed at small and medium companies. He joined Santander Brasil in 2007 as Officer for Small and Medium Business Banking and was the Officer responsible for Retail Banking Risk Management from July 2010 to 2014. He holds a degree in Accounting from Faculdades Integradas Tibirica (FATI) and an MBA degree from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Marcelo Malanga Mr. Marcelo Malanga serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He has experience of 25 years in the financial market. He served as Division Manager at Banco do Brasil S.A. from 1987 to 2001. From 1998 to 2001, he was the responsible for the Governments Business strategy in Brasília, serving as PROEX manager. In 2001, as Banco Santander’s employee, he was responsible for building business relationships with state and local governments until 2004. From 2006 to 2009, he served as the superintendent responsible for the management and administration of several lines of business of Banco Santander in the State of Rio de Janeiro. From 2009 to 2012 he was responsible for the overdue assets collection of Banco Santander, Banco Real and Aymore, in the retail and wholesale segments. From 2012 to 2013, he was responsible for the Companies segment. Since 2013 he serves as Branches Executive Superintendent. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidade Bandeirante de Sao Paulo - UNIBAN and a Masters degree in Finance and Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Igor Mario Puga Mr. Igor Mario Puga serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Currently, he is adjunct professor of the Alvares Penteado School of Commerce Foundation. After joining IG - Internet Group of Brazil (2000 to 2001) and Terra Networks (2002), he was JWT ‘s Digital Intelligence Manager from 2003 to 2004 and Africa Propaganda’s digital media manager (from 2005 to 2006). From 2007 to 2014, as founding partner and general officer, he served in the ID\TBWA group. Between 2014 and 2016 he served as Chief Interactive Officer and then Vice President Officer of Integration and Innovation of the DM9DDB. He has joined Santander Brasil in 2016, as the Officer responsible for the Marketing department. He holds a degree in Social Communication from the Casper Líbero School of Social Communication and in statistics and applied research from the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics of the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Luis Guilherme Mattoso de Oliem Bittencourt Mr. Luis Guilherme Mattoso de Oliem Bittencourt serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since February 11, 2016. He started his professional career in Banco Itau-Unibanco working in areas like Business Intelligence, Electronic Channels and CRM, in which acquired 14 years of experience. From 2010 to 2012, he worked in HSBC Bank Brazil (financial sector), served in the areas of Distribution and Digital Channels and CRM. Since 2013 he worked in Santander Brazil, initially as Executive Superintendent of CRM, Digital Channels and MIS, Customer Intelligence and CRM, and currently as Director responsible for Business Intelligence and Trade Marketing. He has graduated in Computer Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Campinas.

Ana Paula Nader Alfaya Ms. Ana Paula Nader Alfaya serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander Brasil SA. From 1996 to 1997, she served as Marketing and Internal Communication Manager, at Unibanco. She served as Credit Card’s Communication Manager from 1997 to 1998 at Bank Boston and after that, as Strategy and Planning Marketing Manager, from 1998 to 2000, still at Bank Boston. She served as Planning Marketing and Research Manager, from 2000 to 2003 at Banco ABN AMRO Real SA, and as Retail Marketing Manager, from 2003 to 2004, on the same year she became a superintendent of Strategy Marketing Department for the retail. From 2005 to 2010 she served as executive superintendent of Brand, Research and Marketing Department and, since 2011 she’s been serving as senior executive superintendent of Brand and Marketing department. She holds a degree in Publicity and Advertising from the Universidade Paulista, UNIP and a postgraduate degree in Communications from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM.

Andre de Carvalho Novaes Mr. Andre de Carvalho Novaes serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since February 11, 2016. From 1993 to 1997, he served as products coordinator in Banco Santander, where he was the responsible for the credit proposals’ analysis, besides having served in several areas at Aymore Credito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A. and in posts as Commercial Operator, Credit and Collection Chief. In 1996, served as coordinator of products in Sao Paulo. From 1997 to 2001, served as Commercial Manager. From 2002 to 2008 served as Regional Manager. From 2008 to 2012 served in Banco Santander as responsible for the segment of Other Assets in Aymore. From 2012 until the present date, serves as the Executive Superintendent in Banco Santander, being responsible for the area of Aymore’s Vehicle Partnerships. On December 2012, he became the commercial coordinator of Aymore, being the responsible for the Commercial and Partnerships team. Currently, Mr. Novaes is the responsible for Aymore. Head of a structure composed by three commercial branches and for the partnerships area, directly reporting to the Vice Presidency of Wealth Management & Specialized Businesses. He holds a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal Fluminense , with MBA Executive from BPS Business School (Sao Paulo and Toronto).

Rafael Bello Noya Mr. Rafael Bello Noya serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since October 16, 2015. He started his career in Citibank, in the division of commercial operations and finance, as analyst and negotiator, from 1996 to 2001, when he joined the local and international risk distribution area, being the responsible for the creation and implementation of new products during the period from 2001 to 2003. Then he served as senior negotiator, from 2003 to 2005, and then served as Superintendent from 2005 to 2007. He joined Santander Brasil in 2007, as Assistant Superintendent, from 2007 to 2015, being the responsible for the customer coverage in the following sectors: real state, logistics, aviation, cellulose and paper, industry, cement, building and infrastructure, steel, energy, petro chemistry and building materials, and occupying the post of Executive Superintendent. Currently he is Officer without specific designation, being responsible for generating local and international capital markets, risk syndication, projects and acquisitions financing and capital and assets structuring. He is also member of the board of directors of BW Guirapa I S.A. He holds degree in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and LEAD Program from IE Business School.

Robson de Souza Rezende Mr. Robson de Souza Rezende serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since February 11, 2016. He started his career at Unibanco, where he served between 1985 and 1999 in the Management of the Formation and Development area focused on the Branches of Unibanco and Chief Manager of Branches. In 1999, Mr. Rezende joined Banco Santander. From 1999 to 2003, he served as Human Resources Superintendent. From 2003 to 2008, he served as Regional Superintendent. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Commercial Model Superintendent, period in which he participated in the Commercial Model Integration of Santander and Real banks. Currently, he is responsible for the Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo Branch Networks, directly managing approximately 330 branches. He holds degree in Statistics from Universidade Salgado de Oliveira - UNIVERSO.

Luiz Masagao Ribeiro Mr. Luiz Masagao Ribeiro, Filho serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since October 16, 2015. He started his career in 1997, serving as Operator of Interest Rates Options in Brazil at Banco Citibank S.A. until 2005. He was Senior Operator of Foreign Exchange Options from February 2005 to September 2005 in ING Bank N.V. Back to Banco Citibank S.A., he was Executive Manager from 2005 to 2008 and Superintendent from 2008 to 2009. He served as Executive Superintendent of Fixed Income Sales from 2009 to 2010 in Morgan Stanley and, then, joined Banco Santander’s team, initially serving as Chief of the GB&M/Corporate Sales team, from 2010 to 2014, and at last as Brazil’s Sales Executive Superintendent. Currently he is Officer without designation, responsible for the departments of sales and management of the markets area products, including foreign exchange transactions, derivatives and fixed income products, to all customers segments of Santander Brasil (retail, corporate and GB&M). He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and LEAD Program from IE Business School.

Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro Mr. Reginaldo Antonio Ribeiro serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He served as a manager for Arthur Andersen Consultoria Fiscal Financeira S/C Ltda. from 1990 to 2001. He was also a member of the Fiscal Council of Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo and AES Tiete from 2002 to 2006. As one of our Officers, he is responsible for tax issues, planning strategies and corporate reorganization processes. He is Officer of Santander S.A. – Servicos Tecnicos, Administrativos e de Corretagem de Seguros; Aquanima Brasil Ltda.; Atual Companhia Securitizadora de Creditos Financeiros S.A.; Santander Participacoes S.A.; Santander Brasil Advisory Services S.A.; and Norchem Participacoes e Consultoria S.A. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas, an Accounting degree from Universidade Paulista, UNIP and an MBA from FIPECAFI (Fundacao Instituto de Pesquisas Contabeis, Atuariais e Financeiras), Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Ronaldo Wagner Rondinelli Mr. Ronaldo Wagner Rondinelli serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. From 1994 to 1996, he served in Banco Fenicia S.A. as Jr. Managerial Information Analyst. Between 1996 and 1997 served in Banco Santos as Analyst of Planning and Control – Managerial Information. In 1997, he served in Banco Real and ABN AMRO Bank as Senior Analyst of Managerial Information. Between 1997 and 1999, still in Banco Real and ABN AMRO Bank, he served as Assistant of the Vice-President – Financial Control Coord, where he was responsible for the coordination of the finance areas in several countries of Latin America, standardization of managerial results, consolidation and report to Head Office ABN AMRO. Between 1999 and 2000, he served as Latin America Regional Controller for Banco Real and ABN Amro Bank. Between 2000 and 2004, he served as Planning and Control Superintendent at Banco Real and ABN AMRO Bank, where he was responsible for the management of the MIS area, local results reports and to Head Office of Banco Real/ABN AMRO. In 2004 he served as Executive Superintendent of Strategic Decisions Support at Banco Real and ABN AMRO Bank, where he was responsible for the management of the areas of Planning, Budget, local Results Reports and to Head Office of Banco Real/ABN AMRO. Between 2004 and 2008 he served as Presidency and COMEX Advisory Executive Superintendent in Banco Real and ABN AMRO Bank, where he served as Secretary of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of Officers of Banco Real and Assistant of the Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Between 2008 and 2015 he served in Santander Brasil as Executive Superintendent (Santander Financiamentos), being responsible for the management of the areas of Products, Prices, Segments, Auto Financing at the Branches of Banco Santander, Planning and Partnerships with automobile manufacturers. He holds degree in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), and in Business Finance from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Ramon Sanchez Diez Mr. Ramon Sanchez Diez serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He served as a Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for Santander Brasil’s New York branch from 1992 to 1997 and as an Officer for Strategy and Analysis for Latin American banks at Santander in Madrid from 1997 to 2003. He was an Officer for Strategy and Investor Relations for Santander Brasil from 2004 to 2006, Head of Customer Acquisition from 2007 to 2009, was in charge of our retail banking channels (call center, internet, mobile and ATM) from 2009 until 2011 and before his current position was the Head of Retail Commercial Planning and Communication. Mr. Díez was President of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Brazil, between 2006 and 2009. As one of our Officers, he is responsible for Compliance area. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and has completed an Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cassio Schmitt Mr. Cassio Schmitt serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He has been engaged in the financial markets for over 16 years. He was Treasury Economist for Banco de Credito Nacional SA from 1995 to 1996 and Senior Economist for UNIBANCO – Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 1996 to 1999. He was Member of the Leverage Finance Team of UBS Warburg in 2000. He was also Project Finance Superintendent of UNIBANCO from 2001 to 2003 and Corporate Banking Superintendent of UNIBANCO Representative Office in New York from 2003 to 2004. He served as Member of the M&A/Project Finance team of Banco Santander in 2004 and assumed Project Finance area in Brazil in 2005. In 2010, he was responsible for the areas of Acquisition Finance and Syndicated Lending. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of EBP – Estruturadora Brasileira de Projetos SA. He is responsible for the risk management area for companies of Modelo de Relacao Global. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, a Masters degree in Corporate Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and a Masters degree in Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Cassius Schymura Mr. Cassius Schymura serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Within the Company, he is responsible for the products, payment and credit cards areas. He has been engaged in the financial products area for 20 years. He was Investment Products Manager for Banco Nacional SA from 1989 to 1991, Products and Marketing Manager of Cardway Processamento from 1991 to 1994, Products Manager of Cartao Nacional from 1994 to 1996, Marketing and Products Supervisory Manager of Unicard Banco Multiplo SA from 1996 to 1999, Senior Associate of Booz Allen & Hamilton in 1999, Board Member and President Officer of Ideiasnet SA from 2000 to 2001 and General Manager of SOFTCORP from 2001 to 2004. He has been with the Santander Group since 2004. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santander Getnet Servicos para Meios de Pagamento Sociedade Anonima. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Rio de Janeiro and a Masters in Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Nilton Sergio Silveira Carvalho Mr. Nilton Sergio Silveira Carvalho serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He has been engaged in the banking business since 1981. From 1981 to 2005 he worked at Unibanco in several departments. From 2005 to 2008, he served as Operations Officer of Ole Financiamentos. From 2008 to September 2009, he was responsible for the Organization department at Santander. From October 2009 to October 2012 he was responsible for the operations structure of Aymore. Currently, as Officer of Banco Santander, he is responsible for the Operations department, and he is also Executive Officer of Aymore Credito, Financiamento e Investimento S.A., Banco Bandepe S.A., Santander Capitalizacao S.A., Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil and Evidence Previdencia S.A.; member of the board of directors of Tecnologia Bancaria S.A. – TECBAN; Deputy Director of Banco RCI Brasil S.A.; and he is a member of the board of directors of Webmotors S.A. and Administrator of Santander Brasil Administradora de Consorcio Ltda. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electric Production Engineering from the Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI).

Flavio Tavares Valadao Mr. Flavio Tavares Valadao serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Within the Company, he is responsible for the mergers and acquisitions area. He has been engaged in the banking business for 20 years. He was corporative Finance Officer for Banco Paribas from 1990 to 1998 and in 1998, he worked for Banco Real. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Escola de Engenharia Maua, an Accounting and Finance degree from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Universite Lille Nord de France.

Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Mr. Alexandre Grossmann Zancani serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He started his professional career at Banco Real and from 2002 to 2004 he served as analyst in different retail risks teams focused on portfolio monitoring and decision models development. From 2004 to 2006 served as team manager responsible for the Basel II project. From 2006 to 2007 was Quantitative Methods’ Superintendent, being the responsible for the Basel project. In 2008, brought his experience to Santander Brasil as Risk Superintendent and served as project manager in the process for integration of different areas in the merger of Real and Santander banks. From 2009 to 2012 became the Cards Risks’ Superintendent and, then, the Individuals Portfolio Management’s Superintendent. Currently, he is the Executive Superintendent of Individual Risks responsible for the portfolio management and for the manual admission process of all of our businesses of individuals credit granting. He holds degree in Computer Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Marcelo Zerbinatti Mr. Marcelo Zerbinatti serves as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He worked at Banco Bradesco S.A. from 1988 to 1992 as Head of Service, at Bank Boston from 1992 to 1994 as Coordinator of Foreign Exchange, and at Banco Real from 1994 to 2006 as Project Superintendent. From 2006 to 2008 he served as Senior Organization Executive Superintendent responsible for Process and Management of Changes. In 2008 he became responsible for the coordination of the Integration Office, and in 2011, he became an Officer, responsible for the Organization, Technology and Processes Department. As from October 2013, he became the Officer responsible for the Strategic Planning Department. As from 2015, he became the Officer responsible for the Quality and Customer Experience Department. He graduated in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU), has a post graduate degree in Negotiation from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and holds a Masters degree in Planning from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Celso Clemente Giacometti Mr. Celso Clemente Giacometti serves as an Independent Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since September 8, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. Prior to that, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. In February 03, 2010, he was elected Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He started his career in 1960, as Auditor at Citibank. From 1960 to 2001, he worked with Arthur Andersen, becoming Partner in 1974 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Brazilian operations from 1985 to 2000. He served on the Board of Directors and Audit Committees of Lojas Marisa SA, Tarpon Investments, TIM Participacoes. He was also CEO of Souto Vidigal holding company and family office from 2004 to 2006. He is Statutory Member of the Board of LLX Logistica, of the Fiscal Council and Audit Committee of AMBEV and of the Fiscal Council of CTEEP/ISA – Transmissao Paulista. He is Managing Partner of Giacometti Servicos Profissionais Ltda. He is also one of the Co-Founders and Former Board Member of IBGC (Instituto Brasileiro de Governanca Corporativa). He holds a degree in Business Administration from Faculdade Sao Luis and graduated in Accounting Sciences from Universidade de Ribeirao Preto (UNAERP).

Jose Luciano Duarte Penido Mr. Jose Luciano Duarte Penido serves as Independent Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. He started his career at ICOMI – Indústria e Comércio de Minérios in the manganese mine of Serra do Navio, in Amapá, where he worked until August 1973. From September 1973 to 1988, he worked at SAMITRI, a mining company from the Belgo Mineira Group, where he played several mineral research, mining, and industrial project management roles. From 1989 to 2003, he worked for SAMARCO, where he started as Development Officer and was the Chief Executive Officer for 12 years. From 2004 to 2009, he was the Chief Executive Officer of VCP – Votorantim Celulose e Papel. Since 2009, Mr. Penido has been chairing the board of directors of Fibria Celulose. He is also an independent member of the boards of directors of COPERSUCAR, Química Amparo YPÊ and the ALGAR Group. Additionally, he is a member of the Instituto Votorantim’s board. Mr. Penido is Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of WBCSD – World Business Council for Sustainable Development. In his socio-environmental activities, Mr. Penido acts as Chairman of the ACEVP – Paraíba River Valley’s Ecological Corridor Association and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Rede Cidadã NGO. Currently he is also coordinator of our Audit Commottee and of our Sustainability Committee. He holds a degree in Mine Engineering from the Engineering School of Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1970.

Deborah Patricia Wright Mrs. Deborah Patricia Wright serves as Independent Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Mrs. Wright started her career in 1980 at Kibon's Marketing Department, where she remained until 1989. In 1989, she joined Unilever as Marketing Manager and worked in the food division. In 1991, she returned to Kibon as Marketing Director, becoming Commercial Vice-President in 1994. In 1995 she became the General Manager of Kraft Suchard Foods. In 1997, she reached the position of General Manager of Kibon. At ICI/Paints, she was the General Manager for Tintas Coral Brasil from 1997 to 1999, and subsequently the Regional Manager for ICI. She was also General Officer at Parmalat Brasil in 1999, and Chief Executive Officer of Pão de Açúcar's Group Internet Division from 2000 to 2002. From 2002 to 2007, she was Corporate Vice-President/Commercial Vice-President in the area of Sales and Corporate Marketing of the Abril Group. From 2009 to 2010, she was Chief Executive Officer/Country Manager of Ipsos Brasil, a market research firm. She has been acting as board member since 2001. From 2001 to 2005, she was a member of the Escola Americana de São Paulo's board (Graded School). From 2005 to 2006, she was a member of the superior board of CONAR (National Board of Advertising Self-Regulation). From 2008 to 2014, she was member of Lojas Renner's board, as well as Chairwoman of the Sustainability Committee from 2012 to 2014. She was a member of the consultative council of Eurofarma from 2013 to 2016. Currently, she is associated with: WCD Brazilian Group (Women Corporate Directors); Strategy and Innovation Committee of the IBGC (Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance); the Commission of Strategy and of the Group; and Gender Diversity - Women in Boards. Currently she is member of Nomination and Governance Committee and coordinator of out Compensation Committee. She holds a Business Administration degree from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1979.

Jose Alvarez Alvarez Mr. Jose Antonio Alvarez Alvarez serves as Director of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. since September 2009. He started at Banco Santander SA in Spain in 2002 as Head of Finance Management and, in November 2004, was appointed its Chief Financial Officer. He served as Financial Director of BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA) in Spain from 1999 to 2002 and as Financial Director of Corporacinn Bancaria de Espana SA (Argentaria) from 1995 to 1999. He was also Chief Financial Officer for Banco Hipotecario SA in Spain from 1993 to 1995 and Vice President of Finanpostal Gestion Fondos de Inversion y Pensiones from 1990 to 1993. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Banco de Credito Local SA from 2000 to 2002 and is Member of the Board of Directors of Santander Consumer Finance SA, Chairman of Santander de Titulizacion SGFT SA, Member of the Board of Directors of Bolsa de Mercados Espanoles SA (BME) and Member of the Board of Directors of Santander Global Property SL. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Economics Science from the Universidade de Santiago de Compostela (USC) in Spain and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, University of Chicago.