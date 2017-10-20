Name Description

Marcos Alejandro Martinez Gavica Mr. Marcos Alejandro Martinez Gavica serves as Chairman of the Board of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2016. He has served as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company till December 1, 2015. He joined the Company on April 1, 1997. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Management Committee and Remuneration Committee. He also has been Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Mexico), as well as Board Member of Casa de Bolsa Santander, Gestion Santander, Santander Consumo and Santander Hipotecario. He started his professional career in 1978. He has worked at Banco Nacional de Mexico SA (BANAMEX) as Securities and Exchange Delegate in 1996; Co-General Manager of Corporate and Commercial Banking from 1991 to 1996; General Manager of Corporate Banking from 1989 to 1991, and occupied the posts of Director, Alternate Director, Account Executive and Analyst between 1978 and 1989. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Administration, with specialization in Financial Planning, from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas (IPADE).

Hector Grisi Checa Mr. Hector Grisi Checa serves as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He also serves in Banco Santander Mexico, Casa de Bolsa Santander, Santander consumer, mortgage Santander and Santander housing and serves as Executive Chairman and Director-General Banco Santander (Mexico) and Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. He was Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Group Financial Credit Suisse (Mexico), S.A. de C.V. from 2001 to 2015 , from 2001 to 2006 he served as Director General of the same institution, previously from 1997 to 2001, he was Director of investment banking at Credit Suisse México. Member of the Board of Directors of Credit was a Suisse Americas Credit Suisse Global Committee and member of the operating Committee of Americas. Also served various positions in Grupo Financiero Inverméxico from 1991 to 1997, in the investment banking divisions and corporate. From 1986 to 1991, he worked in the Inverlat bag house, in the Department of banking corporate. He is Vice-President of the Association of Mexican banks from 2011. He holds a degree in finance from the Ibero-American University of the city of Mexico , where he graduated with honors

Roberto d'Empaire Muskus Mr. Roberto d'Empaire Muskus serves as Deputy General Director of Risk Management and Credit Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. Prior to this, he served as Director of various areas at Global Risk Unit of Banco Santander SA from 2006 until 2014. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Catolica de Andres Bello and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Cornell University.

Francisco Javier Antonio Hidalgo Blazquez Mr. Francisco Javier Antonio Hidalgo Blazquez serves as Vice President of Commercial Banking and Alternate Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He is also Member of the Board of Directors at Banco Santander Mexico, Casa de Bolsa Santander, Santander Hipotecario, Santander Consumo y Santander Vivienda. He has been Vice President of Banca Comercial de Banco Santander Mexico since 2014. Between 2013 and 2014 he held the position of Deputy General Director at Banca Comercial Banca Particulares at Banco Santander Matriz. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters degree in Business Administration from IESE (University of Navarra), Barcelona.

Juan Pedro Oechsle Bernos Mr. Juan Pedro Oechsle Bernos serves as Deputy General Manager Channels and Distribution of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Management, Normative Compliance and Communication and Control Committees. Previously, he worked within Grupo Santander serving as Director of Hong Kong Branch from 2008 to 2011; Regional Director of South-East Zone in Mexico from 2007 to 2008; Executive Director of Business Banking and Institutions from 2005 to 2007; Director of Corporate Banking in Mexico from 2003 to 2005, and Director of Structured Operations in Brazil from 2001 to 2003. Before joining Santander, he acted as Director of Corporate Banking of Citibank in Peru, from 1995 to 2001, and was Analyst of Corporate Banking at Banco Wiese LTDO, between 1994 and 1995. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Fernando Borja Mujica Mr. Fernando Borja Mujica serves as General Director of Legal Affairs, Alternate Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has served also as Deputy General Director of Legal Affairs at the Company since 2014. From 2004 until 2014 he held the position of Legal Executive Director at Banco Nacional de Mexico SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from the Escuela Libre de Derecho and a Masters degree in Law from the University of Georgetown.

Jorge Arturo Arce Gamais Mr. Jorge Arturo Arce Gamais serves as Deputy General Director of Global Corporate Banking from Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 5, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Bank Mexico. He has worked at institutions including Citibank Mexico and Deutsche Bank in New York with responsibility for Latin America. He has also been Vice President of the Mexican Banking Association (ABM for its initials in Spanish) and a member of the Business Coordinating Council.

Emilio de Eusebio Saiz Mr. Emilio de Eusebio Saiz serves as Deputy General Manager Intervention and Management Control of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 2010. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Committee. Previously, he acted as Director of Corporate Administration and Cost Control of Grupo Santander, from March 2008 to November 2010. He started his professional career in the department of Human Resources of Grupo Santander, where he worked between 1989 to 1999. He also worked within Grupo Santander's Financial Division from 1990 to 1992, and acted as Director of Intervention of Grupo Santander from 1992 to 2008. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and has completed studies at Instituto de Empresa.

Enrique Luis Mondragon Dominguez Mr. Enrique Luis Mondragon Dominguez serves as Deputy Director General Technology, Operations and Human Resources of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 1993 and was appointed to his current post in 2011. Previously, he worked within Grupo Santander serving as Executive Director of Human Resources from 2008 to 2011; Executive Regional Director of the Metropolitan Southern Zone from 2007 to 2008; Executive Director of Corporate Resources from 2000 to 2007; Executive Director of General Division from 1997 to 2000; Executive Director of Planning and Projects from 1996 to 1997; Director of Strategic Planning and Marketing from 1993 to 1996, and Deputy Director of Business Banking in 1993. Before joining Santander, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Karat SA de CV and worked at Banamex as Accounts Executive and Executive for New Products within the Corporate Finance Division, from 1989 to 1990, as well as Credit Analyst from 1986 to 1989. He holds a diploma in Finance and a degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Masters degree in Economics from the Queen Mary's College at the University of London.

Pablo Fernando Quesada Gomez Mr. Pablo Fernando Quesada Gomez serves as Deputy General Director of Company and Institutional Banking of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. Previously, he worked within Grupo Santander serving as Director of Corporate Banking from 1993 to 1994; Director of Regional Business from 1995 to 1996; Regional Director for the Central and Western Zones from 2000 to 2004; Regional Director for the Southern Metropolitan Zone in 2005; Executive Director of Corporate Banking and Institutions in 2006; Executive Director of the Western Region from 2007 to 2009, and Executive Director of the Western Region for Corporate Banking from 2009 to 2010. In the past, he was Deputy Director of Corporate Banking of Banco Mercantil Probusa, from 1989 to 1992, and Executive for Corporate Banking of Banca Cemi, between 1984 and 1988. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Valle in Atemajac, Guadalajara.

Rodrigo Brand de Lara Mr. Rodrigo Brand de Lara serves as Deputy General Director of Institutional Relations and Communication, as well as Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. He was appointed as Deputy General Director of Institutional Relations and Communication in 2011 and Board Member in 2012. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Committee. Previously, he acted as General Director of the Social Communications Division of the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Relations. From 2006 to 2010, he served as Director of the Social Communications Unit of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit. He has also served as General Director of Social Communications of Instituto Mexicano para la Proteccion al Ahorro Bancario (IPAB). Within the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit, he served as Deputy Director of Financial and Economic Analysis, from 2001 to 2004; Consultant to the Sub secretariat of Finance and Public Credit, from 2000 to 2001, and Deputy Director of Internal Coordination of Credit, from 1999 to 2000. Between 1996 and 199, he acted as Economist in Mexico for Deutsche Morgan Grenfel and during 1996, he was Consultant to the Deputy Director of Financial Engineering of BANOBRAS. He graduated in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Jorge Alberto Alfaro Lara Mr. Jorge Alberto Alfaro Lara serves as Deputy General Director of Payment Systems and Credit Individual Banking of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1996 and has held his current post since 2005. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Management, Normative Compliance and Communication and Control Committees. Previously, he served as Executive Director of Consumer Credit and Payment Systems of Banco Santander (Mexico), from 1996 to 2005; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Total System of Mexico SA; Director of Controladora Prosa SA, and President of the Council of Mexico Transunion SA. He was Member of Regional Latin American and Caribbean Board of Master Card. He also held the posts of Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Inverlat; President of the Security Executive Committee of Mexican Banks; Member of the Executive Committee of Way of Payment of the consortium of banks PROSA; Member of the Committee of Latin American Marketing of Master Card; Vice President of Operations, Member of the Advertising Board and Executive Committee of American Express Mexico; General Director of Urban Promotion SA, and CEO of Hospitality Galleries SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Texas A&M University and holds a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnolagico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Juan Ramon Jimenez Lorenzo Mr. Juan Ramon Jimenez Lorenzo serves as Executive Director of Internal Audit of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. From 2012 until 2014 he served as Head of Internal Audit Division of Banco Santander Rio SA. Between 2005 and 20012 he held the position of Director of Internal Audit of Credits, Operations and Regulations at Banco Santander Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic and Business Sciences from Universidad CEU San Pablo (Madrid). He completed also doctorate studies in Taxation and Public Finance at Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Mr. Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo serves as Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Between 1999 and 2014 he served as Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board at Banco Santander Matriz. He was also Vice President of Banco Banif SA and President of Allfunds Bank, as well as Vice President and President of SPREA, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Eduardo Carredano Fernandez Mr. Jose Eduardo Carredano Fernandez served as Independent Director since 1997. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Gina Lorenza Diez Barroso Azcarraga Ms. Gina Lorenza Diez Barroso Azcarraga serves as Independent Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. She is also Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Mexico, Casa de Bolsa Santander, Santander Consumo and Santander Hipotecario y Santander Vivienda. She is Founder and President of Grupo Diarq SA de CV y Fundacion Diarq IAP. In 2004, she founded Centro de Diseno, Cine y Television. Currently, she serves on the Boards of Directors of Americas Society and Council of the Americas, Qualitas Life Foundation, Grupo Integral de Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S de RL de CV, C200 Foundation Board, Global Spa and Wellness Summit, The Comittee of 200, Womens Presidents´Organization (WPO) and Women Corporate Directors (WCD). She holds a Bachelor's degree in Design.

Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow Mr. Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow serves as Independent Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Mexico, Casa de Bolsa Santander, Santander Consumo and Santander Hipotecario. He is Chairman of the Board of Grupo GEPP and Grupo Azucarero Mexico SA de CV. He is Member of the Board of Consejo de Caterpillar Inc and Lafarge. He is also Member of International Advisory Board of Bombardier. He is Member of the Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios AC (CMHN) and Consejo Empresario de America Latina (CEAL). He is General Coordinator of Coordinadora de Organismos Empresariales de Comercio Exterior (COECE). He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho and completed High Management Program at IPADE.

Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow Mr. Joaquin Vargas Guajardo Thurlow serves as Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. Moreover, he is Member of the Company's Integral Risk Management Committee. He also has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Mexico) SA and Casa de Bolsa Santander SA de CV, as well as Chairman of the Board and Executive President of OMR SAB de CV, Board Member of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV and Independent Board Member of Grupo Posadas SAB de CV, Medica Sur SAB de CV and Vitro SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios de Monterrey and a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion Empresarial.

Guillermo Guemez Garcia Mr. Guillermo Guemez Garcia serves as Independent Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He is Chairman of the Integral Risk Management Committee of the Company. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Mexico, Casa de Bolsa Santander, Santander Consumo and Santander Hipotecario and Zurich Santander Seguros Mexico SA. He is Independent Member of the Board of Directors and of the Investment Committee of Zurich Compania de Seguros SA. He graduated in Civil Engineer at Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He also holds a Master of Science degree from Stanford University.

Antonio Puron Mier y Teran Mr. Antonio Puron Mier y Teran served as Independent Director at Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Santander Mexico Financial Group, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Practices, Nominating, Compensation and Remuneration committee of the Company. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander (Mexico) SA and Casa de Bolsa Santander SA de CV. Moreover, he has been Board Member of Accel SAB de CV, Elamex SA de CV and San Luis CPOs, as well as Independent Board Member of Empresas Ica SAB de CV, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Mexichem SAB de CV and San Luis Corporacion SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. Committee on Corporate Practices, Nominations and Compensations, remuneration committee