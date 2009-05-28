Name Description

Erhard Grossnigg Dr. Erhard F. Grossnigg has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of S&T AG. During his 33-year career at E.F.Grossnigg Finanzberatung und TreuhandgesmbH, Dr. Grossnigg focused on the restructuring of companies in many different sectors. Several investments were made and supervised in medium-sized companies through grosso holding GmbH and the Austro Holding GmbH. Dr. Erhard F. Grossnigg holds various positions as advisor and supervisory board member in Austrian companies.

Hannes Niederhauser Dipl.-Ing. Hannes Niederhauser has been Chairman of the Management, Chief Executive Officer of S&T AG since 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 28, 2009. Before that, Mr. Niederhauser acted as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at the Company from September 9, 2008. He is Founder and Member of the Management of several international companies. Mr. Niederhauser holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Graz.

Bernhard Chwatal Mag. Bernhard Chwatal has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of S&T AG since May 17, 2013. He is an experienced consultant whose services are focused on restructuring. He is managing director and owner of Cablerunner International (installation of glass fiber grids) and Global Health (biotech). He is currently presiding over these companies' growth. Bernhard Chwatal lead managed the restructuring of Flora Apotheken Genossenschaft, of the Hoffmann Group, of Anker Brot and of CEE Immobilien Dev AG.

Richard Neuwirth Mr. Richard Neuwirth has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of S&T AG since July 1, 2013. He holds degrees in jurisprudence and business administration. He began his career as a lawyer working for a Vienna-based firm. He joined S&T in 2006, and has held a variety of management positions at it, with these including managing director of S&T Bulgaria and country manager and sales director of S&T Austria.

Michael Jeske Mr. Michael Jeske has been Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of S&T AG since 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at the Company from May 28, 2009. Before that, he acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Quanmax AG as of September 29, 2008. Prior to joining the Company, he acted as Vice President Operations at Kontron AG, among others. He has many years experience in the areas of Information Technology, Development, Production and Quality Control.

Peter Sturz Dr. Peter Sturz has been Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board of S&T AG. He has been with S&T since 2007 and became member of the management board in 2008, before that he managed the Adriatic Region. He began his career at Allgemeine Bausparkasse as a member of the board responsible for Sales, Marketing and IT. Before joining S&T he was as member of the managing board of CSC-Austria with responsibilities for Austria and Central Europe.

Carlos Queiroz Carlos Queiroz is Member of the Management Board at S&T AG effective 2017. He charge of operations of S&T subsidiary Kontron. He started his career as a development engineer, and became head of the production and purchasing department at Kontron. He was Managing Director of the German GmbH organization of Kontron.