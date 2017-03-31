Name Description

Lino Saputo Mr. Lino A. Saputo is a Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the Company in 1988 as Administrative Assistant. In 1993, he became Vice President, Operations and, in 1998, Executive Vice President, Operations. From July 2001 to January 2004, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company’s Dairy Products Division (USA). In March 2004, he was appointed to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and, since 2011, he also holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board. Mr. Saputo, Jr. serves on the Board of Directors of National Bank of Canada.

Kai Bockmann Mr. Kai Bockmann is a President and Chief Operating Officer and President and Chief Operating Officer of International Sector of Saputo Inc. effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Kai Bockmann who, until December 2011, was Managing Director for Asia Division of McCain Foods Limited, a food company.

Louis-Philippe Carriere Mr. Louis-Philippe Carriere is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in 1986 as Supervisor of Accounting and has since held various management positions in finance and administration. Since 1997, Mr. Carrière serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. His responsibilities over the years have included oversight of various functions such as accounting, internal audit, taxation, legal, financing and information technology, as well as mergers and acquisitions. In addition, through his role as Secretary of the Company, he is actively involved in the analysis, elaboration and implementation of the Company’s corporate governance practices. Mr. Carrière will retire effective August 1, 2017 as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary after 30 years of service with the Company. Starting August 1, 2017, Mr. Carrière will act as senior advisor to the Company. Mr. Carrière also serves on the Board of Directors of WSP Global Inc.

Maxime Therrien Mr. Maxime Therrien has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of the Company effective August 1, 2017. Mr. Therrien is currently the Company's Executive Vice President - Finance & Administration. He has been with the Company since 1996, and has held several senior management positions in finance and administration, both at the divisional and at the corporate level.

Terry Brockman Mr. Terry Brockman is a President and Chief Operating Officer - Cheese Division, USA of Saputo Inc. Prior to such date, Mr. Brockman was Vice-President, Human Resources for the Dairy Products Division (USA).

Carl Colizza Mr. Carl Colizza is President and Chief Operating Officer - Dairy Division, Canada of Saputo Inc. Mr. Colizza holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from McGill University. Since joining Saputo in 1998 as an engineer, he has held several senior management positions in the Dairy Division (Canada). In 2002, he was appointed to the position of Director, Engineering and in 2007, he became Vice President of Engineering and Environmental Affairs. In 2009, he was named Senior Vice President, Operations.

Paul Corney Mr. Paul Corney is President and Chief Operating Officer - Dairy Foods Division (USA) of the Company. Mr. Corney has held several senior management positions in sales, operations and general management over the course of his more than 40-year career in the cheese and dairy industry. He joined Saputo in 2001 and over the years, has served as Senior Vice President - National Retail Sales, Dairy Division (Canada).

Gaetane Wagner Ms. Gaetane Wagner is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Ms. Wagner graduated from the Université de Montréal in 1980 with a B.A. in Industrial Relations. She joined Saputo in October 2007 as Senior Vice President, Human Resources of the Cheese Division (USA). In 2009, she was named Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Dairy Products Division (Canada) and in 2011, Executive Vice President, Human Resources.

Henry Demone Mr. Henry E. Demone is an Independent Director of the Saputo Inc. Mr. Demone has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of High Liner Foods Incorporated since May 2015, its Chief Executive Officer from 2013 to 2015, its President and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 2013 and its President from 1989 to 1992. Mr. Demone also serves on the Board of Directors of Emera Inc.

Anthony Fata Mr. Anthony M. Fata is an Independent Director of Saputo Inc. Mr. Fata was, until 1999, Executive Director of Investment Banking for a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Canadian Chartered Bank. In this position, he was actively involved in various equity and debt issues, as well as numerous merger and acquisition transactions. In 1999, he became Vice-President of sales and marketing of Sager Food Products Inc. He was appointed President of this company in November 2004. Mr. Fata is a member of the Québec Bar.

Annalisa King Ms. Annalisa King is Independent Director of Saputo Inc. Ms. King is currently a corporate director. Between 2008 and 2016, Ms. King was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Best Buy Canada Ltd., where she was also responsible for overseeing the information and ecommerce technology, legal and real estate functions of Best Buy Canada Ltd. Prior to her position with Best Buy Canada Ltd., Ms. King was Senior Vice President of Business Transformation for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. from 2001 to 2008 and previously held leadership roles in finance at Pillsbury Canada Inc. from 1998 to 2001 and Kraft Canada Inc. from 1990 to 1998. Ms. King serves on the Board of Directors of the North West Company and First Capital Realty Inc.

Karen Kinsley Ms. Karen Kinsley is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kinsley is currently a corporate director. From 1987 to 2013, Ms. Kinsley held various positions within Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation including President and Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2013. Ms. Kinsley currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Canada and on the Board of Trustees of Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust.

Antonio Meti Mr. Antonio P. Meti is an Independent Director of Saputo Inc. Mr. Meti held various executive positions within Canadian Chartered Banks over the past 30 years, including Senior Vice-President, Commercial Banking and International from 2002 to 2007, and Senior Vice-President, Commercial, North America, from 2000 to 2002. Since 2007, he has been President of G.D.N.P. Consulting Services, Inc. Mr. Meti serves on the Board of Directors of ADF Group Inc.

Diane Nyisztor Ms. Diane Nyisztor is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Nyisztor has been Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources of Cogeco Inc. since September 2014. Prior to her current position, Ms. Nyisztor was a Partner, International Executive Services at KPMG Canada LLP from 2013 to 2014. From 2002 to 2013, she held senior management positions with SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., including Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources and Senior Vice President, Compensation and Benefits.

Franziska Ruf Ms. Franziska Ruf is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Ruf is a partner with Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in the Capital Markets, Corporate Governance and Mergers & Acquisitions practices since 2009. Prior to her current position, Ms. Ruf was a partner with the law firms of Stikeman Elliott LLP from 2000 to 2009 and McCarthy Tétrault LLP from 1994 to 2000. Ms. Ruf also served on the Legal Advisory Committee of the Autorité des marchés financiers. Ms. Ruf is a member of the Québec Bar.