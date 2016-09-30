Name Description

Anthony Rudd Sir Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Sappi Limited since March 01, 2016. He was appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on April 3, 2006. His other board and organization memberships: Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited(Chairman), Barclays Wealth (Chairman of the UK & Ireland Private Bank Advisory Board), Business Growth Fund (Chairman), Cyden Limited (Chairman) and Invensys plc (Chairman). Sir Nigel Rudd has held various senior management and board positions in a career spanning more than 35 years. He founded Williams plc in 1982 and the company went on to become one of the industrial holding companies in the United Kingdom. He was knighted by the Queen for services to the manufacturing industry in the UK in 1996 and holds honorary doctorates from Loughborough and Derby Universities. In 1995, he was awarded the Founding Societies Centenary Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is a Deputy Lieutenant of Derbyshire and a Freeman of the City of London.

Stephen Binnie Mr. Stephen Robert Binnie is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sappi Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2014. Mr. Binnie joined Sappi in July 2012 as Chief Financial Officer designate and was appointed Chief Financial Officer and executive director from September 01, 2012. Prior to joining Sappi, he held various senior finance roles and was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Edcon (Pty) Limited for ten years after having been financial manager at Investec Bank Limited for four years. He holds BComm and BAcc degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg is a chartered accountant, CA(SA). He holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Glen Pearce Mr. Glen Thomas Pearce is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company since July 1, 2014. He was appointed as CFO of Sappi Europe SA in 2008. He has been with Sappi for 18 years. Prior to his current role, Glen occupied various senior management positions within the Sappi group in South Africa and Europe. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a BComm degree from WITS University and a BComm (Hons) degree from UNISA.

Mark Gardner Mr. Mark Gardner is President, Chief Executive Officer - Sappi North America of Sappi Limited. He was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Sappi Fine Paper North America (SFPNA) in 2007 and is responsible for all Sappi operations in the region. That same year, he was also appointed to the SFPNA board. He joined Sappi in 1981 and his experience includes serving as the Vice President of Manufacturing and Vice President of Supply Chain, prior to which he worked in a variety of production management roles at Sappi, including Production Manager at the Westbrook Mill, Paper Mill Manager at the Somerset Mill, Managing Director at the Muskegon Mill and Director of Engineering and Manufacturing Technology at the regional head office in Boston. In 2009, Mr Gardner received the TAPPI (Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry)/PIMA (Paper Industry Management Association) Executive of the Year Award. The award is the highest recognition for leadership and management given by PIMA. He currently serves on the board of directors of the American Forest and Paper Association. In September 2012, he was appointed to the Board of Trustees for the University of Maine.

Alexander van Coller Thiel Mr. Alexander van Coller Thiel is Chief Executive Officer - Sappi Southern Africa of Sappi Ltd. He joined Sappi in December 1989 as the Executive Assistant to the Executive Chairman in Johannesburg. In April 1993, as part of Sappi’s expansion into Europe, he moved to Brussels as the Administration Manager reporting to the Managing Director of Sappi Europe. With the creation of Sappi Europe he was appointed in February 1998 as Manager Marketing Intelligence, reporting to the Sales and Marketing Director. In January 2003, he became the Director Logistics, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of Sappi Europe. He was appointed as Group Head Procurement, Sappi Limited in January 2008 and Integration Executive, in charge of the integration of the acquired M-real business into Sappi’s operations in September 2008. He led a project to redefine and implement Sappi’s ‘go-to-market’ strategy in Europe from October 2009. Mr Thiel was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sappi Southern Africa with effect from 01 December 2010.

Berend Wiersum Mr. Berend John Wiersum, MA, is Chief Executive Officer - Sappi Europe of the company. He joined Sappi in January 2007 as Chief Executive Officer Sappi Europe. Prior to joining Sappi, Mr Wiersum was a freelance mergers and acquisitions consultant for one year. He previously was Managing Director of Kappa Packaging and member of the management board in Eindhoven (The Netherlands) where he was responsible for overseeing over 90 packaging plants across Europe, Russia, the Middle East and North Africa. Mr Wiersum was Chairman of CEPI (Confederation of European Paper Industries) from 2011 – 2012.

Gary Bowles Mr. Gary Bowles is Executive Vice President - Specialised Cellulose of Sappi Limited. He joined Saiccor Mill in 1990. He served in various positions at the mill until he was appointed as General Manager of Sappi Saiccor Mill in 2004. In January 2011, he was appointed as Managing Director of Sappi Specialised Cellulose and in July 2011, Mr Bowles joined the Group Management Team with responsibility for the increased need to coordinate the global marketing, sales and customer engagement responsibilities of our Specialised Cellulose business, while continuing to be responsible for dissolving wood pulp production in South Africa. In October 2013, he joined the Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice President Sappi Specialised Cellulose and joined the Sappi North American board releasing his manufacturing role at the Sappi Saiccor Mill.

Fergus Marupen Mr. Fergus Marupen is Group Head Human Resources of Sappi Limited. He is graduated BA (Psychology), Bed (Education Management), MBA.

Andrea Rossi Mr. Andrea Rossi, BSc Eng. (Hons), C.Eng, is Group Head - Technology of Sappi Limited. He joined Sappi in 1989. Prior to becoming Group Head Technology, Mr Rossi held numerous roles in the company including Project Director Sappi Saiccor ‘Amakhulu’ Expansion Project, Sappi Kraft Manufacturing Director, Managing Director Sappi Forests, General Manager Enstra Mill, and Engineering Services Manager for Sappi Management Services.

Maarten Van Hoven Mr. Maarten Van Hoven is Group Head - Strategy and Legal of Sappi Limited. He joined Sappi in December 2011. Mr. Van Hoven, an admitted attorney of the High Court in South Africa, has held various positions at the South African Competition Commission, most recently as Divisional Manager: Mergers & Acquisitions. As well as being on the Group Executive Committee he has joined the boards of Sappi Europe, Sappi North America and Sappi Southern Africa.

John McKenzie Mr. John David McKenzie is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Sappi Limited since 1 March 2016. Mr McKenzie joined the Sappi board after having held senior executive positions globally and in South Africa. He is a former President for Asia, Middle East and Africa Downstream of the Chevron Texaco Corporation and also served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caltex Corporation. He was a member of the Singapore Economic Development Board from 2000 to 2003.

Mohammed Moosa Mr. Mohammed Valli Moosa is Non-independent Non-Executive Director of Sappi Limited. He is currently the Deputy Chairman of Lereko Investments Proprietary Limited, Sappi’s strategic Black Economic Empowerment partner. He has held numerous leadership positions across business, government, politics and civil society in South Africa. To name but a few, he was South African Minister of Constitutional Development; the President of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature; and Chairman of the UN Commission for Sustainable Development, and he served as a member of the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress until 2009.

Robert DeKoch Mr. Robert John DeKoch is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sappi Limited since March 1, 2013. He is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Boldt Company in Appleton, Wisconsin, USA. The Boldt Company with 14 offices across the USA is a US$700 million privately held construction services business with customers in power/energy; pulp and paper; food; automotive; plastics; healthcare; and education. Prior to joining The Boldt Company, Mr DeKoch served as a production manager and mill manager as well as VP of manufacturing for Appleton Papers (USA). He also served inter alia as technical director of Consolidated Papers (USA). Mr DeKoch holds a BA Chemistry and an MBA in Finance and General Management. He is a board member of The Boldt Company, of Palmer Johnson Power Systems as well as of the Fox Cities Children?s Museum and New North Inc., a regional economic development organisation. He has co-authored two books on leadership thinking.

Michael Fallon Mr. Michael Anthony Fallon is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sappi Ltd. He retired as an Executive Director of Nippon Sheet Glass Company Ltd (NSG Group) at the end of June 2012. Prior to retirement, Mr Fallon was President of NSG’s global automotive division, heading up all the glass and glazing operations in the key automotive regions across the world. With annual sales of around €6 billion, the NSG Group is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of glass and glazing products for the building, automotive and speciality glass sectors. His management and leadership experience extend across a wide range of functions from plant management, sales and marketing and supply chain to general management, including mergers and acquisition experience. He was president of Pilkington operations in North America and had been director and chairman of companies in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Finland.

Deenadayalen Konar Dr. Deenadayalen Konar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sappi Limited. Previously he was Professor and Head of the Department of Accountancy at the University of Durban-Westville, Dr Konar is a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance in South African and the SA Institute of Directors, past member and Chairman of the External Audit Committee of the International Monetary Fund and member of the Safeguards Panel and Implementations Oversight Panel of the World Bank (Co-chairman).

Nkateku Mageza Mr. Nkateku Peter Mageza is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sappi Limited. His Other board and organization memberships : Eqstra Holdings Limited (Chairman), Clover Industries Limited, Ethos Private Equity (Pty) Limited, Rainbow Chickens Limited, Remgro Limited, MTN Group Limited. He joined the Sappi Board after having held senior executive positions across a wide range of industries. He is a former Group Chief Operating Officer and executive director of ABSA Group Limited, Assistant General Manager at Nedcor Limited and Chief Executive Officer of Autonet, the Road Passenger and Freight Logistics Division of Transnet Limited.

Boni Mehlomakulu Dr. Boni Mehlomakulu is appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 1 March 2017. She is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the South African Bureau of Standards (“the SABS”) a position she has held since September 2009. Dr Mehlomakulu currently sits on the boards of Hulamin Limited as non-executive director, is a Council member of the University of South Africa, is a non-executive Director of Yokogawa South Africa (Pty) Ltd and is a Council Member of the International Organisation for Standardisation (Switzerland). Before joining the SABS, Dr Mehlomakulu was Deputy Director General at the Department of Science and Technology and has also held various positions at Sasol. Past directorships include chairing the Social Ethics and Sustainability Committee at Eskom Holdings SOC Limited from 2010 to 2014. Dr Mehlomakulu has a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town.

Karen Osar Ms. Karen Rohn Osar is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sappi Limited since May 1, 2007. Her Other board and organization memberships: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (also Chairperson of Audit Committee) and Webster Financial Corporation (also Chairperson of Audit Committee). She was executive vice president and chief financial officer of speciality chemicals company Chemtura Corporation until her retirement in March 2007. Prior to that, she held various senior management and board positions in her career. She was vice-president and treasurer for Tenneco, Inc. and also served as chief financial officer of Westvaco Corporation and as senior vice-president and chief financial officer of the merged MeadWestvaco Corporation. Prior to those appointments she spent 19 years at JP Morgan and Company, becoming a managing director of the Investment Banking Group. She has chaired several external board audit committees.

Robertus Renders Mr. Robertus Johannes Antonius Maria Renders is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since 1 October 2015. He is currently a business consultant, was a member of the Board of Duropack GmbH ("Duropack") from 2012 until the end of May 2015, as well as CEO of Duropack from May 2013 until May 2015. He has also served (from 2006 to 2010) as Chairman of the Board of OTOR SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a leading packaging provider in France. Between 1989 and 2006 he held various positions at Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (â€œSCA"), a leading global producer of hygiene products and packaging solutions, including mill manager at SCA Packaging De Hoop, Managing Director of SCA Packaging De Hoop, President of SCA Packaging ContainerBoard, President of SCA Packaging Europe and Senior Vice-President Special Project Global Packaging for SCA Group. Mr Renders holds a Masterâs degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, the Netherlands.