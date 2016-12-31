Name Description

Lothar Kappich Dr. Lothar Kappich has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft since July 19, 2017. He also serves as Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, He has been Managing Director of ECE Projektmanagement GmbH &Co. KG. He is a graduated Economist.

Joachim Kreuzburg Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius AG. He has been Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive for Labor Relations of Sartorius AG since July 24, 2009. He has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer November 11, 2005. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Operations, Legal Affairs, Compliance and Communications. He had assumed additional responsibility as Executive for Labor Relations at the Company. He joined the Management Board in November 2002. Before that, he was Vice President of Treasury & Investor Relations. From May 1, 2003 till November 10, 2005, he has served as Spokesman of the Management Board. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. He is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Board of various companies within the Sartorius Group. His other appointments include being Member of the Advisory Board of Commerzbank AG, Norddeutsche Landesbank and Hameln Group GmbH as well as Norddeutsche Landesbank. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet Hannover (University of Hanover), Germany. He also holds a doctorate in Economics.

Manfred Zaffke Mr. Manfred Zaffke is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Sartorius AG since March 1, 2014. He also holds the position of First Authorized Representative of the German Metalworkers’ Union in the southern Lower Saxony/Harz region in Northeim, Germany. He is Member of Executive Committee, Audit Committee and Conciliation Committee. He serves on the Supervisory board of Terex MHPS GmbH and Vice Chairman of GMH GUSS GmbH. He graduated as Political Economist.

Rainer Lehmann Mr. Rainer Lehmann is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG effective March 1, 2017. He is responsible for Information Technology and Global Business Processes. He holds a university degree in business administration, has been working at Sartorius since 1999 in various finance positions. In 2004, he switched for two years to Biesterfeld AG, where he headed Group Controlling. After returning to Sartorius, Rainer Lehmann took over at the helm of the Finance unit in the USA for Sartorius' North American companies and coordinated the setup of several Group companies in Latin America. Rainer Lehmann has held Group-wide responsibility as Senior Vice President for the Business Processes unit since 2016.

Petra Kirchhoff Ms. Petra Kirchhoff is Member of the Supervisory Board, Vice President of Corporate Communications of Sartorius AG since October 1, 2010. She also serves at Sartorius Corporate Administration GmbH. She serves on the Supervisory Board of AWO Goettingen gGmbH and on the Foundation's Board of Directors of SuedniedersachsenStiftung. She is a graduate in political economy.

Reinhard Vogt Mr. Reinhard Vogt has been Member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG since July 24, 2009. He is responsible for Marketing, Sales and Service as well as Business Development of the Bioprocess Division. He joined the Company in 1983. In addition, he also holds the position of Executive Vice President for Marketing, Sales and Service of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., where he is also Member of the Board of Directors. He is also on the Board of Directors of various companies within the Sartorius Group, including Sartorius Stedim Switzerland AG, where he is Chairman of the Board.

Dirk Basting Dr. Dirk Basting has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG. He graduated in Chemical Engineering.

Annette Becker Ms. Annette Becker has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sartorius AG since September 4, 2002. She is Chairwoman of the Employees' Council of Sartorius Corporate Administration GmbH and Chairwoman of the Group Employees' Council of Sartorius AG. She is a Business Administrator working as Personnel Development and Recruitment Specialist.

Uwe Bretthauer Mr. Uwe Bretthauer is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sartorius AG. He is also Member of Audit Committee, Conciliatory Committee and Executive Committee as well as Chairman of the Employees’ Council of Sartorius Lab Instruments GmbH & Co. KG. He is Chairman of the Work Council of Sartorius Weighing Technology GmbH. He is a Engineer.

Michael Dohrmann Mr. Michael Dohrmann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sartorius AG since December 1, 2006. He is Precision Engineer by profession. In addition to his duties at the Company, He serves as Chairman of the Employees' Council of Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH. He holds Feinmechaniker (Precision Engineer) degree.

Karoline Kleinschmidt Ms. Karoline Kleinschmidt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Sartorius AG since April 19, 2012. She graduated in Social Economist. She is Secretary of the German Metalworkers' Union (IG Metal) of the District Management of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt in Hannover.

Gerd Krieger Prof. Dr. Gerd Krieger has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG since September 4, 2002. He is Member of the Executive Committee, Conciliation Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of ARAG Krankenversicherungs-AG and ARAG Lebensversicherungs-AG. He is a Lawyer by profession and Honorary Professor of Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet in Duesseldorf.

Thomas Scheper Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheper has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG since April 19, 2012. He graduated in Chemical Engineering. He is University professor and Head of the Institute of Technical Chemistry, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibnitz University in Hannover.