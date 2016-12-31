Name Description

LeRoy Wilkes Mr. LeRoy Ellsworth Wilkes serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Mr. Wilkes was President of Washington Group International's mining business unit where he was responsible for the operating and financial performance of the unit's international operations in the coal, metals and industrial minerals markets. He has 37 years of mining experience in the precious metals, coal industrial metals, and base metals mining and processing. Prior to joining the Washington Group, Mr. Wilkes served as executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corporation of Albuquerque, New Mexico from 1988 to 1995. Mr. Wilkes also previously served as executive vice-president of Washington Corporation of Missoula, Montana, responsible for merger and acquisition activities. He earlier served as vice-president and general manager of Kennecott Ridgeway Mining Company of Ridgeway, South Carolina, and director of business development of Anaconda Minerals Co. of Denver, Colorado. He has held management and supervisory positions at surface and underground mines producing molybdenum, copper, limestone, lead, silver and zinc. Mr. Wilkes has a degree in mining engineering from the Montana School of Mines.

D. Bruce McLeod Dr. D. Bruce McLeod serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Bruce McLeod is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years of experience in all areas of the mining industry. Most recently he was the President & CEO of Mercator Minerals Ltd. Prior to that, he was the President, CEO and Director of Creston Moly Corp., as well as a founder of both Sherwood Copper Corp and Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He also served on the Board of Directors of Palmerejo Silver and Gold Corp. (acquired by Coeur D’Alene Mines) and Ariane Gold (acquired by Cambior Inc.) and has been involved in numerous projects at various stages of development while with the Northair Group. Mr. McLeod was the co-recipient of AMEBC’s EA Scholz Award for excellence in mine development in 2009 and primarily focuses on project development, strategic planning, and financing activities.

Elaine Bennett Ms. Elaine Bennett, C.G.A. serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Ms. Bennett brings to the Company over 30 years of experience in the mining industry to the Company. Prior to September 2008, she was Chief Financial Officer of Miramar. Ms. Bennett serves as a director on the board of Avala Resources Ltd., and has served as director on the board of Bear Lake Gold Ltd., and Dunav Resources, all Canadian gold exploration companies.

Nicole Hoeller Ms. Nicole Hoeller serves as the Vice President - Communications, Corporate Secretary of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Prior to January 2008, Ms. Hoeller was Director, IR for Miramar. Along with her 18 years of experience in investor relations and communications in the industry, Ms. Hoeller has also spent extensive time traveling in the Arctic, liaising and consulting with communities, Inuit organizations and all levels of government about the benefits and impacts of mining in Canada’s North.

Angus Campbell Mr. Angus Campbell serves as Vice President - Exploration of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. With over 25 years of industry experience, Angus has a strong and varied background in global mineral exploration. Prior to joining Sabina he, he was Exploration Manager for Chile with BHP Billiton based in Santiago. He has a broad range of experience in green field and brown field exploration initiatives and projects. As well, he holds a deep understanding of diverse cultural and team environments, large project management, project generation, opportunity evaluation, partner alliances and JV’s and equity deals. He also has broad exposure to managing health and safety, commercial risk and due diligence issues. Angus was a member of the Spence deposit discovery team, honoured by winning the PDAC Bill Denis Award in 1998.

Wesley Carson Mr. Wesley Carson, Prof. Eng. serves as Vice President - Project Development of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Mr. Carson has over twelve years of experience in mine operations, project development, construction and engineering. Wes joined Sabina as Vice-President, Project Development in July 2012. Prior to this, he was Vice-President and General Manager with Thompson Creek Metals Company for their Mount Milligan project in central British Columbia. Wes began work on the Mount Milligan project with Terrane Metals in 2007 and was part of the team that advanced the project from exploration, through permitting, development and initial construction, leading to the eventual acquisition of Terrane by Thompson Creek in 2010. Wes has also held various leadership roles with Cominco, Teck, Placer Dome and Barrick at mining operations in British Columbia, Ontario and Tanzania. Wes holds a B.A.Sc in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia, is a registered Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia.

Matthew Pickard Mr. Matthew Pickard serves as Vice President - Environment and Sustainability of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Mr. Matthew Pickard is a Professional Geoscientist with significant experience in sustainability and mine development within the Canadian mining industry. Matthew holds an Honours Bachelor of Science and Masters of Business Administration, both from Laurentian University. He also retains the designation of Professional Geoscientist, Canadian Registered Safety Professional and Certified Environmental Practitioner. During his career, Matthew has spent time with Falconbridge, De Beers Canada, Baffinland Iron Mines and now Sabina. He has worked throughout Canada including projects in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories, but recently has been focused on Nunavut. As Vice President of Environment & Sustainability for Sabina, Matthew is directing the permitting of future mining developments in Nunavut. He also currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

David Fennell Mr. David A. Fennell serves as Independent Director of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Mr. Fennell received his law degree in 1979 from the University of Alberta and practiced in the areas of corporate and resource law until 1983, when he founded Golden Star Resources Ltd. (“Golden Star”). During his term as President and Chief Executive Officer, Golden Star became a TSX 300 company. In 1998, Mr. Fennell left Golden Star to become Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cambiex Exploration Inc., which became Hope Bay Gold Corporation (“Hope Bay”). He held this position until Hope Bay was acquired by Miramar, where he continued as Executive Vice-Chairman and director until its takeover in January 2008 by Newmont Mining Corporation, a leading gold producer. He was Chairman of Ariane Gold Corp. from August 2002 until its acquisition by Cambior Inc. in November 2003, and was a director of Palmarejo Silver and Gold Corporation until it was acquired by Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation in December 2007. He holds the following positions with the following junior mining companies: Executive Chairman and director of Reunion Gold Corporation; director of Highland Copper Company Inc., Odyssey Resources Ltd. and Torex Gold Resources Inc. He is also a director of Major Drilling Group International Inc., a drilling services company.

Jonathan Goodman Mr. Jonathan Carter Goodman Prof. Eng. serves as Independent Director of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Mr. Goodman has over 30 years of experience in the resource and investment industry, working as a geologist, senior analyst, portfolio manager and senior executive. Mr. Goodman is Executive Chairman and a director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc., and was previously the President and CEO of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. He joined the investment management affiliate of Dundee Corp. in 1990, where he was responsible for the selection of Canadian equities and played a major role in developing asset allocation strategies, before serving as its President from 1998 to 2001. He was also a founder of Goepel Shields and Partners, an investment firm. Mr. Goodman graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto. He is also a professional engineer, a Chartered Financial Analyst, and is a director of several publicly-traded resource companies.

James Morton Mr. James N. Morton, BA, LLB, serves as Independent Director of Sabina Gold and Silver Corporation. Mr. Morton was the founding partner of Morton Law, LLP, Corporate and Securities Lawyers of Vancouver, BC. Now retired, he has over 35 years’ experience representing resource and other venture companies in effecting initial public offerings, equity financings, acquisitions, mergers and take-over transactions. He is the President and a director of Blackcomb Capital Corporation, a private investment holding company. Mr. Morton received a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and an LLB from the University of British Columbia.

Walter Segsworth Mr. Walter Thomas Segsworth serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Segsworth holds a BSc in Mining Engineering from Michigan Tech. He has over 45 years of experience in mining in Canada and overseas. Mr. Segsworth has served on the Boards of Directors of several mining companies including Westmin Resources, where he was President and CEO, and Homestake Mining Company, where he was President and COO. He has served on several boards of resource companies over the past decade and is currently Lead Independent Director of Pan American Silver. Mr. Segsworth is past Chairman of both the Mining Associations of BC and Canada and was named BC’s Mining Person of the year in 1996.

Anna Stylianides Ms. Anna Stylianides serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Stylianides has 25 years of experience in the global capital markets, having spent much of her career in investment banking, private equity, and corporate management and restructuring. She began her career in corporate law by joining the firm of Webber Wentzel Attorneys in 1990 after graduating from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1992 she joined Investec Merchant Bank Limited where she specialized in risk management and gained extensive experience in the areas of corporate finance and structured finance, mergers and acquisitions, specialized finance and other banking and financial services transactions. She was also involved in designing and structuring financial products for financial institutions and corporations.