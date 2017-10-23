Edition:
India

Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)

SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.60
Day's High
Rs68.15
Day's Low
Rs66.40
Volume
2,373,810
Avg. Vol
2,478,422
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajay Nanavati

2017 Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman

Melwyn Rego

57 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Sushant Jain

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ravi Pandey

2015 Executive Director

Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

2016 Executive Director

R. Dubey

2016 Director

Jayant Gokhale

61 2016 Part-time Nonofficial Director

Vandana Jena

2016 Director

Rudra Kar

2015 Director

G. Ramesh

2016 Director

Hindupur Rao

2010 Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee
Biographies

Name Description

Ajay Nanavati

Shri. Ajay Vipin Nanavati serves as Part-time Non Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. .

Melwyn Rego

Sushant Jain

Shri. Sushant Jain serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He has experience of over 7 years in Banking industry.

Ravi Pandey

Shri. Ravi Shanker Pandey is an Executive Director of the Company. He is General Manager of Union Bank of India.

Ch. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

R. Dubey

Jayant Gokhale

Vandana Jena

Rudra Kar

G. Ramesh

Hindupur Rao

Shri. Hindupur Pradeep Rao was Non-Executive Director - Govt. Nominee of Syndicate Bank Ltd. Presently, Shri H. Pradeep Rao is the Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor to Goverment of India, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. He is M.B.A., M.A. and C.I.A. (Certified Internal Auditor). He is an Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IA&AS) Officer of the 1981 batch. He has held key positions, including Accountant General of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, Principal Director (Reports, Central), Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, New Delhi, Director of External Audit, World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland, Member Audit Board and Principal Director of Commercial Audit, Chennai, Principal Accountant General West Bengal and Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure), New Delhi. He is also a Director on the Board of Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

