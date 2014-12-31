Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.BO)
SCHE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
4,890.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.75 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs4,908.80
Open
Rs4,854.90
Day's High
Rs4,924.90
Day's Low
Rs4,854.90
Volume
17
Avg. Vol
1,148
52-wk High
Rs5,149.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,780.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Avinash Gandhi
|78
|2002
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Satish Patel
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dharmesh Arora
|49
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Raj Sarraf
|2014
|Company Secretary
|
Rakesh Jinsi
|60
|2015
|Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Klaus Rosenfeld
|51
|2015
|Additional Director, Non-Executive Non-independent Director
|
Marcus Eisenhuth
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Renu Challu
|63
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dietmar Heinrich
|51
|2014
|Non-Executive Non-independent Director
|
R. Sampath Kumar
|55
|2011
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Sanak Mishra
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Avinash Gandhi
|Shri. Avinash Prakash Gandhi is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of FAG Bearings India Limited. Mr. Gandhi is B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi. He was the President and Director of Hyundai Motor India Limited. He has served at senior positions in reputed organizations like Escorts, Telco and the Indian Ordnance factories. He has experience of over 43 years. He served as a Director in the following Companies , namely FAG Bearings India Limited,CLAAS India Limited ,Lumax Industries Limited ,Fairfield Atlas Limited ,Uni Products (India) Limited ,Havell’s India Limited ,Panalfa Investments Limited ,Continental Engines Limited.
|
Satish Patel
|Mr. Satish C. Patel is Chief Financial Officer of FAG Bearings India Limited.
|
Dharmesh Arora
|Mr. Dharmesh Arora has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective March 3, 2017. He was Additional Director of the FAG Bearings India Limited, until February 11, 2015. Mr. Arora has professional qualification in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration. He is presently, President & CEO, of Schaeffler India.
|
Raj Sarraf
|Mr. Raj K. Sarraf is the Company Secretary of FAG Bearings India Limited.
|
Rakesh Jinsi
|Mr. Rakesh Jinsi is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is an electrical engineering graduate with a vast experience of over three decades with renowned automotive industry group like Eicher, Hero and Force Motors among others. His areas of expertise include: materials, manufacturing and plant operations. He takes a keen interest in societal upliftment and ensuring inclusive growth. He had been Secretary General of SOS Children's Villages Of India, a Child Care Social organisation and a member of the Core Group of National Human Rights Commission. Presently, Mr. Jinsi serves as an Independent Director of Hero Motors and president of School of Inspired Leadership, a Business School in Gurgaon.
|
Klaus Rosenfeld
|Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Non-independent Director of the company.
|
Marcus Eisenhuth
|
Renu Challu
|Mrs. Renu Challu is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
|
Dietmar Heinrich
|Mr. Dietmar Heinrich is Non-Executive Non-independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He is a qualified Industrial Engineer and has a very long experience in the Industry. Presently Mr. Heinrich is Vice President Group Finance Asia/Pacific and is responsible for Controlling, Finance and Accounting functions of ‘Asia Pacific Region’ of ‘Schaetfler Group’, Germany. He has been associated with the Group since many years and has been instrumental in accelerating the growth of the Group.
|
R. Sampath Kumar
|Mr. R. Sampath Kumar is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of FAG Bearings India Limited. He holds B. Com (Hons.), LL.B. He is an Attomey-at-Law.
|
Sanak Mishra
|Dr. Sanak Mishra is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Avinash Gandhi
|190,000
|
Satish Patel
|--
|
Dharmesh Arora
|--
|
Raj Sarraf
|--
|
Rakesh Jinsi
|--
|
Klaus Rosenfeld
|--
|
Marcus Eisenhuth
|--
|
Renu Challu
|--
|
Dietmar Heinrich
|--
|
R. Sampath Kumar
|--
|
Sanak Mishra
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Avinash Gandhi
|0
|0
|
Satish Patel
|0
|0
|
Dharmesh Arora
|0
|0
|
Raj Sarraf
|0
|0
|
Rakesh Jinsi
|0
|0
|
Klaus Rosenfeld
|0
|0
|
Marcus Eisenhuth
|0
|0
|
Renu Challu
|0
|0
|
Dietmar Heinrich
|0
|0
|
R. Sampath Kumar
|0
|0
|
Sanak Mishra
|0
|0