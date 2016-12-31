Name Description

Jean-Pascal Tricoire Mr. Jean-Pascal Tricoire has served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE since April 25, 2013. He was Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company between 2010 and April 25, 2013. After working at Alcatel, Schlumberger and Saint Gobain in 1985 and 1986, Mr. Tricoire joined Merlin Gerin in 1986 to develop a partnership with a German company. From 1988 to 1999, he held operating positions at Schneider Electric SA in Italy (five years), China (five years) and South Africa (one year). From 1999 to 2001, he served in corporate functions as Head of Schneider Electric's Global Strategic Accounts and of the Schneider 2000+ program. From January 2002 to the end of 2003, he became Executive Vice President of the International Division. In October 2003 he was named Deputy CEO, before becoming Chairman of the Management Board of Schneider Electric SA on May 3, 2006. Mr. Tricoire is also Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric SE; Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric Industries SAS; Director of DELIXI Electric Ltd; Director of Schneider Electric USA, Inc.; Director and Chairman of the board of directors of Schneider Electric Asia Pacific Ltd; Chairman of the board of directors of Schneider Electric Holdings Inc. and Chairman of the France-China Committee. Previously, he was Chairman of the Management Board of Schneider Electric SA, Director of NINGBO Schneider Power Distribution Apparatus Manufacturing Co. Ltd. He is a graduate from Ecole Superieure d'Electronique de l'Ouest (ESEO) in Angers and holds an MBA from E.M. Lyon.

Emmanuel Babeau Mr. Emmanuel Babeau has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE since April 25, 2013. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in 1990. In 1993 he joined Pernod Ricard as an Internal Auditor. In 1996 he was appointed Head of the Internal Audit Department of the Treasury and Consolidation. He held several senior positions and became Vice President of Development in 2001 and was appointed Financial Director in June 2003 as CFO and then Deputy Managing Director in 2006 in charge of finance. He joined Schneider Electric as Member of the Management Board on May 3, 2009. From July 1, 2009 until 2010, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board and from 2010 until April 25, 2013 he was Executive Vice President Finance, Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris - ESCP, 1989, with a degree in Finance and Accounting (DESCF). He is Director of Sodexo (January 2016), Schneider Electric Industries SAS, Schneider Electric USA, Schneider Electric (China) Co Ltd, Samos Acquisition Company Ltd, Schneider Electric Holdings Inc., Invensys Ltd; Innovista Sensors Topco Inc.; Member of the supervisory board of Custom Sensors & Technologies SAS, representative of Schneider Electric Industries SAS on the supervisory board of Schneider Electric Energy Acces; Member of the Steering Committee of Aster Capital Partners. He previously was Member of the management board of Schneider Electric SA; Director of Schneider Electric Taiwan, Telvent GIT SA and Transformateurs SAS, Chairman of the board of directors of Schneider Electric Services International Sprl.

Leo Apotheker Mr. Leo Apotheker has served as Vice Chairman Independent Lead Director of Schneider Electric SE since May 6, 2014. He was previously Independent Director from August 1, 2007. He is Chairman of the Governance and Remuneration Committee, and Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He began his career in 1978 in management control after graduating with a BA degree in international relations and economics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He then held management and executive responsibilities in several IT firms including SAP France and SAP Belgium, where he was CEO between 1988 and 1991. He was founding President and Chief Operating Officer of ECsoft. In 1995, he returned to SAP as Chairman of SAP France. After various appointments within SAP as Regional Director, he was appointed in 2002 as a member of the Executive Committee and President of Customer Solutions & Operations, then in 2007 as President CSO and Deputy CEO of SAP AG and in 2008 CEO of SAP AG. In 2010, he became CEO and President of Hewlett-Packard and served until autumn 2011. He holds a number of other positions, including Member of the Board of NICE-Systems Ltd, Chairman of the board of KMD A.S., Vice-Chairman of the board of Unit 4 NV and Director of P2 Energy Solutions. He previously was Manager of Efficiency Capital fund; Vice-Chairman of Schneider Electric SA’s supervisory board; member of the supervisory board of Steria, Chairman and CEO of Hewlett- Packard; member of the board of directors of Hewlett-Packard; CEO of SAP AG; non-voting member of Schneider Electric SA; Director of GTNexus (United States); member of the board of directors and the Strategy Committee of Planet Finance. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from The Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and a Bachelors degree in International Relations from The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Annette Clayton Ms. Annette K. Clayton serves as Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain; Executive Vice-President, North America Operations; Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE. She previously worked with General Motors in senior management roles including of Saturn Corporation, Vice President of Quality for North America and Member of the North American Strategy Board. From 2006 to 2011, she worked with Dell as Vice President, Dell Americas Operations, and oversaw Dell's manufacturing and fulfillment operations in the company's Americas region. Ms. Clayton earned a Bachelor's degree in general engineering from Wright State University, a Master's degree in engineering management from the University of Dayton and completed the London Business School executive development program.

Zhu Hai Mr. Zhu Hai serves as Executive Vice President, China Operations; Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE. He has been President of China for Schneider Electric since September 2009. Since joining Schneider Electric SA in 1996, he has held various roles throughout the company. He first started out as China Chief Representative for Schneider Automation Company and then moved on to become Schneider Electric Sales Director for Automation Business. He later became General Manager for Schneider Shanghai Power Distribution Electrical Apparatus Co., Ltd (SSPA) and then eventually Low Voltage Product (LVP) Activity Director. In 2004, he joined Schneider Electric SA’s global headquarters in Paris as a Senior Vice-President of OEM Business. In 2006 he was involved in Schneider Electric’s joint venture with Chinese company, Delixi Group, which commenced business in November 2007 under the name Delixi Electric. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Beijing University and holds a Masters in Computer Science from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He also holds an Executive MBA from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

Philippe Delorme Mr. Philippe Delorme serves as Executive Vice President, Building & IT; Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE. He joined the Company in 1996. He held various positions in operations in the United States and in France. He started his career as a business engineer and then took a R&D management position within the Electrical Distribution division in France. He led the Electrical Network Automation business from 2000 to 2004. In August 2004, he moved to the United States to lead the Power Monitoring & Control business. From January 2008, Mr. Delorme was in charge of the company program One, which is the strategic execution plan. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris and holds an MBA from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Herve Coureil Mr. Herve Coureil serves as Executive Vice President, Information Systems; Member of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric SE. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for the Critical Power and Cooling Services (CPCS) Business Unit of Schneider Electric SA, which was formed early 2007 following the acquisition of APC Corp. and its merger with MGE UPS Systems. His responsibilities in CPCS included overseeing Legal, IT and Strategy. Prior to this, Mr. Coureil served as Vice President Finance, Control and Business Development for the Asia Pacific Operating Division, since its creation in 2003. His responsibilities included setting-up finance, legal and tax processes, as well as acquisitions and partnerships. He joined Schneider Electric SA in 1993 and has held a variety of finance and business development positions, including Vice President Financial Control for the International Operating Division, corporate officer for Mergers and Acquisitions, and Financial Controller of various organizations. Mr. Coureil holds a degree in Management from Reims Management School and a degree in Business Science from ICADE Madrid, Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Emily Heitman Ms. Emily Heitman has served as Vice President - Energy Business of Schneider Electric SE since August 30, 2017. Heitman joins Schneider Electric from the ABB Power Products Division where she was the Global Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Distribution Transformers. In this role, she was responsible for managing a global marketing team across 14 factories. Heitman also held product leadership and operations management roles at Cooper Industries. Heitman has a bachelor's degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, and an MBA from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Gerard de La Martiniere Mr. Gerard de La Martiniere has served as Director of Schneider Electric SE since 1998. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in 1998. He has occupied several posts in the French Ministry of Finance. He was then Secretary General of the Exchange Operations Commission and Managing Director of Societe des Bourses Francaises. He joined Groupe AXA in 1989 where he was named Executive Vice-President for Holding Companies and Corporate Functions in 1993. He became Member of the Management Board in 1997 and Executive Vice-President of Finance, Budget Control and Strategy in 2000. He left Groupe AXA in 2003 to become President of the Federation Francaise des Societes d’Assurances (FFSA). Mr. de La Martiniere was also Chairman of the European insurance and reinsurance federation (CEA), a post he held until October 2008. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1969 and from Ecole Polytechnique in 1965. His other positions include Director of Monfinancier, Chairman of the Managing Committee of the Charte du Don en Confiance and Member of the Haut Conseil de la Vie Associative. Previously, he was Director at Air Liquide, Director of the simplified joint-stock company Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services France and Member of the Supervisory Board of Schneider Electric SA.

Magali Herbaut Ms. Magali Herbaut has served as Director - Employee Shareholder Representative of Schneider Electric SE since May 3, 2012. She is Member of the Human Resources and CRS Committee of the Company. She graduated from Ecole de Management de Grenoble and earned an MBA from Universite Laval (Canada). She began her career as an auditor for the firm Deloitte. Then in 1996, she joined Schneider Electric as a management controller for Schneider Electric Automation GmbH. Ms. Herbaut spent two years as a management controller for Schneider Electric Automation Inc. in the United States, before becoming Chief Financial Officer for Normabarre (2000-2003) then for the Medium Voltage/Low Voltage Regional Facilities Unit (2003-2007), later taking charge of the Alombard plant (2007-2008). She managed the Electrical Wiring activity in the Business Unit LifeSpace for the EMEAS region between 2009 and 2012 and then on global scale in 2013 as part of the partner retail division. Since 2014, she has been in charge of the Group’s ethics and global policies. Ms. Herbaut is a member of the Supervisory Board of the FCPE Schneider Actionnariat and FCPE Solidaire Schneider Energie, Member of the Board of the SICAV Schneider Energie Solidaire, Member of the Board of the Cercle Ethique des Affaires (CEA). She previously was Member of the Supervisory Board of Schneider Electric SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of GFA Castillon.

Willy Kissling Mr. Willy R. Kissling has served as Director of Schneider Electric SE since 2001. He is Member of the Governance & Remuneration Committee, and Member of the Human Resources and CSR Committee of the Company. He began his career at Amiantus Corporation and then joined Rigips, a plasterboard manufacturer, in 1978. He was appointed to the Rigips Executive Committee in 1981 and subsequently became Chairman. From 1987 to 1996, Mr. Kissling served as Chairman and CEO of Landis & Gyr Corporation, a provider of services, systems and equipment for building management, electrical contracting and payment methods for payphone operators. From 1998 to 2005, he was Chairman of the board of directors of Oerlikon Buehrle Holding AG (since renamed OC Oerlikon Corp.). He has experience and recognized expertise in both CEO and director positions in multinational companies based in Switzerland, and particularly in the following fields: construction and energy management technologies (acquired as CEO of the former Landis&Gyr Ltd), information technology and vacuum processing (acquired as Chairman of Oerlikon Buehrle Ltd, which became OC Oerlikon Ltd), construction materials (Holcim Ltd, Cement, Forbo Ltd Floring, Rigips GmbH, Gypsum), packaging (Chairman of SIG Ltd) and logistics (acquired at Kuehne&Nagel Ltd). Willy R. Kissling was previously Member of the Supervisory Board of Schneider Electric SA and Director of Cleantech Invest AG as well as Chairman of the Board of Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG. He holds a PhD degree in Business Administration from Universitaet Bern, and a degree from Harvard Business School.

Henri Lachmann Mr. Henri Lachmann has served as Director of Schneider Electric SE since May 6, 2014. He was Vice Chairman of the Board from April 25, 2013 until May 6, 2014. He was previously Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the Company from February 25, 1999 until May 3, 2006, as well as Chairman of the Board from May 3, 2006 until April 25, 2013 and Director since 1996. He is also Member of the Human Resources and CSR Committee of the Company. A graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales, he began his career in 1963 with Arthur Andersen. In 1970, he joined Compagnie industrielle et financiere de Pompey. In 1971 he became Executive Vice-President of Financiere Strafor (later Strafor Facom), where from 1981 to 1997 he served as CEO. He was elected to the Schneider Electric SA Board of Directors in 1996 and was appointed Chairman on February 25, 1999. He holds a number of other positions, including Honorary Vice Chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi; Member of the supervisory board of the XPO Logistics group; Director of Carmat; Non-voting member of Fimalac, as well as Chairman of the board of directors of Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue; member of the Steering Committee of the Institut de l’Entreprise; Director of the Association Nationale des Societes par Actions; Chairman of the Institut Telemaque; Director of Planet Finance and Fondation Entreprendre; Chairman of the Advisory Council of Campus d’Excellence au Commissariat General r l’Investissement (Grand Emprunt). He previously was Chairman of the supervisory board of Schneider Electric SA; Vice-Chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi; Chairman of the Fondation pour le Droit Continental; Member of CODICE; Director of Solidarites Actives; Director of the Steering Committee of Proxinvest.

Betsy Atkins Ms. Betsy S. Atkins has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since April 21, 2011. After graduating of the University of Massachusetts with a BA degree in History and from Trinity College Oxford, Ms. Atkins began her career co-founding several high-tech and consumer companies including Ascend Communications. In addition, she served as CEO and Chairman of NCI from 1991 to 1993 and as CEO of Key Supercomputer from 1987 to 1989. She holds a number of other positions, including Director of Chicos FAS Inc and Polycom Inc. She is Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. She also serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and member of the board of directors of Polycom Inc.; member of the board of directors of Volvo Cars AB (since January 2016); member of the board of directors of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.; Chairman of the advisory board of SAP, member of the Audit Committee and member of the board of directors of SL GREEN REALTY CORP (since April 2015). She is also Chairman and CEO of Baja LLC; member of ZocDoc advisory board. She previously was Member of the supervisory board of Schneider Electric SA; member of the board of directors of Chico’s FAS Inc. (United States), of SunPower Corp. (United States), of Vonage (United States), of Wix (Israel) and of Ciber (United States); Chairman and CEO of Clear Standards, Inc. (United States), Chairman of the Governance Committee and member of the board of directors of Darden (United States). She also graduated from University of Copenhagen.

Cecile Cabanis Mrs. Cecile Cabanis has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since 2015. She also serves as Chief Finance Officer of Danone. She is Member of the Audit and Risks Committee of the Company. Other directorships or functions at a listed company: Chief financial officer and member of the Executive Committee of Danone. Other directorships or functions: Director of Danone CIS Holdings BV, Danone Industria LLC and Danone Russia; Member of the Supervisory board of Mediawan (France); Director of Michel et Augustin SAS (France). Previous directorships and functions held in the past 5 years: Non voting director of Schneider Electric SE; Director of Danone Djurdura, Danone fund for Ecosystem; Director of Produits Laitiers Frais Iberia; Danone SA; Danone Chiquita Fruits; Compagnie Gervais Danone; Dan Trade; Danone Sp. z.o.o.; Member of the supervisory board of Toeca International Company B.V. Experience and qualifications: With a degree in Engineering from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon, Cecile Cabanis started her career in 1995 at L’Oreal in South Africa, where she occupied the positions of Logistics Manager and Management Control Manager, before moving to France where she worked as an Internal Auditor. In 2000, she then became Deputy Director of the France Telecom group’s Mergers and Acquisitions Department. In 2004, she joined Danone as Corporate Finance Director. In 2005, she was appointed Business Development Director at Danone, and in 2008 became Financial Director for Fresh Dairy Produce in the Western Europe region. In September 2010, Cecile Cabanis was appointed Financial Director for Fresh Dairy Produce. Since January 2015, she has been Chief financial officer and a member of the Executive Committee of Danone.

Xavier Fontanet Mr. Xavier Fontanet has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since December 15, 2011. A graduate of Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mr. Fontanet began his career as a Vice-President at the Boston Consulting Group. He was General Manager for Beneteau beginning in 1981. Between 1986 and 1991, he was in charge of central management of catering for the Wagons-Lits group. In 1991, he joined Essilor as Executive Vice-President and then served as CEO from 1996 to 2009 and Chairman of the Board of Directors until the beginning of 2012. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Essilor and L'Oreal. He is also Associate Professor at HEC, Member of the Board of Directors and of ANSA (French National Association of Joint-Stock Companies). He is Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee. Previously, he was Member of the supervisory board of Schneider Electric SA; Chairman and CEO of Essilor International; Chairman of the board of directors of Essilor International; Director of Credit Agricole SA and of the Fonds strategique d’Investissement (FSI); Chairman of EOA Holding Co. Inc. (USA), Nikon and Essilor Joint Research Center Co Ltd (Japan); Director of Nikon-Essilor Co. Ltd (Japan), Nikon and Essilor Joint Research Center Co Ltd (Japan), Essilor of America, Inc. (USA), Transitions Optical Inc. (USA), EOA Holding Co., Inc. (USA), Shanghai Essilor Optical Company Ltd (China), Transitions Optical Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Essilor Manufacturing India Private Ltd (India), Essilor India PVT Ltd (India), Essilor Amico LLC (United Arab Emirates); Permanent representative of Essilor International on the board of directors of the Association Nationale des Societes par Actions (Ansa).

Antoine Gosset-Grainville Mr. Antoine Gosset-Grainville has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since May 3, 2012. He has also served as Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company since May 3, 2012. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Masters degree in Banking from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. After graduating from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, he began his career at the Inspection Generale des Finances (1994- 1997). Then, he became Deputy General Secretary of the European Monetary Committee and later of the Economic and Financial Committee of the European Union (1997-1999). He was appointed Adviser for Economic and Monetary Affairs in the office of the European Commissioner in charge of Trade (1999-2002). He is a member of the Paris and Brussels Bars, and was a partner at the Brussels office of the Gide Loyrette Nouel law firm (2002-2007) before becoming Deputy Director in the office of Prime Minister Francois Fillon (2007-2010). He was Deputy Managing Director of the Caisse des depots et consignations from May 2010 to May 2013. In June 2013, he became Partner at BDGS Associes law firm. He is also Director of the FNAC Group and Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Compagnie des Alpes. He previously was Member of the supervisory board of Schneider Electric SA; Director of CNP Assurances and Icade; Deputy Managing Director of the Caisse des Depots et Consignations; Director of the Fonds Strategique d’Investissement, La Poste and Veolia - Transdev; Director of Dexia.

Fred Kindle Mr. Fred Kindle has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since 2016. He is Member of the Audit and Risks Committee, and Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He holds a Masters degree in Engineering from Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, and an MBA from Northwestern University. Other directorships or functions at a listed company: Vice-Chairman of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Switzerland), member of the Governance and Appointments Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee; Chairman of the board of directors of VZ Holding AG (Switzerland) and Chairman of the Compensation Committee; Director of Stadler Bussnang AG (Switzerland) and Chairman of the Strategy Committee; Director of Exova Plc (United Kingdom) and member of the Appointments Committee; Chief Executive Officer of Kinon AG (Switzerland). Previous directorships and functions held in the past 5 years: Partner of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (USA); Chairman of the board of directors and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Exova Group PLC (United Kingdom); Chairman of the board of directors of BCA Marketplace Plc (United Kingdom); Director of Rexel SA (France); Lead Director of VZ Holding Ltd (Switzerland); Member of the Development Committee of the Royal Academy of Engineering (London). He began his career in the Marketing Department of Hilti AG in Liechtenstein from 1984 to 1986. From 1988 to 1992, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in New York and Zurich. He then joined Sulzer AG in Switzerland, where he held various management positions. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sulzer Industries and in 2001, he became CEO of Sulzer AG. After joining ABB Ltd in 2004, Fred Kindle was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the ABB group, a position which he held until 2008. He then became a partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLP, a private equity fund based in London and New York. He is now an independent consultant and director at several companies.

Linda Knoll Ms. Linda I. Knoll has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since 2014. She is Chairman of the Human Resources and CSR Committee, and Member of the Governance & Remunerations Committee of the Company. She is also Chief Human Resources officer and member of the Group Executive Council of CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. and Chief Human Resources officer and member of the Group Executive Council of FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. She previously was Interim President of CNH Parts & Service. Linda Knoll holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University. After a career in the land systems division of General Dynamics, Ms. Knoll joined CNH Industrial in 1994 (Case Corporation at the time). She held various positions there, culminating in her appointment to multiple senior management positions. In 1999, Ms. Knoll became Vice-President and General Manager of the Group’s Crop Production Global Product Line. From 2003 to 2005, she was Vice-President for North America Agricultural Industrial Operations. She then served as Vice-President for Worldwide Agricultural Manufacturing until 2007, managing 20 plants in 10 countries, before being appointed Executive Vice- President for Development of Agricultural Products. From 2007 to 2011, she represented CNH as a board member for the National Association of Manufacturers. Ms. Knoll was appointed CHRO in CNH Industrial and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2007 and 2011 respectively. From 2010 to 2011, Ms. Knoll served as Interim Chair of CNH Parts & Service, in addition to her duties as Executive Vice- President, Global Human Resources.

Cathy Kopp Ms. Cathy Kopp has served as Independent Director of Schneider Electric SE since May 3, 2006. She was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors in 2005. She studied Mathematics and started her career at IBM France in 1973. In 1992, she became Director of Human Resources of IBM France before she was named Vice President of Human Resources of the Storage Systems Division of IBM Corp. in 1996. In 2000, Ms. Kopp was named Chief Executive Officer of IBM France. In 2002, she joined Accor Group and was appointed Managing Director of Human Resources. Ms. Kopp has chaired the Social Committee of the Services Sector Group of MEDEF, the French Business Confederation, and headed negotiations on diversity within MEDEF in 2006 and on the modernization of the job market in 2007. She also serves as Member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Compensation and Appointments Committee of SFIL and Member of the Board of the SNCF Foundation. She previously was Member of the Supervisory Board of Dexia and Member of the Board of the Ecole Normale Superieure de la rue d’Ulm in Paris as well as Member of the Haut Conseil a l’Integration. She is Member of the Human Resources and CSR Committee of the Company.