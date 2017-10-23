Name Description

T. Kumar Dr. T. Kumar has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Shipping Corporation of India Limited., effective November 26, 2012. She is a Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Shipping, and ex-officio part-time Director of the Company was appointed on the Board of Directors in November, 2012. Dr. (Ms) T. Kumar, an I.A.S. Officer of the West Bengal Cadre, holds a Ph.D in Ancient Indian History from the Delhi University. Before joining the I.A.S., she served Delhi University as a Lecturer for a brief stint. She has worked in the State Government of West Bengal in various senior positions in the Districts and the State Capital, including that of Labour Commissioner and Advisor, Industry. Dr. Kumar has also been on deputation with Government of India in Constitutional Organisations and Ministries such as the Union Public Service Commission, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Ministry for Development of the North East Region and Ministry of Culture. She was the Principal Secretary to the Speaker, Lok Sabha (Parliament of India) in the 14th Lok Sabha, between 2004-2009. Before her present posting with Government of India in November, 2012, Dr. Kumar was Additional Chief Secretary with the Government of West Bengal.

Nasser Munjee Shri. Nasser Munjee is Non-Executive Part-Time Independent Director of Shipping Corporation Of India Limited. since August 11, 2007 and reappointed in August 2010, based on the fresh nomination received from the Ministry of Shipping. He is the Chairman of the Sub-Committee of the Board for raising finance and is also a member of the Remuneration Committee. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics, U.K. He joined the Board of HDFC in 1993 and had been assisting the HDFC since its inception in 1978 with primary responsibility for resource mobilization, research, publications, training, communication and managing the Centre for Housing Finance. He was the MD & CEO of IDFC from 1997 to 2004. Since 2004, Shri Munjee has been pursuing his own interests in his own way. He sits on 15 Corporate Boards in India which include Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Britannia Industries, Cummins India, ABB India, Ambuja Cements (now part of the HOLCIM group). He is also Chairman of Development Credit Bank, Reid & Taylor (India) Ltd., Tata Motors Finance and of two other Aga Khan institutions in India. He was the President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry - the city’s oldest Chamber of Commerce and he has served on numerous Government Task Forces on Housing, Infrastructure and Urban Development.

Sushil Roongta Shri. Sushil Kumar Roongta is Non-Executive Part-Time Non-Official Independent Director of Shipping Corporation Of India Limited. He is a member of the Strategy Committee of our Company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) degree in Electrical Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology & Sciences and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management-International Trade from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. He is also a fellow member of the All India Management Association. He has expertise in marketing, strategy and turnaround management. He was the executive Chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (“SAIL”) from August 2006 to May 2010. He was also the first chairman of the International Coal Ventures Limited, a joint venture of five leading Public Sector units. He is presently the Chairman of the Panel of Experts on PSU reforms, constituted by the Planning Commission, Government of India. Presently, he is on the Board of Axis Bank Limited since July 2010 and Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited since September 2010. He has also been appointed as Managing Director of Vedanta Aluminium from June 2011.

U. Sundararajan Shri. U. Sundararajan is Non-Executive Part-Time Independent Director of Shipping Corporation Of India Limited. He is also the member of the Audit Committee of the Board. He was the former Chairman and Managing Director of BPCL. He is a Cost Accountant and has experience and knowledge in financial management and general management. He has also served as part time External Director on the Board of several companies which include Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.