Name Description

Kong Hua Ang Mr. Ang Kong Hua is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Sembcorp Industries Limited, since May 1, 2010. Mr Ang is responsible for leading the board, setting its agenda and ensuring its effectiveness in all aspects of its role. Mr Ang heads the board’s Executive Committee, Executive Resource & Compensation Committee, Nominating Committee and Technology Advisory Panel. A well-known corporate figure in Singapore, Mr Ang brings to Sembcorp many years of rich experience in the manufacturing and services sectors, including the chemicals, electronics, engineering and construction sectors. Currently, he serves on the board of GIC, which manages Singapore’s external reserves, as well as the board of Southern Steel. Mr Ang holds a BSc (Honours) in Economics from the University of Hull, UK. He is Director of Global Logistic Properties.

Neil McGregor Mr. Neil Garry McGregor has been appointed as the Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 1 April 2017. Mr McGregor is Group President & CEO of Sembcorp Industries. He is member of the board’s Executive Committee and Technology Advisory Panel. Mr McGregor brings to Sembcorp a unique and varied background spanning business, operations and investment in the energy and infrastructure sectors across Europe, USA, Asia and Oceania. His rich international experience includes over a decade spent in Singapore serving markets in the region. Previously, he also headed companies in India and Singapore as CEO, including Singapore LNG Corporation and PowerSeraya Group. Most recently, Mr McGregor was the Head of Temasek International’s Energy and Resources Group, Head of Australia and New Zealand and Senior Managing Director of the Enterprise Development Group. He is a director on the boards of organisations including Certis CISCO Security and National University of Singapore’s Energy Studies Institute, as well as a fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors. Mr McGregor holds a BEng (Honours) from the University of Auckland and an MBA in International Finance from the University of Otago in New Zealand. He also completed the Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD, France.

Chiap Khiong Koh Mr. Koh Chiap Khiong is Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company, since July 1, 2010. Mr. Koh is responsible for the corporate finance & treasury, reporting, accounts, tax, information technology and risk management of Sembcorp Industries and oversees these functions across the Group. He also handles investor relations matters as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and is a director on the boards of various Sembcorp companies. Mr. Koh brings with him experience in finance, tax, treasury management and audit in various industries over 20 years’ experience in managing infrastructure businesses and a knowledge of the energy and water sectors. He rejoined Sembcorp in 2008 after a three-year stint with Power Seraya as its CFO. Prior to that he spent seven years in Sembcorp and served as the Utilities business’ Head of Finance and Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Koh holds a First Class Honours in Accountancy from the National University of Singapore.

Kelvin Teo Mr. Kelvin Teo is Chief Executive Officer - Sembcorp Development of the Company. He sits on the boards of various Sembcorp companies and joint ventures, including Vietnam, Singapore industrial park JV Co, where he is Co-chairman. Mr. Teo has knowledge of the industrial parks and urban development business, having been involved in the start-up and joint venture management all of Sembcorp Development’s projects across Vietnam China and Indonesia. With over two decades at Sembcorp, he previously served as the Urban Development business’ president and Chief operating officer, as well as its CFO, prior to taking over as head of the business.

Weng Sun Wong Mr. Wong Weng Sun is President and Chief Executive Officer - Sembcorp Marine of Sembcorp Industries Limited. Mr. Wong is President and CEO of Sembcorp Marine, as well Managing Director of Jurong Shipyard. He also sits on the board of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries including Jurong Shipyard, Sembawang Shipyard, SMOE and PPL Shipyard. Prior to his present appointment, Mr. Wong served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Sembcorp Marine. He first joined Jurong Shipyard in 1988 as an engineer before rising to the position of General Manager in charge of project management. Mr. Wong is the President of the Association of Singapore Marine Industries and sits on the boards of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Maritime Foundation. Besides serving as a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council, he is also Chairman of its Work at Height Safety Taskforce and Deputy Chairman of its Marine Industries Committee. He also chairs the Marine and Offshore Technology Advisory Committee and co-chairs the Advisory Committee of the Centre of Innovation, Marine and Offshore Technology at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (Marine). He also obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma City University, USA. He was its Chief Operating Officer of Sembcorp Marine until 2010.

Meng Poh Ng Mr. Ng Meng Poh is Executive Vice President & Head - Group Asset Management, Utilities of the Company. Mr. Ng is responsible for managing Sembcorp’s Utilities business in Singapore, ASEAN and Australia and also sits on the boards of various companies within the Group. He has over 30 years’ experience in the energy industry and has held both government and private sector appointments. Prior to joining Sembcorp, Mr. Ng was part of the executive management team of Senoko Power and also spent over a decade at Singapore’s Public Utilities Board. In the course of his career, he was actively involved in the restructuring and liberalisation of Singapore’s power and gas markets, as well as in negotiations for the importation of piped natural gas from Malaysia and Indonesia into Singapore. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Science in Energy Resources from the University of Pittsburgh, USA.

Cheng Guan Tan Mr. Tan Cheng Guan is Executive Vice President & Head - Group Business Development & Commercial, Utilities of the Company, since July 1, 2007. Mr. Tan is responsible for business and strategic development at Sembcorp and drives business development for the Group’s energy and water businesses. He also oversees the Group’s business in India, the Middle East & Africa, the UK and the Americas. He brings with him broad experience in strategy, business and project development for the utilities industry. Mr. Tan rejoined Sembcorp in 2007 after a three-year stint heading Vopak’s operations in China. Prior to that, he spent 12 years with Sembcorp as well as over a decade in the oil and gas sector with Brown & Root Far East. While at Sembcorp, Mr. Tan oversaw the early development of the Group’s Utilities business on Jurong Island and the business’ expansion into China, the UK and the Middle East. Most recently, he also led Sembcorp’s acquisition of Cascal’s global municipal water business. Mr. Tan holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) from the University of Liverpool, UK and completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School, USA.

Ann Soo Lui Mrs. Lui (Margaret) Ann Soo is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Sembcorp Industries Limited, since June 1, 2010. Mrs Lui is a member of the board’s Executive Committee, Executive Resource & Compensation Committee, as well as its Nominating Committee. She is Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Azalea Asset Management. In addition, Mrs Lui is a member of the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) listings advisory committee. She serves on the board of trustees and finance committee of the Singapore Institute of Technology, and heads its investment committee. She also chairs the marine services supervisory committee of PSA International. Mrs Lui holds a BAcc from the National University of Singapore (NUS). She attended the Advanced Management Programme at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Jonathan Asherson Mr. Jonathan Asherson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. His Working experience and occupation includes : Non Executive Chairman, Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd., Regional Director ASEAN & Pacific, Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd., Regional Director South East Asia, Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd. His current roles include : Director, Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd Chairman, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce., Non- Executive Director, UK Department for International Trade (ASEAN)., Director, Genting Singapore Plc., Director, J Asherson Associates Pte Ltd.

Ajaib Haridass Mr. Ajaib Haridass is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sembcorp Industries Limited., since 1 May 2014. Mr Haridass chairs our board’s Risk Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee. In addition, he is an independent director of Sembcorp Marine, the chairman of the Sembcorp Marine nominating committee and a member of a number of its board committees. With 40 years of legal experience, Mr Haridass specialises in maritime law and deals with commercial and banking litigation. Currently a consultant with Haridass Ho & Partners, a legal firm he founded in 1985, Mr Haridass is a panel member of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, the Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration and the Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration. He is also an accredited mediator of the Singapore Mediation Centre as well as a referee of the Small Claims Tribunal of the State Courts of Singapore. He is a Commissioner for Oaths, a Notary Public and a Justice of the Peace. He is also the lead independent director of Nam Cheong. Mr Haridass holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of London and qualified as a barrister-at-law at the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, UK.

Mohd Hassan Marican Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sembcorp Industries Limited since June 16, 2010. He serves on the board’s Executive Resource & Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee. He is Chairman of Sembcorp Marine, a listed subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries. Formerly President & CEO of Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional (PETRONAS) from 1995 until his retirement in February 2010, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican brings to the board over 30 years’ experience in the energy sector, as well as in finance and management. He is Chairman of Singapore Power, Pavilion Energy, Pavilion Gas and Lan Ting Holdings and a director of the Regional Economic Development Authority of Sarawak, Sarawak Energy, Lambert Energy Advisory and MH Marican Advisory. He is also a senior international advisor at Temasek International Advisors. Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Malaya and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Ng Kuang Tan Mr. Tan (Nicky) Ng Kuang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Tan is a member of the board’s Executive Committee. He brings to Sembcorp rich experience in corporate finance, audit and mergers and acquisitions. Currently, Mr Tan runs nTan Corporate Advisory, a boutique corporate finance and corporate restructuring firm. Over the course of his career, he has been Partner and Head of Global Corporate Finance at Arthur Andersen Singapore and ASEAN, Partner and Head of Financial Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore, as well as Chairman of Financial Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers Asia Pacific. Mr Tan is a director of SingTel Innov8, as well as a director, executive committee member and audit and risk committee chairman of National University Health System. He also serves as a trustee and investment committee chairman of the National Cancer Centre’s Research Fund and Community Cancer Fund. In addition, Mr Tan is a member of the Nee Soon Town Council and chairman of its investment and finance committee, as well as a member of Pei Chun Public School’s management committee. Mr Tan qualified as a chartered accountant in the UK. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, as well as a fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors.

Kok Peng Teh Dr. Teh Kok Peng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sembcorp Industries Limited., since October 15, 2012. Dr Teh is a member of the board’s Audit Committee, Executive Resource & Compensation Committee and Technology Advisory Panel. Dr Teh is a senior advisor to China International Capital Corporation and a director of Oversea- Chinese Banking Corporation and Fullerton Health. He is also Chairman of Azalea Asset Management, Astrea III and Dwell Capital, a director of organisations such as NUS and NUS’s East Asian Institute, and an advisory council member of Temasek Foundation Connects. Previously, Dr Teh served as Advisor to GIC’s Group Executive Committee, Chairman of GIC’s China Business Group and Chairman of Ascendas. He was also formerly President of GIC Special Investments, Deputy Managing Director of GIC, Deputy Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and an economist at the World Bank. Dr Teh holds a First Class Honours degree in Economics from La Trobe University, Australia and a PhD in Economics from the University of Oxford, UK. He also completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.

Kui Seng Tham Mr. Tham Kui Seng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sembcorp Industries Limited, since June 1, 2011. Mr Tham is a member of the board’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee. Formerly Chief Corporate Officer at CapitaLand, Mr Tham brings to the board a strong background in management in various industries, including over a decade’s experience in the real estate sector. Currently, Mr Tham is a director on the boards of Banyan Tree Holdings, Global Logistic Properties, The Straits Trading Company, Straits Real Estate, Avanda Investment Management and Sembcorp Properties. He is a board member of Singapore Land Authority, as well as a corporate advisor at Temasek International Advisors. Mr Tham holds a First Class Honours degree in Engineering Science from the University of Oxford, UK.