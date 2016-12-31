Name Description

Paul Robinson Mr. Paul G. Robinson is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Robinson has been a director of the Company since August 2001 and was appointed Chair of the Board of the Company on January 1, 2016. Mr. Robinson has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Litens Automotive Group of Woodbridge, Ontario, an automotive component and systems supplier with global operations, since August 2013. From 2001 to August 2013, he was the President and General Manager of Litens Automotive Group. Mr. Robinson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Stephen Orr Mr. Stephen M. Orr is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Orr was appointed President of the Company in September 2013 and assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2014. Mr. Orr became a director of the Company in May 2014. Mr. Orr was the President of the Drilling Group of Schlumberger Oilfield Services, a leading global energy services company, from May 2012 until June 2013. From August 2010 he was the President of the M-I Swaco division of Schlumberger Oilfield Services.

Gary Love Mr. Gary S. Love is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. Mr. Love joined Shawcor in January 2006 in the position of Vice President, Senior Controller with responsibility for improving internal controls and business processes at ShawCor’s worldwide locations and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 2006. Prior to joining ShawCor, Mr. Love had developed a strong background in operations and corporate finance gained through senior management positions with several Canadian public companies including Magna International Inc, Meridian Technologies Inc, and Stackpole Limited. Mr. Love received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto in 1984 and was granted the designation of Chartered Accountant by the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1986.

Darrell Ewert Mr. Darrell R. Ewert is Vice President, Corporate Affairs And Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ewert joined Shawcor in October 2008 as Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining ShawCor, Mr. Ewert worked as a lawyer with the firm McMillan Binch from 1984 until 1990 and subsequently served in various General Counsel and Corporate Secretarial roles with The Oshawa Group, Sobeys Inc. and Atlas Cold Storage Income Trust from 1990 through 2007. Mr. Ewert received a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University in 1979 and an LL.B degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1982 following which he was called to the Ontario Bar in 1984. Mr. Ewert completed the ICD Directors Education Course from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2007.

John Baldwin Mr. John T. Baldwin is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Baldwin has been a director of the Company since March 2010 and, from January 2014 until his July 2014 retirement, was the Vice President Communications & External Affairs, Southern Corridor for BP, London, England, an integrated oil and gas company with global operations. From July 2012 to January 2014 he was the Vice President, Southern Corridor for BP and from October 2007 to July 2012 he was the Group Political Advisor for BP. Mr. Baldwin is a Civil Engineer

Derek Blackwood Mr. Derek S. Blackwood is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Blackwood has been a director of the Company since May 2011. Mr. Blackwood has been a business consultant to Wood Group, a leading multinational energy services company, since his retirement from Wood Group in December 2013. From April 2011 to December 2013, he was the President (Americas) of Wood Group PSN. From 2010 to 2011 he served as President (Middle East, Africa, North America, Caspian) of the Production Facilities division of Wood Group and from 1999 to 2010, he served as President (Americas) of the Production Facilities division of Wood Group. Mr. Blackwood is a Mechanical Engineer and in 2001 was appointed by the First Minister of Scotland as a GlobalScot to promote Scotland and its people.

James Derrick Mr. James W. Derrick is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Derrick has been a director of the Company since August 2007. Since 1992, Mr. Derrick has been the CEO of Derrick Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of solids control equipment used on deep oil and gas drilling rigs and mining and industrial processing equipment. He serves as a director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy.

Kevin Forbes Mr. Kevin J. Forbes is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Forbes has been a director of the Company since May 2014 and a partner in Epi-V LLP, a London, England based specialist oilfield technology investment company, since September 2009. He joined Epi-V LLP as a consultant in September 2008. Epi-V focuses on identifying new technologies and assisting management teams to develop innovative oilfield products that can be commercialized in international markets. Prior to 2008, Mr. Forbes was employed with Schlumberger Oilfield Services, a leading global energy services company, for 27 years in various senior executive roles, including Marketing, Technology, Strategic Planning and Operations, in North and South America, Europe and the Middle East.

Michael Hanley Mr. Michael S. Hanley is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hanley has been a director of the Company since May 2015. He currently serves as a director of Groupe Jean Coutu, BRP Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and from 2009 to 2011, he was the Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategy for the National Bank of Canada. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Hanley was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of aluminum producer Rio Tinto Alcan Inc. and its predecessor, Alcan Inc. Mr. Hanley is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Pamela Pierce Ms. Pamela S. Pierce is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Pierce has been a director of the Company since June 2014. She has been the Executive Vice President of and a partner in Ztown Investments, a Houston, Texas based private oil and gas investment firm, since 2005. Prior to 2005, Ms. Pierce enjoyed a more than 25 year career in various senior executive roles in the US oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. Ms. Pierce also serves as a director of Laredo Petroleum and is a Petroleum Engineer

E. Charlene Valiquette Ms. E. Charlene Valiquette is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Valiquette has been a director of the Company since March 2005. She is a former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ING Canada Inc. and has decades of senior financial executive experience in the financial services and oil and gas sectors. Ms. Valiquette is a director of HomEquity Bank, a subsidiary of HOMEQ Corporation, and is a former director of Western Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of public company Western Financial Group. She has also served on the boards of a number of educational and charitable organizations. Ms. Valiquette is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).