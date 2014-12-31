Name Description

Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise Mr. Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of SEB SA. He graduate of the ESCP business school, Thierry de la Tour d’Artaise began his professional career in the United States as a Financial Controller at Allendale Insurance (FM Group - Factory Mutual). He then joined Coopers & Lybrand in Paris as an Auditor and then a Manager before joining Groupe Chargeurs in 1983 as Internal Audit Manager and then Chief Financial Offi cer (1984-1985) and, fi nally, Chief Executive Offi cer of Croisières Paquet (1986-1993). Thierry de la Tour d’Artaise joined Groupe SEB in 1994 at Calor, where he became Chairman. In 1998, he headed up the Group’s Household Equipment Division prior to being appointed Vice-president of SEB S.A. in 1999.

Cyril Buxtorf Mr. Cyril Buxtorf is President - EMEA of the Company. He joined the company in 1997 as International Market Manager before taking the reins of the subsidiary in the CIS. During this time he managed the impact of the Russian crisis in 1998 and helped steer the subsidiary back to its market leader position. He was then appointed Head of the Eastern Europe, Turkey, Middle East, and Africa region, a position he held for two and a half years. In 2007, he was named at the Management Committee, first as Executive Vice-President, Europe, then in 2010 as Executive Vice-President of the Home and Personal Care Business Unit. Cyril Buxtorf graduated from EM Lyon and started his career as an export consultant in Germany, and then in marketing and internal audit with L’Oréal.

Philippe Crevoisier Mr. Philippe Crevoisier is President - Innovation and Products of the Company. He joined Groupe SEB in 2005 as Executive Vice-President of Kitchen Electrics (one of Groupe SEB's three Business Units) and Management Committee member. As part of his duties he was responsible for developing connected products and oversaw progress in the company’s digital transformation. Philippe Crevoisier started his career with Thomson CSF and worked in various industrial departments for 10 years before moving to the small household appliances sector in 1988, first with Esselte Meto in France, then as Vice-President at Moulinex and Ariete in Italy and Kenwood in the UK.

Luc Gaudemard Mr. Luc Gaudemard is President - Americas of the Company. He joined Groupe SEB in 2001 as Vice-President Marketing for Kitchen Electrics. He then ran the company’s business in the United States for 3 years before being named Executive Vice-President, Europe and member of the Management Committee. Luc Gaudemard started his career as a Product Manager for Best Foods (Gerber, Alsa, Knorr), then worked for Yoplait for 13 years: first as Group Leader and then as Regional Sales Manager, Brand Manager, and Marketing Director. Luc Gaudemard graduated from EDHEC Business School and has an MBA from Georgia Southern University.

Stephane Lafleche Mr. Stephane Lafleche is President - Industry of the Company. He graduate of the Institut Supérieur d’Electronique de Paris, he began his career as a Development Engineer with Dassault Electronics. He then moved to the Philips Consumer Electronics group, and later to Mannesmann VDO Automotive, before returning to Philips Consumer Electronics in 1999 as Director of Industrial Operations.

Vincent Leonard Mr. Vincent Leonard is President Finances, Group Senior Executive Vice-president of SEB SA. He became a Member of the Company's Executive Committee in March 2013. Graduated from ESSEC, he began his career in 1985 at Arthur Andersen. He then joined the PepsiCo Group where, starting in 1990, he held numerous positions in the Finance function in France, England and Hong Kong, as well as at the group’s headquarters in the United States, where he was most recently SVP, Financial Planning & Analysis and CFO of the Global Procurement function.

Harry Touret Mr. Harry Touret is President of Human Resources, Group Senior Executive Vice-president of the Company. He holds post-graduate diplomas in Management Science and Corporate Human Resources. He worked for Rhône-Poulenc Agro in Human Resources, and then for Aventis Cropscience as World Human Resources Director.

Frederic Verwaerde Mr. Frederic Verwaerde is President - Asia of the Company. He graduate of Audencia, Nantes, he gained experience with Procter & Gamble and Renault Trucks before embarking on an international career with Black & Decker. He entered Groupe SEB as Director of Products and later became Export Director. Appointed Director for Mercosur markets in 1998 in São Paulo, he was given charge of the Group’s Cookware business in 2000, and of Western European markets in 2005.

Bertrand Neuschwander Mr. Bertrand Neuschwander is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He began his career in 1987 with Arthur Andersen & Cie., later moving to Apax Partners & Cie in 1991. He then joined Groupe Aubert as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and later Groupe Devanlay/Lacoste where he served as Managing Director. In 2010 he joined Groupe SEB as Senior Executive Vice President for Business Units. In 2011 he became Chairman of SEB Alliance, Groupe SEB’s investment company, taking stakes in start-ups with high technological content. In 2012 he became Groupe SEB's Senior Executive Vice President for Strategy. In 2014 Bertrand Neuschwander was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Groupe SEB

Tristan Boiteux Mr. Tristan Boiteux is Director of SEB SA., since 2002. He is engineering graduate of the École Spéciale de Mécanique et d’Electricité Sudria (1987), Tristan Boiteux has held various positions at Alcatel over a period of eleven years. He joined Gemalto in 2000 as a business engineer where he is currently Product Manager.

Damarys Braida Ms. Damarys Braida is Director of SEB SA., since May 14, 2013. She graduate of the École des Mines engineering school in Paris, Damarys Braida joined L’Oréal in 1991 to set up the capillary asset laboratory. Between 1997 and 2004, she led the effi ciency evaluation departments. From 2005 to 2009, she ran the colour development laboratory, then from 2010 to 2012, the global make-up development laboratory. Since 2012, she has been head of Cosmetics Research Strategy at L’Oréal.

Sarah Chauleur Ms. Sarah Chauleur is Director of SEB SA .,since May 14, 2013. Since 2009, She has a postgraduate degree in Information and Communication Sciences and has served as Communications Manager for FÉDÉRACTIVE since 2009. She is also co-convener of the Première Pierre foundation (under the auspices of the Fondation de France).

Hubert Fevre Mr. Hubert Fevre is Director of SEB SA., since 2003. He graduate accountant, he has held fi nancial management positions with Banque Pasche (CM-CIC) in Geneva and a number of fi nance positions with Sonatrach Petroleum Corporation, VSNL International, Addax & Oryx and Finacor in London.

William Gairard Mr. William Gairard is Director of the Company. He is graduate of EM Lyon and holding an IUP Masters in Management Sciences from the Université Jean Moulin Lyon III, William Gairard spent seven years as Management and Auditing Controller at Pernod Ricard S.A. In 2012, he founded Ecopro Solutions S.A. de C.V., a Mexican company which promotes responsible plastic use and which he now heads.

Pascal Girardot Mr. Pascal Girardot is Director of SEB SA., since 2005. He holds a DESS degree in Econometrics and a diploma from the Institute of Actuaries; he spent 15 years working on the fi nancial markets and in fi nancial engineering as a member of the Markets Department at the Caisse des Dépôts. He then joined CPR as Risk Director and director of the company’s New York business. In 1997, he founded fi nancial engineering specialist Certual, of which he is now the Chairman. Pascal Girardot is a former Chairman of the Treasury department’s Advisory Committee on mandatory standards. He is a member of the French actuaries’ institute.

Cedric Lescure Mr. Cedric Lescure is Director of SEB SA., since May 12, 2010. He graduate of the Nantes veterinary school, Cédric Lescure is a veterinary surgeon. He is currently Managing Director of the Clos Guillaume veterinary clinic, which he set up in 2000 in Fontaine-les-Dijon, in the Côte-d’Or region of France. In 2010, he set up Vetshop 21, which sells veterinary food online and of which he is Chief Executive.

Laure Thomas Ms. Laure Thomas is Director of SEB SA., since May 14, 2013. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT. Since 2011, she has served as Interior Designer at Pierre Cotte company. Ms. Thomas obtained a degree in Interior Design from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon.

Jerome Wittlin Mr. Jerome Wittlin is Director of SEB SA., since 2004. He began his career in 1984 with the Crédit Lyonnais group where he was director of Clinvest, a subsidiary specialising in mergers and acquisitions, then from 2004, he was Executive Director of Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. Beginning in 2006, he served as Executive Director of Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management in France. He joined Crédit Mutuel CIC in 2011. He is currently director of the Large Private Investors department of Crédit Mutuel CIC and a member of the Executive Committee of CIC Banque Privée.

Bruno Bich Mr. Bruno Bich is Independent Director of SEB SA. He is a marketing and finance graduate of the University of New York, Bruno Bich began his career in the Corporate Finance department of the investment bank White Weld & Company, where he worked for fi ve years before joining the BIC Group in the United States. He held various positions within that group, including Vice-Chairman responsible for sales and marketing and Sales Director, and for nine years was Chairman and CEO of BIC Corporation, the Group’s US subsidiary. In 1993, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Société BIC, replacing Marcel Bich, the company’s founding Chairman. Since 1 March 2006, Bruno Bich has been Chairman of the Société BIC Board of Directors (the holding company of the BIC Group).

Yseulys Costes Ms. Yseulys Costes has served as Independent Director of SEB SA., since May 14, 2013. She holds a Masters degree in Management Sciences and a postgraduate degree in Marketing and Strategy from Université Paris-IX Dauphine. She has worked as an Interactive Marketing researcher at Harvard Business School, and has taught Interactive Marketing at several higher education institutions (HEC, ESSEC, Université Paris IX Dauphine). She was also coordinator of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) France for two years. She is currently Chair and CEO of 1000mercis, a company of which she is the founder. In 2014, she moved to P alo A lto in C alifornia, in the heart of the Ad Tech, to develop Numberly, the Groups’ International subsidiary.

Jean-Noel Labroue Mr. Jean-Noel Labroue is Independent Director of SEB SA., since 2010. He is graduate of an engineering school, he holds a Master of Science degree from Northwestern University Chicago. Jean-Noël Labroue has spent almost all of his career at the Darty group. He served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Darty group, CEO of Kingfi sher Electricals UK and Managing Director of Kesa Plc until 2009.

Christian Peugeot Mr. Christian Peugeot is Independent Director of SEB SA., since May 11, 2005. He is a graduate of the HEC business school, Christian Peugeot has spent his entire career at the PSA Group, occupying a variety of sales and marketing positions. Until the end of 2015, he served as Executive Vice-president of Public Affairs and External Relations Representative of PSA. Since January 1, 2016, he is Chairman of the Committee of French Automobile Manufacturers.