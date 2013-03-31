Name Description

Vinod Dhall Mr. Vinod Kumar Dhall is the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. He entered the Indian Administrative Service in 1966 and held many important positions including Secretary, Government of India. Subsequently, he was the first Member and acting Chairman of the Competition Commission of India for about 5 years till he resigned in July, 2008. During his career, he specialized in the fields of Corporate Affairs, Industry, Commerce and Finance, in which his total experience has been for about 27 years. This includes economic regulatory experience in the areas of capital markets, insurance, and corporate affairs, as well as direct experience of running businesses as CEO of government owned companies. Mr Dhall is on the Boards of Directors of certain financial sector and other companies, vIz, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Co. Ltd and Bharti Foundation (Governing Board). as well as on advisory committees of chambers of commerce, philanthropic bodies, and other organisations. Currently, Mr. Dhall heads law firm, Dhall Law Chambers, specializing in competition law. He is Senior Consultant on competition law and policy to the Royal Government of Bhutan. He advises / lectures on corporate governance issues and competition law and policy and is resource person to reputed academic and other institutions/organizations in India and abroad.

Anil Rustgi Mr. Anil Rustgi is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.

Prakash Chandraker Mr. Prakash Kumar Chandraker is Executive Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. Mr. Prakash Chandraker is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from NIT Raipur. He has done Business Leadership from IIM Bangalore and Management leadership from Management Centre Europe ( MCE). Mr.Chandraker joined the group in 1995 & has a working experience of 25 years in power sector. He has held many challenging positions (Business Segment Manager, Operations Director, Unit Head, UMD) in Cegelec India, Alstom India & Areva T&D India. He was given award for Excellence in operations. Mr. Chandraker was the head of the Energy Automation Operations team which lead implementation of Unified Load Despatch Centre (ULDC) Scheme for Northern Region, North- Eastern Region and Eastern Region for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and various Electricity Boards in India.

Manish Jaiswal Mr. Manish Jaiswal is the Whole time Director of the company. Mr. Jaiswal has the experience of more than 23years in Extra High, High & Medium voltage Switchgear Industry successfully associated with Swiss & French multinationals for last 8 years. An innovative, radical thinker and seasoned business manager with a proven background of developing Vision, Making Strategic Growth Plans & Execution, building Highly Motivated Team with their proper Growth/Succession Planning. Mr. Jaiswal was responsible till Dec 2011 for Primary Line of Business of the Company with multi-location world class facilities at Baroda and Kolkata.

Sonali Kaushik Ms. Sonali Kaushik is the Additional Director of the company. A global business leader with 25 years of business management, marketing and sales experience in global market with Fortune 500 MNCs in hi-tech industry. A strong leader in developing and driving growth strategies and plans to maximize market access and market share growth. Proven track record in leading large organizations to consistently drive revenue and profit growth with strong work ethics. A pioneer and change agent in breaking ground and turning around businesses. A culturally astute leader with a strong passion for Disciplined Sales Process, Organization Design, Talent Acquisition & Leadership Development.

Sugata Sircar Mr. Sugata Sircar is the Additional Director of the company. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he has 25 years of experience in different industries engaged in manufacturing, projects and commercial contracts. He has joined Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd in August 2014. Before joining Schneider, he worked with the BG Group, UK and was deputed to Gujarat Gas Company Ltd, as Finance Director for 6 years and then as Managing Director for one and half years. He has also worked with Cabot India, subsidiary of Cabot Corporation of US, with Coats Viyella, Britannia Industries and Dunlop India, in various roles in Finance, including country Finance Head and divisional Finance Head. His areas of expertise include Business Planning and Strategy, Business Analysis and Performance Management, Risk Management, Processes and Controls and other areas in Finance. He has been actively engaged in industrial associations and professional forums.

V. Vasudeven Mr. V. S. Vasudeven is Additional Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. Mr. Vasudevan has held the position of CFO at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, responsible for Finance and Investor Relations for a period of 22 years. During this period, Dr Reddy’s transformed itself from a start up to a US $ 1 Bn Company and was listed in NYSE. He was the Head of European Operations for a period of 3 ½ years based in London and during this tenure was responsible for developing the European market for Dr. Reddy’s through series of organic and inorganic moves. Currently working as an Independent Advisor to Private Equity Institution, Financial Institution and Health Care Services Institution. Also doing equity research and portfolio management with a team of young Management Graduates. He is the Managing Director of Vishar Portfolio Investment Pvt. Ltd. and on the Board of UQUIFA, Barcelona, Spain. As a Member of Management Council at Dr. Reddy’s, CFO and being on Board of companies in Europe and India, was a key member for developing the strategy and driving execution for Dr. Reddy’s growth.

Anil Chaudhry Mr. Anil Chaudhry is the Non-Executive Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. He joined Schneider Electric SAS in June 2010 after acquisition of distribution business of ex-AREVA T&D, where he was member of Executive Management Committee, by Schneider Electric. As Executive Vice President for International Sales Organisation, he was responsible for implementing sales growth strategy during challenging economic period in 2008 and 2009.He implemented Customer Relationship Management tool and managed business growth while maintaining sales force motivation during the acquisition period. Mr Chaudhry moved to Paris from India in June 07 as Vice President Sales, Automation BU. He was responsible for developing the team and implementation of strategy to win projects and customer confidence. As part of his operational responsibility in India, he was instrumental in developing Engineering Back Office and R&D Centre to support world wide operations. Mr. Chaudhry has held positions in general management, sales, business development, project management, design and engineering in France and India throughout his career of 27 years in the energy sector.