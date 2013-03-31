Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)
SEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
123.75INR
23 Oct 2017
123.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.57%)
Rs0.70 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs123.05
Rs123.05
Open
Rs122.40
Rs122.40
Day's High
Rs125.70
Rs125.70
Day's Low
Rs122.40
Rs122.40
Volume
94,487
94,487
Avg. Vol
190,688
190,688
52-wk High
Rs173.75
Rs173.75
52-wk Low
Rs115.00
Rs115.00
Summary
Vinod Dhall
|73
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Arnab Roy
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
Anil Rustgi
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Prakash Chandraker
|2014
|Executive Director
Manish Jaiswal
|2014
|Whole time Director
Vivek Sarwate
|2016
|Whole - Time Director
Sonali Kaushik
|2014
|Additional Director
Sugata Sircar
|2014
|Additional Director
V. Vasudeven
|2013
|Additional Director
Anil Chaudhry
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
Ranjan Pant
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Vineet Jain
|2014
|Senior Manager - Investor Relations
Biographies
Vinod Dhall
|Mr. Vinod Kumar Dhall is the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. He entered the Indian Administrative Service in 1966 and held many important positions including Secretary, Government of India. Subsequently, he was the first Member and acting Chairman of the Competition Commission of India for about 5 years till he resigned in July, 2008. During his career, he specialized in the fields of Corporate Affairs, Industry, Commerce and Finance, in which his total experience has been for about 27 years. This includes economic regulatory experience in the areas of capital markets, insurance, and corporate affairs, as well as direct experience of running businesses as CEO of government owned companies. Mr Dhall is on the Boards of Directors of certain financial sector and other companies, vIz, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Co. Ltd and Bharti Foundation (Governing Board). as well as on advisory committees of chambers of commerce, philanthropic bodies, and other organisations. Currently, Mr. Dhall heads law firm, Dhall Law Chambers, specializing in competition law. He is Senior Consultant on competition law and policy to the Royal Government of Bhutan. He advises / lectures on corporate governance issues and competition law and policy and is resource person to reputed academic and other institutions/organizations in India and abroad.
Arnab Roy
Anil Rustgi
|Mr. Anil Rustgi is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company.
Prakash Chandraker
|Mr. Prakash Kumar Chandraker is Executive Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. Mr. Prakash Chandraker is a graduate in Electrical Engineering from NIT Raipur. He has done Business Leadership from IIM Bangalore and Management leadership from Management Centre Europe ( MCE). Mr.Chandraker joined the group in 1995 & has a working experience of 25 years in power sector. He has held many challenging positions (Business Segment Manager, Operations Director, Unit Head, UMD) in Cegelec India, Alstom India & Areva T&D India. He was given award for Excellence in operations. Mr. Chandraker was the head of the Energy Automation Operations team which lead implementation of Unified Load Despatch Centre (ULDC) Scheme for Northern Region, North- Eastern Region and Eastern Region for Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and various Electricity Boards in India.
Manish Jaiswal
|Mr. Manish Jaiswal is the Whole time Director of the company. Mr. Jaiswal has the experience of more than 23years in Extra High, High & Medium voltage Switchgear Industry successfully associated with Swiss & French multinationals for last 8 years. An innovative, radical thinker and seasoned business manager with a proven background of developing Vision, Making Strategic Growth Plans & Execution, building Highly Motivated Team with their proper Growth/Succession Planning. Mr. Jaiswal was responsible till Dec 2011 for Primary Line of Business of the Company with multi-location world class facilities at Baroda and Kolkata.
Vivek Sarwate
Sonali Kaushik
|Ms. Sonali Kaushik is the Additional Director of the company. A global business leader with 25 years of business management, marketing and sales experience in global market with Fortune 500 MNCs in hi-tech industry. A strong leader in developing and driving growth strategies and plans to maximize market access and market share growth. Proven track record in leading large organizations to consistently drive revenue and profit growth with strong work ethics. A pioneer and change agent in breaking ground and turning around businesses. A culturally astute leader with a strong passion for Disciplined Sales Process, Organization Design, Talent Acquisition & Leadership Development.
Sugata Sircar
|Mr. Sugata Sircar is the Additional Director of the company. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he has 25 years of experience in different industries engaged in manufacturing, projects and commercial contracts. He has joined Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd in August 2014. Before joining Schneider, he worked with the BG Group, UK and was deputed to Gujarat Gas Company Ltd, as Finance Director for 6 years and then as Managing Director for one and half years. He has also worked with Cabot India, subsidiary of Cabot Corporation of US, with Coats Viyella, Britannia Industries and Dunlop India, in various roles in Finance, including country Finance Head and divisional Finance Head. His areas of expertise include Business Planning and Strategy, Business Analysis and Performance Management, Risk Management, Processes and Controls and other areas in Finance. He has been actively engaged in industrial associations and professional forums.
V. Vasudeven
|Mr. V. S. Vasudeven is Additional Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. Mr. Vasudevan has held the position of CFO at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, responsible for Finance and Investor Relations for a period of 22 years. During this period, Dr Reddy’s transformed itself from a start up to a US $ 1 Bn Company and was listed in NYSE. He was the Head of European Operations for a period of 3 ½ years based in London and during this tenure was responsible for developing the European market for Dr. Reddy’s through series of organic and inorganic moves. Currently working as an Independent Advisor to Private Equity Institution, Financial Institution and Health Care Services Institution. Also doing equity research and portfolio management with a team of young Management Graduates. He is the Managing Director of Vishar Portfolio Investment Pvt. Ltd. and on the Board of UQUIFA, Barcelona, Spain. As a Member of Management Council at Dr. Reddy’s, CFO and being on Board of companies in Europe and India, was a key member for developing the strategy and driving execution for Dr. Reddy’s growth.
Anil Chaudhry
|Mr. Anil Chaudhry is the Non-Executive Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. He joined Schneider Electric SAS in June 2010 after acquisition of distribution business of ex-AREVA T&D, where he was member of Executive Management Committee, by Schneider Electric. As Executive Vice President for International Sales Organisation, he was responsible for implementing sales growth strategy during challenging economic period in 2008 and 2009.He implemented Customer Relationship Management tool and managed business growth while maintaining sales force motivation during the acquisition period. Mr Chaudhry moved to Paris from India in June 07 as Vice President Sales, Automation BU. He was responsible for developing the team and implementation of strategy to win projects and customer confidence. As part of his operational responsibility in India, he was instrumental in developing Engineering Back Office and R&D Centre to support world wide operations. Mr. Chaudhry has held positions in general management, sales, business development, project management, design and engineering in France and India throughout his career of 27 years in the energy sector.
Ranjan Pant
|Mr. Ranjan Pant is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited. He is a global strategy management consultant and change management leader who advises Chief Executive Officers. Mr. Pant is an independent director on the Boards of several companies. Select Boards: Present & Previous – DSP Blackrock Investment Managers (and Audit Committee), HDFC Standard Life (and Chairman, Compensation Committee), BHEL, Pyramid Retail, Schneider Infrastructure (and Audit Committee). Mr. Pant serves as an Executive in Residence at Babson's F. W. Olin Graduate School of Management. Mr. Pant was a Partner at Bain & Co. strategy consulting where he led the worldwide Utility Practice. He was also Director, Corporate Business Development, at General Electric headquarters. Mr. Pant received an M.B.A., from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor in Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.
Vineet Jain
Basic Compensation
Vinod Dhall
|240,000
Arnab Roy
|--
Anil Rustgi
|--
Prakash Chandraker
|7,748,590
Manish Jaiswal
|--
Vivek Sarwate
|--
Sonali Kaushik
|--
Sugata Sircar
|--
V. Vasudeven
|--
Anil Chaudhry
|--
Ranjan Pant
|--
Vineet Jain
|--
Options Compensation
Vinod Dhall
|0
|0
Arnab Roy
|0
|0
Anil Rustgi
|0
|0
Prakash Chandraker
|0
|0
Manish Jaiswal
|0
|0
Vivek Sarwate
|0
|0
Sonali Kaushik
|0
|0
Sugata Sircar
|0
|0
V. Vasudeven
|0
|0
Anil Chaudhry
|0
|0
Ranjan Pant
|0
|0
Vineet Jain
|0
|0