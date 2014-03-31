Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Manish Gupta

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Tushar Mistry

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Krupesh Mehta

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Gautam Das

57 2015 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Devendra

61 2015 Additional Director

K Raja Kumar

2016 Additional Non-Executive Director

Narendra Mairpady

2015 Additional Independent Director

Gopakumar Nair

70 Independent Non-Executive Director

Kausalya Santhanam

2014 Additional Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Manish Gupta

Tushar Mistry

Krupesh Mehta

Gautam Das

Dr. Gautam Kumar Das serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sequent Scientific Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 30, 2013. He has over thirty years of in depth experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Das has experience in R&D, Plant Operations, Project Management, Material Management, Resource Management and Man Management. He has a proven track record in developing several cost effective processes, driving these processes from the laboratory to the plant and increasing productivity of plants. Dr. Das, a Doctorate in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from IIT Kharagpur, has authored several publications on chemical processes. In his immediate previous assignment, Dr. Das was with Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Chennai as President – API.

S. Devendra

Dr. S. Devendra has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, effective from October 29, 2015. Dr. Devendra is a Whole Time Director with Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Shasun”). He is a graduate in medicine and is one of the key architects in developing Shasun and was instrumental in transforming Shasun from a domestic seller to export-oriented Company.

K Raja Kumar

Narendra Mairpady

Shriman Narendra Mairpady serves as the Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank from November 2010 to July 2014.

Gopakumar Nair

Dr. Gopakumar G. Nair, Ph.D., serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Sequent Scientific Ltd . He holds M. Sc., Ph.D, Diploma in Operation Management and Diploma in Patent Law and Practice. With his 40 years experience and knowledge in pharmaceutical and chemical industry at different levels and positions like Director, Chairman & Managing Director, as well as Past-President of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Dr. Gopakumar Nair had the opportunity to familiarise himself with GATT, WTO, TRIPs and other IP laws over the years.

Kausalya Santhanam

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Manish Gupta

--

Tushar Mistry

--

Krupesh Mehta

--

Gautam Das

12,510,000

S. Devendra

--

K Raja Kumar

--

Narendra Mairpady

--

Gopakumar Nair

--

Kausalya Santhanam

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

