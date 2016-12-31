Name Description

Rene Amirault Mr. Rene E. Amirault is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Secure Energy Services Inc. From January 2006 to March 2007 he was an independent businessman. Mr. Amirault held various roles at Tervita Corporation from August 1994 to January 2006, including Vice President roles in Sales and Marketing, Business Development and Corporate Development. Mr. Amirault held various positions with Imperial Oil Ltd. from 1981 to 1994. Mr. Amirault received a Certified General Accountant designation in June 1985. Mr. Amirault presently serves as a director of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which is listed on the TSX and NYSE.

Allen Gransch Mr. Allen Peter Gransch is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Gransch was appointed Vice President, Finance of the Corporation in August 2010 and joined Secure in September 2007. On December 5, 2012, Mr. Gransch was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Secure, Mr. Gransch was a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers. From May 1999 to August 2007, Mr. Gransch held various positions from Associate to Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers located in Calgary, Alberta, Georgetown, Cayman Islands and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Mr. Gransch has over 17 years of experience in a broad range of corporate finance and accounting activities. Mr. Gransch is a CPA, CA and attended the University of Saskatchewan where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree and his Masters of Professional Accounting degree.

Brian McGurk Mr. Brian McGurk is Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Strategy of Secure Energy Services Inc., since December 5, 2012. He was appointed as Executive Vice President Human Resources & Strategy on December 5, 2012 after joining Secure in February 2012. Mr. McGurk has focused his career on developing capable and effective organizations through the practice of Human Resources over the past 27 years. Mr. McGurk has developed expertise in a variety of fast paced and entrepreneurial environments ranging from airlines to wireless communications and more than six years of experience in the energy services industry with Secure and CCS Income Trust where he served as the Vice President, Human Resources. Prior to joining Secure, he served as the Vice President of People Services with SMART Technologies Inc., a global company focused on developing interactive software and hardware applications that facilitate learning and collaboration. Mr. McGurk is a Certified Human Resources Practitioner and attended the University of Lethbridge where he earned a Bachelor of Management degree.

Daniel Steinke Mr. Daniel Steinke is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development and Director of the Company. Mr. Steinke was appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Corporation in March 2007. On February 1, 2010, Mr. Steinke was appointed as Vice President of Business Development. On December 5, 2012, Mr. Steinke was appointed as Executive Vice President, Operations, PRD Canada. In January 2017, Mr. Steinke was appointed as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. From April 2006 to March 2007, Mr. Steinke consulted to SCF Partners Inc. (later Enermax Services Inc.) working to consolidate numerous independent operators providing oilfield fluid sales and transportation services. Mr. Steinke held various roles at Tervita Corporation (formerly Canadian Crude Separators Inc. and CCS Income Trust) from October 1995 to March 2006, including roles in sales, marketing and business development. Mr. Steinke has over 27 years’ experience in the energy industry, having held the title of Superintendent for Koch Service Canada from 1993 to 1995 and prior thereto owned a crude oil transportation business.

David Engel Mr. David Engel is Executive Vice President - Processing, Recovery and Disposal of the Company. Mr. Engel has worked in senior leadership roles in operations, sales, health and safety, and business development with Secure since September 2007. Mr. Engel was appointed VP of Operations & Sales in December 2011. In January 2017, Mr. Engel was appointed as Executive Vice President, Processing Recovery & Disposal division. From 2000 to 2007, Mr. Engel held various roles at CCS Income Trust, including roles in environment and regulatory, project development, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. Prior to CCS Income Trust, Mr. Engel worked for Newpark Environmental, Ensign Drilling, and Newalta. He has 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Mr. Engel has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Calgary.

Corey Higham Mr. Corey Higham is Executive Vice President - Midstream of the Company. Mr. Higham was appointed Vice President, Business Development (Organic) in December 2011 and joined Secure in July 2007. On April 1, 2014, Mr. Higham was appointed as Executive Vice President, Midstream. From March 2004 to July 2007, Mr. Higham held various roles at CCS Income Trust, including roles in environmental & regulatory, and business development. Mr. Higham has over 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Mr. Higham worked for a private engineering & consulting company from 1998 to 2004 prior to joining CCS Income Trust. Mr. Higham is a registered Professional Geoscientist and holds a Masters of Engineering from the University of Calgary.

David Mattinson Mr. David Mattinson is Executive Vice President, OnSite Services Division of the Company. He was the President of Frontline Integrated Services prior to joining Secure. Mr. Mattinson, a professional engineer, previously held the position of President for over 20 years at an environmental services company, and as the President of a frac sand production company. Mr. Mattinson manages OnSite’s existing relationships and positively contributes to the communities in which we work. He has over 27 years of experience and has worked across Canada and through South America on a multitude of environmental remediation related projects including landfill construction projects, and decommissioning projects.

George Wadsworth Mr. George Wadsworth is Executive Vice President - Drilling and Production Services Division of the Company. Mr. Wadsworth was appointed President, Drilling Services Division of the Corporation in August 2011. On December 5, 2012, Mr. Wadsworth was appointed as Executive Vice President, Drilling Services. Mr. Wadsworth has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian oilfield service industry. Prior thereto, Mr. Wadsworth was the President of Alliance Energy Services Ltd. and was the Vice President and co-founder of Alliance Drilling Fluids Ltd. in 2003. Prior to founding the Alliance Drilling Fluids Ltd, Mr. Wadsworth worked as the Western Canadian Manager for Swaco, division of M-I Swaco from 2001 to 2003. In addition, Mr. Wadsworth held various technical, sales, and management positions for M-I Swaco, QMAX Solutions Inc., Reef Mud, and Nowsco Well Service Ltd. Mr. Wadsworth holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Calgary.

Bradley Markel Mr. Bradley D. Markel is Corporate Secretary of Secure Energy Services Inc. He is a Partner in the law firm of Bennett Jones LLP. Mr. Markel's practice includes mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance. Mr. Markel joined Bennett Jones LLP in 1997. Prior to joining Bennett Jones LLP, Mr. Markel practiced with MacPherson Leslie & Tyerman in Regina, Saskatchewan. Mr. Markel received a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1990.

Murray Cobbe Mr. Murray L. Cobbe is an Lead Independent Director of Secure Energy Services Inc. Mr. Cobbe was elected as a director of the Corporation on July 28, 2009 and was appointed as Lead Director on December 9, 2009. Prior to his election as a director, he served in an advisory role to the Board of Directors. Mr. Cobbe is the Chairman of Trican Well Service Ltd. (“Trican”) (an oilfield services company) and has been with Trican since its initial public offering in December 1996. Mr. Cobbe has been in the well services business since 1974 and has overseen operations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. Mr. Cobbe graduated from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in 1970 with a Diploma in Petroleum Engineering (Reservoir). In addition, Mr. Cobbe is a past director of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (the national association of Canadian oilfield service, supply and manufacturing companies). In addition to Trican, Mr. Cobbe currently serves as a director of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (an exploration and production company).

David Johnson Mr. David D. Johnson is Independent Director of Secure Energy Services Inc. Mr. Johnson was elected as a director of the Corporation on June 1, 2007. Mr. Johnson was Chairman of Progress Energy Resources Corp. from February 2011 until the sale of Progress Energy Resources Corp. in December, 2012. Prior to this, he was Executive Chairman from January, 2009. Prior thereto, Mr. Johnson was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Pro-Ex Energy Ltd. from July 2004 to January 2009. From November 2001 to July 2004, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Progress Energy Ltd. From July 1994 to April 2001, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Encal Energy Ltd. Mr. Johnson has over thirty-five years of diverse experience in the oil and natural gas industry, including a background in production, reservoir evaluation and operations. He has a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering, is a member of the Association of Engineers, Geoscientists of Alberta and has served twice as a Governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. Mr. Johnson currently serves as Chairman of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (an exploration and production company) and as a director of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (an exploration and production company).

Brad Munro Mr. Brad R. Munro is an Independent Director of Secure Energy Services Inc. Mr. Munro was elected as a director of the Corporation on April 23, 2009. Mr. Munro is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bittercreek Capital Corporation, a private investment and advisory firm. Through Bittercreek Capital Corporation Mr. Munro was a contractor to GrowthWorks Capital WV Ltd. and its affiliates in the role of Vice President, Investments from May 2006 to August 2009. Prior thereto, Mr. Munro was an employee of Working Ventures Investment Services Inc. and its affiliates since September 1991. Mr. Munro holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has extensive experience in corporate finance and investment in the oil and natural gas and other industries. Mr. Munro presently serves as a director of two private companies and two public companies, including Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp., which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Munro was a director of Tervita Corporation (formerly CCS Income Trust) (or its predecessors) for eight years and was the lead director of the independent committee on the privatization of Tervita Corporation.

Kevin Nugent Mr. Kevin L. Nugent, CPA is an Independent Director of Secure Energy Services Inc. Mr. Nugent was elected as a director of the Corporation on September 25, 2007. Mr. Nugent is an independent businessman and corporate director. Between September 2013 and June 2014, Mr. Nugent was Executive Chairman of HiFi Engineering Inc., a private company involved with next-generation fiber optic acoustic monitoring systems. Prior thereto, since October 2007, he was the President of Livingstone Energy Management Corporation, a privately held corporation created for the purpose of investing in companies engaged in the production of crude oil and natural gas or in the provision of services to the oil and natural gas industry. Mr. Nugent is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CA with nearly 30 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry. Mr. Nugent currently serves as a director of Hifi Engineering Inc., VentMeter Technologies Inc., Savanna Energy Services Corp., Trican Well Service Ltd., and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.