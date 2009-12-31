Name Description

Karim Sabbagh Mr. Karim Michel Sabbagh has been President of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of SES S.A. since April 3, 2014. He joined the SES Executive Committee on September 1, 2013. Previously, he held the function of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company from April 7, 2011 and was also Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Board of SES ASTRA. He also serves on the Board of YahLive. He is Vice Chairman of FEDIL (Business Federation of Luxembourg). Mr. Sabbagh served on the Board of SES from 2011 until 2013 and was a Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of SES for the same period. Prior to joining SES, he was a Senior Partner and global practice leader for communications, media & technology at Booz & Company. Mr. Sabbagh is a visiting professor in technology and innovation management and Member of the Academic Council for the School of International Management at Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech in France. He holds a Doctorate in international business management from the International School of Management (Paris). He also holds an MBA and BBA with Distinction from the American University in Beirut.

Romain Bausch Mr. Romain Bausch has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of SES S.A. since January 1, 2015. He is Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of SES from May 1995 to April 2014, following a career in the Luxembourg civil service (Ministry of Finance). Before joining SES as its Chief Executive, Mr. Bausch occupied key positions in the banking, media and telecommunications sectors and spent a five-year term as a Director and Vice Chairman of SES. Mr. Bausch was appointed to the Board of SES in April 2013 and is Director of SES ASTRA. He is also a Member of the Boards of Directors of Aperam, Banque Raiffeisen Societe Cooperative, BIP Investment Partners, Compagnie Financiere La Luxembourgeoise and the Luxembourg Future Fund, as well as Chairman of the CNFP (Conseil National des Finances Publiques) of Luxembourg. He graduated with a degree in economics (specialization in business administration) from the University of Nancy. He holds an honorary doctorate from the Sacred Heart University in Luxembourg.

Francois Tesch Mr. Francois Tesch has been Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of SES S.A. since April 15, 1999. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luxempart S.A. He graduated with a degree in economics from the Faculte d’Aix en Provence and holds an MBA from INSEAD (Institut Europeen d’Administration des Affaires). He is also Chairman of the Board of Foyer S.A. of Luxembourg and of Financiere de Tubize S.A.

Jean-Paul Zens Mr. Jean-Paul Zens has been Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of SES S.A. since May 7, 2002. He is Chairman of the Company's Nomination Committee and Member of its Remuneration Committee. Mr. Zens is also a Member of the Board of Directors of SES ASTRA and POST Luxembourg. He is currently Director of the Media and Communications department of the Ministry of State in Luxembourg. He holds a law degree and a degree in psychology and communications sciences from the University of Strasbourg.

Padraig McCarthy Mr. Padraig McCarthy has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer of SES S.A. since April 4, 2013. He is a Member of the Board of SES ASTRA. Mr. McCarthy joined SES in 1995 from Norton S.A. where he was Financial Director Europe. Previously he held positions with KPMG Chartered Accountants, Ireland. After having served as SES’s Controller, Mr. McCarthy took the position of Chief Financial Officer of SES ASTRA, then the European subsidiary of SES, from 2002-2011. Prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer, he worked as Senior Vice President Financial Operations & Business Support at SES since 2011. Mr. McCarthy holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University College Cork, is a fellow of the Irish Institute of Chartered Accountants and followed advanced management executive programs at Babson Business School and INSEAD.

Evie Roos Ms. Evie Roos has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Human Resource Officer of SES S.A. since February 2017. Prior to that, she held the position of Executive Vice President Human Resources of SES. She oversees SES’s human capital activities worldwide. She is also an elected member of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce. Before joining SES, she held various management positions at ArcelorMittal, a multinational steel manufacturing and mining corporation. She holds two degrees in Law and European Studies from the University of Leuven in Belgium and the Europa Institut in Saarbruecken in Germany.

Martin Halliwell Mr. Martin Halliwell has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Technology Officer at SES S.A. since May 1, 2011. He is a Member of the Board of SES ASTRA. Mr. Halliwell joined SES in 1987 after working for Cable & Wireless and for Mercury Communications. He was previously President of SES ENGINEERING and Technical Director of SES Multimedia. Previously, he worked as SES Operation Manager and as General Manager of SES’s Global Multimedia Networks. Mr. Halliwell holds a Higher National Diploma in Communications and Electronics and a BA specializing in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics from The Open University, and an MBA in External Environment and Strategic Management from the same university.

John Purvis Mr. John Purvis has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Legal Officer of SES S.A. since February 2017. He has served as Executive Vice President & General Counsel of SES since 2007. He oversees the legal teams globally, and he is responsible for SES’s corporate governance, compliance and risk management. He joined SES in 2001 as part of SES’s acquisition of GE Americom. Previously, he had been a lawyer in GE Lighting and a City law firm in London. He qualified as a solicitor of England & Wales in 1986. He has a law degree from Jesus College, Cambridge University.

Steve Collar Mr. Steve Collar has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of SES Networks of SES S.A. since February 2017. He joined O3b Networks as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2011. He has guided the company through the build and launch of its state-of-the-art satellite constellation and has led the business into full commercial operations. He is a satellite industry veteran. Prior to his role as the CEO of O3b, he held a number of management positions in commercial, business development and technology at SES, New Skies Satellites and Matra Marconi Space (now Airbus).

Christophe De Hauwer Mr. Christophe De Hauwer has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Strategy and Development Officer of SES S.A. since August 1, 2015. He is a Member of the Board of SES ASTRA. Mr. De Hauwer joined SES in 2003, holding several positions of responsibility in the areas of Strategic Marketing, Strategic and Business Planning and Corporate Development, as well as Fleet Development and Yield Management. Mr. De Hauwer played an instrumental role in many transactions, such as the acquisition of New Skies in 2005, the GE share redemption in 2006 and the investment in O3b in 2009. Prior to joining SES, Mr. De Hauwer worked in the Strategy Consulting practice of the European Telecommunication and Media Industry with Arthur Andersen. He holds an Engineering and a Ph.D. degree from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles.

Ferdinand Kayser Mr. Ferdinand Kayser has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of SES Video at SES S.A. since April 2017. Previously, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company from May 1, 2011. He is a Member of the Boards of SES ASTRA and YahLive. Mr. Kayser joined SES in 2002 as President and Chief Executive Officer of SES ASTRA. He has worked in senior roles in media companies such as Premiere Medien GmbH and Co. KG and CLT Multimedia. Prior to his appointment as Chief Commercial Officer of SES, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of SES ASTRA. Mr. Kayser holds a Master of Economics from the University of Paris 1, Pantheon-Sorbonne, and has concluded specialized university studies in Media Law and Management of Electronic Media.

Serge Allegrezza Mr. Serge Allegrezza has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since February 11, 2010. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. He is currently the Director General of Statec, the Luxembourg Institute for Statistics and Economic Studies, a post he has held since April 2003. He was Conseiller de Gouvernement 1ere classe at the Ministry of Economics, responsible for internal market policy, and is the Chairman of the Observatory for Competitiveness. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of POST Luxembourg and of the Board of LuxTrust i.n.c and a Member of the Conseil Economique et Social. Mr. Allegrezza, was a part-time lecturer at the IAE/University of Nancy 2, has a Master in economics and a Ph.D. in applied economics.

Marcus Bicknell Mr. Marcus Bicknell has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since 2017. He served as Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. from May 6, 2005. He is Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at the Company. Mr. Bicknell is a Director of New Media Foundry Ltd. and of Langstaff-Ellis Ltd., both non-listed companies in the United Kingdom. He is a Member of the Development Board of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. From 1986 to 1990 he was Commercial Director of Societe Europeenne des Satellites. Mr. Bicknell holds an M.A. Honours Degree in physical anthropology from Cambridge University.

Hadelin de Liedekerke Beaufort Mr. Hadelin de Liedekerke Beaufort has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since April 17, 2000. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is currently a Director of Santander Telecommunications, a privately held company, as well as a Director of other private companies with interests in various fields such as financial, communication and real estate developments. Mr. de Liedekerke Beaufort graduated from the Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne.

Anne-Catherine Ries Ms. Anne-Catherine Ries has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since January 1, 2015. She is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. Ms. Ries is Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister and Minister for Media and Communications in Luxembourg with a focus on telecom and digital development strategies. She has recently been appointed coordinator of the newly launched government initiative ‘Digital Letzebuerg’. She graduated with a law degree from the Universite de Paris II and the University of Oxford. She holds a postgraduate LL.M degree with honours from the London School of Economics, where she specialized in Telecommunications, Information Technology and European Competition Law. After starting her professional career in a law firm in Paris, she joined the Permanent Representation of Luxembourg to the EU in Brussels in 2000. Upon her return to Luxembourg and over the last decade, her focus has been on attracting tech companies to establish and develop in Luxembourg. She sits on the Board of Directors of POST Luxembourg.

Jean-Paul Senninger Mr. Jean-Paul Senninger has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since April 7, 2016. Mr. Senninger has been the General Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Luxembourg Government from December 2013. Mr. Senninger joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999 as Premier Conseiller de Gouvernement. He was Luxembourg Ambassador to Spain (2004-2008) and to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico (2008-2012). From 2012-December 2013, he was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Senninger also worked as attache in the Office of the Mayor of Luxembourg City and as Senior Officer and Head of Unit at the European Investment Bank. Mr. Senninger holds a BA in Political Science and a BA in Literature from the Friedrich Wilhelms Universitaet in Freiburg and a Masters in European Studies from the College of Europe in Bruges.

Marc Speeckaert Mr. Marc Speeckaert has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since 2017. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. from May 6, 2005. He is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. He was the Managing Director of Sofina S.A. until June 2016 and is a Director of several non-listed corporations, as well as of Rapala (which is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange). Mr. Speeckaert graduated with a degree in applied economics and holds a Master in Business and Administration from the Universite Catholique de Louvain (UCL) in Belgium. He also participated in an Advanced Management Program from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania (USA).

Francoise Thoma Ms. Francoise Thoma has been Non-Executive Director of SES S.A. since June 16, 2016. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. Ms. Thoma is President and Chief Executive Officer of Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat, and a Member of the Boards of Directors of Cargolux International Airlines S.A. Luxair S.A., the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and of Enovos Luxembourg S.A. She was a Member of the Luxembourg Council of State from 2000-2015 and holds a Ph.D. in Law from the Universite de Paris II Pantheon-Assas and an LL.M. from Harvard Law School.

Marc Beuls Mr. Marc J.A. Beuls has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. since April 7, 2011. He is also Member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. He serves as a Member of the Board of Directors at Maris Ltd, a Mauritian holding company investing in frontier markets in Africa, Qaelum NV, Belgium, providing software solutions for quality control of medical imaging and WindGen Power USA Inc., building and operating smart micro grids in Africa. He is the Chairman of American Prepaid Value VAS LLC, USA, developing value added services for the wireless prepaid market. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Millicom International Cellular S.A., a position he held from 1998 to 2009. Prior to joining Millicom in 1992 as Senior Vice President in charge of finance and treasury, Mr. Beuls worked for Generale Bank in Belgium, specializing in project and trade financing in emerging markets. Mr. Beuls graduated from the Limburg Business School, currently UHasselt, holding a degree in economics with a major in finance.

Victor Casier Mr. Victor Casier has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. since April 7, 2016. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. Mr. Victor Casier is a Member of the Executive Committee of Sofina S.A. and a Board Member of various companies within Sofina’s portfolio, including Vente-Privee.com, Global Lifting Partners and Spanish investment fund QMC II. Prior to joining Sofina, Mr. Casier worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, TranswideLimited and Banco Urquijo. Mr. Casier holds an MBA from the University in Chicago, a Master in Business Engineering (Ingenieur de Gestion) from the Universite Catholique de Louvain and a certificate from the INSEAD International Directors Programme (IDP).

Tsega Gebreyes Ms. Tsega Gebreyes has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. since April 4, 2013. She is the Founding Director of Satya Capital Limited. She served as Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer of Celtel International BV and Senior Advisor to Zain. She was also Founding Partner of the New Africa Opportunity Fund, LLP and has worked with Mc Kinsey and Citicorp. Ms. Gebreyes is a Director of Ison Growth, Satya Capital Limited and Sonae. She is a Senior Advisor to TPG Growth. She has a double major in Economics and International Studies from Rhodes College and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Conny Kullman Mr. Conny Kullman has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. since April 5, 2012. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He was a former Director General, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Intelsat. After working as a Systems Engineer for Saab-Ericsson Space AB in Sweden until 1983, he joined Intelsat in Washington DC, where he held several positions before becoming the company’s Director General and Chief Executive Officer in 1998. Mr. Kullman became the Chief Executive Officer of Intelsat, Ltd. in 2001, and in 2005, Chairman of Intelsat, Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer and President of Intelsat (Bermuda), Ltd., positions from which he retired in 2006. Mr. Kullman graduated with a Master of Science in Electronic Engineering from the Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg in 1974.

Ramu Potarazu Mr. Ramu V. Potarazu has been Non-Executive Independent Director of SES S.A. since February 20, 2014. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Binary Fountain. He is the Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Vubiquity. Prior to founding Vubiquity, Mr. Potarazu spent 15 years in various positions at Intelsat (1991-2006). He became Intelsat’s Vice President of Operations and CIO in 1996 and its Vice President, Commercial Restructuring in 2000. In 2001 Mr. Potarazu became President of Intelsat Global Service Corporation and from 2002 to 2006 he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Intelsat Ltd. Prior to joining Intelsat, Mr. Potarazu held several engineering positions. Mr. Potarazu graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and in Mathematics from the Oklahoma Christian University. He also holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the John Hopkins University and was a Member of the Stanford Executive Program.

Kaj-Erik Relander Mr. Kaj-Erik Relander has been Non-Executive Independent Director at SES S.A. since April 6, 2017. He is Senior Independent Advisor of Mubadala Development Company. Mr. Relander worked for the Finnish National Fund for Research and Development prior to joining Sonera Corporation where he held several management positions, including the position of Chief Executive Officer. He left Sonera in 2001 to join Accel Partners, a private equity and venture capital group before joining the Emirates Investment Authority in 2009 where he was a Member of its Management Committee. Mr. Relander graduated from the Helsinki School of Economics (Aalto-yliopisto) with an Master of Science in Economics. He also holds an MBA from the Helsinki School of Economics (Aalto-yliopisto) having completed part of it at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (USA), and studied also for a Ph.D. at the Wharton School and the Aalto University, Helsinki. He is Chairman of the Investment Committee at the private equity fund Apis.pe and a Board Director of Starzplay Arabia.