Thierry Gadou Mr. Thierry Gadou has served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Store Electronic Systems SA as of January 18, 2012. He is a graduate of the Mines de Paris engineering school. He began his career as a management consultant at international consulting firm Deloitte, where he was a partner from 1997 to 2000. He then co-founded and became president of Hubwoo, a high-tech company listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Since 2007, he has been running Atos Consulting, the IT management consulting division of Atos.

Pascale Dubreuil Ms. Pascale Dubreuil is the Administrative and Financial Director of Store Electronic Systems SA as of April 2013. Following a Masters from Universite Paris IX Dauphine and an MBA from HEC, she began her career in 1991 within the LAFARGE group. Ten years later she joined the MATERIS group, an LBO spin-off from LAFARGE. At MATERIS, between 2001 and 2010, she successively held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Head of Development for the Chryso Group, a company specializes in concrete and cement admixtures. Since 2011, Pascale had been CFO of the Zolpan group, a paint manufacturer and distributor, and a subsidiary of Materis Peintures.

Thierry Pollier Mr. Thierry Pollier is the Chief Operating Officer of Store Electronic Systems SA as of 2012. He was previously the Manager of Atos Integration before becoming Executive Vice-President of the Atos group in France. Prior to this, he was a consultant at AT Kearney, then a partner at Deloitte and a co-founder of Hubwoo.

Philippe Bottine Mr. Philippe Bottine has served as Chief Technology Officer at Store Electronic Systems SA as of 2009. He started his career as a financial analyst at Viventures Inc. Based in the Silicon Valley, he participated in several investment projects in the Internet, software, wireless, networking and semi-conductor sectors. He was also involved in the commercial, technical and human resource development of several start-ups, working closely with their management teams. In 2007, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Manudem S.A.S. Mr. Bottine headed a team of 70 people and played an instrumental role in the company's international development. Since 2009, he has been in charge of all product development operations at Store Electronic Systems. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Pierre Demoures Mr. Pierre Demoures has served as Vice President of Sales - France at Store Electronic Systems SA since 2010. He joined SES in early 2010, after 15 years of business development in IT Technologies and Services. In 1995, after spending two years at Air France's branch office in Sweden, he began his career with T-Systems Groupe Spring. He then climbed the ranks to become Corporate Sales Manager, a position which he held until 2002. From 2003 to 2009, he played an instrumental role in the development of Zebra Technologies. As Business Development Manager, he grew the company's mobile solutions business and its share of the retail and medical markets. He then took over the reins of the French office when he was appointed country manager for France. He is a graduate of the ICN (Institut Commercial de Nancy).

Nicolas Lamaury Mr. Nicolas Lamaury has served as Vice President Sales Asia-Pacific at Store Electronic Systems SA. He joined the Company in 2005, after more than 10 years as a project manager in charge of marketing innovative products and solutions with high development potential. He began his career in 1991 with Prime Computervision, in Hong Kong and Singapore. Then, over the next seven years or so, he held a series of management positions in the logistics, sales and marketing divisions of industrial firm Saint Gobain. After working in South Korea and then Norway, he joined the group's Japanese subsidiary in 2000, where he was appointed Sales and Logistics Manager for the Asia Pacific and South America regions. In 2006, he set up a subsidiary of SES in Singapore, from which he is developing the company's business in the Asia-Pacific region. He graduated of the Institut Superieur de Gestion de Paris, the Manhattan Institute of Management (New York) and the Institute Management University of Asia (Tokyo).

Claudio Palmolungo Mr. Claudio Palmolungo has served as Vice President Sales - EMEA at Store Electronic Systems SA. He joined the Company in March 2006, in order to boost its export business. Since then, he has set up sales subsidiaries in Italy and Spain. He began his career at Magneti Marelli France, where he helped reorganize and outsource the Company's administrative operations. In 1998, he joined Accenture where he spent eight years, first in Italy and then in France. He was involved primarily in the automotive, retail and high technology industries, and managed pan-European projects in the sales, purchasing and logistics areas. He has a degree in Business and Economics from the University of Torino and is also a graduate of ESCP Europe.

Claudio Rodriguez Del Rio Mr. Claudio Rodriguez Del Rio has served as Vice President Sales - LATAM at Store Electronic Systems SA. After working for over seven years in the cable/satellite television and alarm systems industries, he joined Ademco International, a subsidiary of Honeywell specializing in protection systems. From 1993 to 1999, he was regional sales manager for Latin America, based first in Mexico City and then in Sao Paulo. In 1999, he joined Checkpoint Systems, firstly in Miami and then in Mexico City. Since 2002, he has been running the Latin America subsidiary, which has undergone a spectacular business and financial turnaround under his leadership. He runs all of SES's Latin American business operations from Mexico City. He has an engineering degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara; since 2009, he has been studying for an MBA through Madison University's School of Continuing Studies.

Donald Jackson Mr. Charles Jackson is the Head of North America and Global Strategy & Business Development of Store Electronic Systems SA as of January 2013. He formerly served as President and CEO of Pricer AB (PRIC B). From 2002 to 2007, he served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. From 1997 to 2001, he was general manager of Boston Retail France. Prior to Boston, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Telesystem Europe, he directed a team to start up French and Benelux operations, establishing network infrastructures and sales offices nationwide. In the early ‘90s, he co-founded Smartfax obtaining patents in fax transmission line sharing and developing stand alone products for retailers such as Radio Shack and OEM imbedded solutions. In addition, he founded Flexi-Kits, a home products company establishing markets with Costco, Home Hardware and Home Depot. From 1985 to 1989, he started his career as assistant to the president in a hull underwriting company working in offices worldwide. He holds a B.B.A from Bishop’s University and pursued graduate International Law studies at McGill University.

Guillaume Portier Mr. Guillaume Portier is the Director of Marketing of Store Electronic Systems SA as of 2012. He began his career as a research manager and a data mining specialist at BNP Paribas in Madrid. From 2003 to 2009, he worked as a marketer in the physical security sector, first of all at Fichet-Bauche and then at Gunnebo. He held successive posts as Product Manager Europe, Resales Manager and, eventually, Marketing Director. In 2009, he went into the security and fire detection and prevention business; he joined UTC Fire & Security Services which sells the brands Sicli, Chubb and Cofisec. Besides managing all marketing activities, he was also at this time responsible for developing commercial synergies between the three brands. Mr. Portier is a graduate of Audencia Nantes Ecole de Management.

Marianne Noel Ms. Marianne Noel serves as Director of Human Resources at Store Electronic Systems SA. After graduating from la Sorbonne, she has spent 10 years in HR management and held various responsibilities within consulting and technology firms such as Orga Consulting, Alten, and Atos. Over the past three years, she was the HR Director of both Atos Consulting and Atos Training university.

Jerome Kinas Mr. Jerome Kinas has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Store Electronic Systems SA since June 10, 2009. He is Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He holds also the post of Director of Chequers Partenaires SA, HMF, Chequers Capital Partners, Chequers SA, Novartex and Equity Finance, and is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ECF, among others.

Helene Ploix Ms. Helene Ploix has served as Member of the Board, Representative of Industries Partenaires at Store Electronic Systems SA as of April 27, 2011. She also works as Chairman of Pechel Industries, FSH Conseil and Pechel Industries Partenaires. Ms. Ploix also holds the position of Directro at BNP Paribas, Lafarge and SOFINA, among others.

Candace Johnson Ms. Candace Johnson was appointed Independent Member of the Board of Store Electronic Systems SA on August 31, 2012. She is Chairman and CEO of Succes Europe SA and Innovation Europe SA Investment Fund, Chairman of Croissance Europe SA and Independent Director of Dhimyotis SA.