Name Description

Donald Brydon Mr. Donald H. Brydon, CBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of The Sage Group PLC. He joined the Board in July 2012 and became Chairman on 1 September 2012. He is also Chairman of the London Stock Exchange and the Medical Research Council and was, until 1 September 2015, Chairman of the Royal Mail plc, and until 19 November 2013, Chairman of Smiths Group plc. Donald had a 20-year career with Barclays Group, during which time he was Chairman and Chief Executive of BZW Investment Management and acting Chief Executive of BZW followed by fifteen years with the AXA Group including holding the posts of Chairman and Chief Executive of AXA Investment Managers and Chairman of AXA Framlington. He has also recently chaired the London Metal Exchange, Amersham plc, Taylor Nelson Sofres plc and the ifs School of Finance and is a past Chairman of EveryChild. He has also served as Senior Independent Director of Allied Domecq plc and Scottish Power plc.

Stephen Kelly Mr. Stephen P. Kelly is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of The Sage Group PLC. He became Chief Executive of Sage in November 2014. He has over 30 years’ leadership experience in the technology sector having led successful businesses in California, New York and Europe. Stephen is unique having served as Chief Executive Officer of two high growth, US & UK public companies - NASDAQ listed Chordiant Software, Inc. from 2001 to 2005 and London Stock Exchange listed Micro Focus International plc. from 2006 to 2010, where the company achieved a 7-fold increase in market value over the 4 years. In 2012 he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for UK Government. Stephen was the most senior Executive responsible for UK Government’s Efficiency & Reform Program - Digital, Commercial, IT, Major Projects and SME strategies. The program improved services to UK citizens whilst saving the UK taxpayer over £14bn in 13/14 (compared with 2010 base year).

Steve Hare Mr. Steve Hare is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of The Sage Group plc. He joined Sage in January 2014, having previously been Operating Partner and Co-Head of the Portfolio Support Group at the private equity firm Apax Partners, which he joined in 2009. Prior to this he built over 10 years’ experience leading the finance function for three listed UK companies culminating as CFO for FTSE 100 company Invensys plc, the global technology-related business, from 2006 to 2009. Between 2004 and 2006 Steve was Group Finance Director for Spectris plc, the FTSE 250 precision instrumentation and controls company and from 1997 to 2003 he was with Marconi PLC, acting as CFO from 2001. Steve qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1985 with Ernst & Whinney, now part of Ernst & Young, and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Liverpool University.

Blair Crump Mr. Blair Crump is President - Sage of the company. He joined Sage in August 2016 in the newly-created position of President, leading on sales and customer service across the Group. Blair has significant leadership experience in the technology sector, joining Sage from Texas-based profit realization company PROS Holdings, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Blair led Salesforce.com’s Global Enterprise business, reporting into CEO Marc Benioff, and prior to this spent five years at Verizon Business, where he was appointed Group President. Blair was also at MCI Communications for 23 years, before its acquisition by Verizon in 2006. Blair has a strong background in sales, customer service and driving growth. Blair holds a BSc in Economics from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Jim Emerick Mr. Jim Emerick is Executive Vice President - Customer Services of the company. His role at Sage is accountable for the people, processes, and technology that deliver a positive customer service experience across all servicing channels, products, and geographies. Before Sage, Jim amassed three decades of experience in the financial services and aerospace industries, including roles at Bank of America, Honeywell International & TRW. Jim has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Sonoma State University and a MBA from Pepperdine University.

Sue Goble Ms. Sue Goble is Executive Vice President - Services of the company. In her role at Sage, Sue is responsible for Customer Services, Professional Services, Learning Services and Customer Experience. Sue has a distinguished career at a range of cloud companies – including roles as CEO of the Cloud division of Iris Software Group; general manager for International at cloud consulting business Bluewolf; and senior roles at Salesforce and Siebel.

Nick Goode Mr. Nick Goode is Executive Vice President - Product of the company. He leads product management for Sage. He's been in the software industry for over 20 years working globally on cloud, mobile and enterprise b2b products. He's passionate about leadership, digital engagement, innovation and customer success. Outside work, Nick is a health and fitness evangelist; he lives on a farm in Cheshire with his wife, children and horses.

Adam Hale Mr. Adam Hale is Executive Vice President - Sage People of the company. He has spent over 30 years shaping his expertise in the industry, most recently as Fairsail CEO (previously Chairman and NED). Prior to that, Adam was Head of Global Software and European Technology at Russell Reynolds Associates, as well as spending a decade running implementation projects at Accenture. He also has a passion for ‘People Science’ and regularly leads discussions with fellow thought leaders on the shift from ‘Personnel to HR to People’. Outside of work, Adam is a keen cyclist and enjoys spending time with his wife and daughters.

Seamus Smith Mr. Seamus Smith is Executive Vice President - Global Payments and Banking of the company. He joined Sage in July 2015 as CEO of SagePay and was appointed as Executive Vice President Worldwide Payments & Banking in February 2017. In this role, he leads the development of payments & banking services for Sage worldwide. Seamus has previously held senior roles in the financial services sector at GE Capital, American Express and PayPoint plc. He holds an MBA from Henley Management College, and is a Trustee and Treasurer of Windsor Leadership, a leadership development organization.

Jennifer Warawa Ms. Jennifer Warawa is Executive Vice President - Partners, Accountants and Alliances of the company. She has been with Sage for over nine years and leads our Partners, Accountants and Alliance Group, based in Sage’s Atlanta, USA office. Prior to working with Sage, Jennifer owned an accounting and consulting firm in Kelowna, Canada. Jennifer is passionate about helping others reach their full potential and outside of work, she loves mentoring youth and is an active foster parent.

Klaus-Michael Vogelberg Mr. Klaus-Michael Vogelberg is Chief Technology Officer of The Sage Group Plc. He is responsible for Sage’s technology strategy and software architecture, Klaus-Michael joined us when Sage acquired the German KHK Software group in 1997. Having been R&D Director and a partner of that business Klaus-Michael went on to act as R&D Director for Sage in the UK and Ireland from 2004 to 2007 before taking on his current role. A software entrepreneur, Klaus-Michael set up his first business aged 19 while studying aeronautical engineering and national economics. Klaus-Michael is based in the UK.

Victoria Bradin Ms. Victoria Bradin is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the company. She joined Sage this year from former FTSE 250 software company Misys, where she was Associate General Counsel. In her role at Misys, Vicki was responsible for M&A, litigation, risk, IP and more. After graduating from Nottingham University, Vicki qualified as a solicitor in the City of London. Vicki spent her early career working as a corporate lawyer in global and magic circle law firms before moving in-house working in large multi-nationals and UK public limited companies, helping grow and transform businesses whilst managing their regulatory and litigation risk.

Jorge Carneiro Mr. Jorge Carneiro is Managing Director - Latin America of the company. At an early age, Jorge joined Grupo Amorim, a large company in Portugal, and was charged with turning around one of their subsidiaries. Later in his career he took on a similar role for a software company that was acquired by Sage in 1999, whereupon Jorge became the Managing Director of Sage Portugal. In 2014, he became MD of Sage Brazil and Latin America. He is also President of the British Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Brazil and a Non-Executive Member of the British Embassy Management Board in Brazil. Jorge graduated in Business Administration, has an MBA at ESADE, and studied leadership at INSEAD. Jorge enjoys spending time with his family and friends and playing golf.

Robin Chao Mr. Robin Chao is Managing Director - Asia of the company. His key responsibilities at Sage Software Asia include leading sales, directing business strategy development and managing the vast partner ecosystem. A 22-year veteran in the IT industry, Robin was most recently Regional Sales Director for South Asia at Epicor Software Asia, responsible for ASEAN direct and indirect quota development, GTM plans, partner enablement programs and driving ASEAN market expansion. He has also held leadership positions at other SME organisations such as Powermatic Distribution and Singapore Computer Systems. He graduated in 2002 from the University of Southern Queensland with a Bachelor of Information Technology and is married with 4 children.

Rainer Downar Mr. Rainer Downar is Managing Director - Central Europe of the company. He leads Sage’s business in one of its major markets – Central Europe. Rainer is not only an expert in high-paced, goal-oriented sales management, he is also a proven IT and technology expert, having previously worked for renowned technology companies such as IBM, Siemens subsidiary Tecnomatrix and Micro Focus. He holds degrees in Business Administration and Computer Science.

Nancy Harris Ms. Nancy Harris is Managing Director - North America of the company. She has more than 30 years’ experience in sales, marketing and partner development, successfully leading large SaaS and enterprise software companies including BMC Software and Asure Software. Nancy joined Sage in 2011, serving as vice president and general manager of Sage 50 Accounting, Canadian Edition and later as managing director of the company’s Canadian business. Today, Nancy resides in the U.S. and is managing director of Sage North America where she is responsible for the company’s day-to-day performance in the U.S. and Canada.

Alan Laing Mr. Alan Laing is Managing Director - United Kingdom and Ireland of the company. He joined Sage in 2015. He is the Managing Director of the UK and Ireland business having begun his career at Sage as Executive Vice President for Partners and Alliances. Alan has more than 30 years’ experience working in the technology industry in Digital Equipment Corporation, Oracle and Avaya. Alan also held the positions of CEO of the CMS supplier Mediasurface, and GM of Portal Software, one of the first ISPs in the San Francisco bay area.

Serge Masliah Mr. Serge Masliah is Managing Director - Southern Europe of the company. He holds an MBA in finance management, and also studied the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD. Serge began his career as a sales manager at Saari before it was acquired by Sage in 1995. He rose to become head of the accountant’s department at Sage France in 2002, and then General Manager of the SME Business Unit in 2011. Since 2016, he has led Sage’s Southern Europe business.

Alan Osrin Mr. Alan Osrin is Managing Director - Australia of the company. He has extensive experience in the financial and payroll software industry, having co-founded Softline, a South African accounting and payroll software solution company, in 1988. Following Softline’s acquisition of HandiSoft Software, Alan relocated to Perth Australia in 1999 to take the helm at HandiSoft Software headquarters. When Softline was subsequently acquired by Sage in 2003, Alan took over as Managing Director of Sage Software Australia, also covering New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Luis Pardo Mr. Luis Pardo is Managing Director - Sage Iberia of the company. After holding positions in different multinational sectors, Luis joined Sage in 2001, occupying a range of positions in Sage’s European Business. Luis has been Managing Director of Sage Iberia – overseeing general management of Spain and Portugal – since 2014. Luis is a member of the Business Action Council of CEOE and the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain’s Investment Committee. Among other honors, Luis has been awarded the EU Leadership Award by the EU Business School and the prestigious Gold Star by the Institute For Professional Excellence.

Paul Struthers Mr. Paul Struthers is Managing Director - Canada of the company. He is responsible for Sage’s overall business in Canada, working alongside Sage’s cherished network of customers, partners, and accountants. Before working at Sage, Paul spent 15 years at global software solutions company Amdocs, and prior to this managed the ERP consulting practice at RSA companies, where he also led and supported over 20 projects for small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Anton Van Heerden Mr. Anton Van Heerden is Managing Director - Africa and Middle East of the company. He is responsible for growing Sage’s business across Africa and the Middle East. He was promoted from Managing Director of Sage in South Africa and Southern Africa to his current role in October 2016. Prior to that, Anton was the Managing Director of Sage HR & Payroll from 2012 to 2015. Anton also serves as head of the Sage Payroll Centre of Excellence, where he provides strategic direction to HR and payroll businesses across South Africa and Africa.

Sandra Campopiano Ms. Sandra Campopiano is Chief People Officer of the company. She joined Sage as Chief People Officer in September 2015. She has over 20 years of HR experience in global businesses, including senior leadership roles at Premier Farnell, Arrow Electronics, Barclays, Psion and Thomas Cook. Sandra is responsible for all aspects of Human Resources globally including strategic HR planning, talent acquisition and development, reward, and organisational development. Sandra has extensive experience of developing people strategies to support business transformation and has led global programmes in all areas of organisation effectiveness, people development and colleague engagement. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and was named ‘HR Director of the Year’ in 2010 for transformational change. Sandra mentors with Women in Business and is a non-executive director on the board of Kingston University, which has more student start-ups than any other UK University. She is of Italian descent and loves to entertain friends and family with good Mediterranean food and wine.

Stuart Lynn Mr. Stuart Lynn is Chief Product Delivery Officer of the company. He has been Interim Chief Product Delivery Officer at Sage since April 2017. Originally qualified as a mechanical engineer, Stuart moved into software engineering in 1988 and has held several positions across the public and private sectors. Stuart joined Sage in 1998, and has previously held posts including EVP Product Engineering and Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer for Sage UKI. Stuart is also Vice Chairman of Dynamo North East, working alongside local business owners to see the North East recognised as a centre of excellence for IT. Outside of Sage, Stuart is a family man with a passion for technology, sport and fast cars.

Soni Jiandani Ms. Soni Jiandani is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is the former SVP Marketing of Cisco. During her 22 years at the company she was part of a team which was responsible for a number of successes and helped establish multi-billion dollar revenue streams for the company in the Switching, Storage Networking and Server markets. She was also part of the teams that established start-ups which Cisco first funded and later acquired entering new adjacent markets and building successful businesses. Prior to joining Cisco, Soni was a marketing executive at UB Networks and prior to that she was with Excelan which was acquired by Novell. Soni joined the Board on 28 February 2017 and is also a member of the Nomination Committee.

Neil Berkett Mr. Neil A. Berkett is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Sage Group PLC. He joined the Board on 5 July 2013. He is also Chairman of the Guardian Media Group, a member of the Board of Trustees of the NSPCC and until recently was a board member at Bank of Queensland Ltd. He has over 25 years’ experience in a wide range of highly competitive consumer industries. Most recently, he was Chief Executive of Virgin Media Group from March 2008 to June 2013, having joined ntl, Virgin Media’s predecessor, as Chief Operating Officer in September 2005. Before ntl he was Managing Director, Distribution, at Lloyds TSB plc (UK). His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at Prudential Assurance Company Ltd UK, Head of Retail at St George Bank, Senior General Manager at the Australian division of Citibank Limited, Chief Executive at Eastwest Airlines Australia and Financial Controller at ICL Australia.

Drummond Hall Mr. Drummond Hall is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Sage Group PLC. He joined the Board on 1st January 2014 and is a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committees. He is currently the Senior Independent non-executive director of WH Smith plc. Previously Drummond was Chief Executive of Dairy Crest Group plc from 2002 to 2006, prior to which the majority of his career was spent with Procter and Gamble, Mars and PepsiCo. Drummond was a Non-executive Director of Mitchells & Butlers plc from July 2004 to January 2010 and Chairman from June 2008 to November 2009.

Jonathan Howell Mr. Jonathan A. G. Howell is Independent Non-Executive Director of The Sage Group PLC. He joined the Board on 15 May 2013 and became Chairman of the Audit Committee in November 2013. He is also Group Finance Director of Close Brothers Group plc, joining in February 2008 and previously held the same position at the London Stock Exchange Group plc since 1999. Jonathan has also been a non-executive director of EMAP plc and Chairman of FTSE International. The early part of his career was at Price Waterhouse where he qualified as a chartered accountant.