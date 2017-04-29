Name Description

Peter Bamford Mr. Peter Bamford is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Supergroup PLC. Mr. Peter is Chairman of the Board and of the Nomination Committee. He is also Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Spire Healthcare Group plc. Previously Peter was Chairman of Six Degrees Holdings Limited from 2011 to 2015 and a Non-Executive Director of Rentokil Initial Plc from 2006 until 2016. He was also a Director of Vodafone Group Plc from 1998 to 2006 where he held senior executive roles, including Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Executive of Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa and Chief Executive of Vodafone UK. Prior to this he held senior positions with WH Smith Plc, Tesco Plc and Kingfisher plc. Peter has served on the boards of public companies for over 20 years and has extensive experience in developing and growing businesses and brands internationally.

Euan Sutherland Mr. Euan Sutherland is Chief Executive Officer, Director of SuperGroup PLC. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in October 2014, having previously been an independent Non-Executive Director. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Britvic plc. Euan previously served as Group Chief Executive Officer of the Co-operative Group, Group Chief Operating Officer at Kingfisher plc and as a Non- Executive Director with the Co-operative Food Board. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of AS Watson UK, the owner of Superdrug. Euan has over 20 years’ experience within the retail sector having held roles with Boots, Dixons, Coca-Cola, Matalan and Mars.

Nick Wharton Mr. Nick Wharton serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of SuperGroup Plc. Mr. Nick was appointed Chief Financial Officer in June 2015. Previously he was Chief Executive Officer of Dunelm Group plc between 2010 and 2014 and before that he was Chief Financial Officer of Halfords Group Plc. In his eight year career at Halfords, he held both finance and strategy roles. Prior to this, Nick worked in senior finance positions at Boots Opticians, Boots Healthcare International, Do-it-All Limited and Cadbury Schweppes. Nick is a chartered accountant and has been a Non-Executive Director of Mothercare plc since November 2013.

Simon Callander Mr. Simon Callander is Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company. Previously he had been General Counsel and Partnership Secretary at law firms Addleshaw Goddard and Olswang between 2010 and 2017. Prior to this Simon had held various positions with Watson Wyatt (now Willis Towers Watson) including General Counsel, Europe and Head of Business Services, Europe, and before that with Ernst & Young. Simon is a qualified solicitor and originally trained and practised with media and intellectual property law firm Dentons.

Julian Dunkerton Mr. Julian M. Dunkerton is Founder and Product and Brand Director, Executive Director of Supergroup PLC. Mr. Julian has worked exclusively in the retail sector for over 30 years, co-founding the Cult retail chain from a market stall in Cheltenham and turning it into a successful retail chain. Together with James Holder, Julian established the Superdry clothing brand in 2003. Julian has a deep understanding of the Superdry brand, strong commercial instincts and a feel for its target customers, developed through his handson experience of building SuperGroup from the “ground up”.

Keith Edelman Mr. Keith G. Edelman is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Supergroup PLC. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of Revolution Bars Group Plc, a Non-Executive Director at Pennpetro Energy Plc and the London Legacy Development Corporation. Keith was previously Non-Executive Chairman of Goal Soccer Centres Plc, Non-Executive Director of Safestore Holdings Plc, Chairman of Beale Plc, Managing Director of Arsenal Holdings Plc and Chief Executive of Storehouse Plc (encompassing BHS and Mothercare). Keith has extensive retail and international experience and has served on the boards of public companies for over 30 years across a wide range of businesses and markets. Keith has been appointed to the Audit Committee from the conclusion of the AGM. Following Penny Hughes’ appointment as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, also from the conclusion of the AGM, Keith will remain Senior Independent Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Penelope Hughes Ms. Penelope L. Hughes is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since April 1, 2015. Ms. Penny is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. She is also the Non- Executive Chairman of The Gym Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, where she is Chairman of the Sustainable Banking Committee. Penny’s previous Non-Executive Directorships include Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Home Retail Group Plc, The Gap Inc., Next Group Plc, The Body Shop International Plc, Thomson Reuters Group Limited, Vodafone Group Plc and Trinity Mirror Plc. During her executive career Penny spent ten years at The Coca-Cola Company, initially as Marketing and Commercial Director, before being made President of Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland.