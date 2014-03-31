Edition:
India

Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)

SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

856.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs860.45
Open
Rs871.00
Day's High
Rs871.00
Day's Low
Rs843.25
Volume
2,064
Avg. Vol
6,812
52-wk High
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

O. Swaminatha Reddy

70 1983 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

M. S. A. Narayana Rao

Group President

M. V. Subba Rao

Senior Vice President

R. Soundararajan

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

P. Prasad

2010 Vice President - Marketing

K. Ganesh

Vice President - Projects

M. V. Ramana Murthy

2014 Asst.Vice President- Production & QC

K, Prasad

2014 Asst.Vice President - Finance

K. Ramana

2014 Vice President - Mines

O. Anji Reddy

2014 Vice President - Electrical & Installations

P. Vasudeva Reddy

2010 Vice President - Works

S. Veera Reddy

78 Managing Director, Whole-time Director

Sammidi Reddy

50 2009 Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director

S. Sreekanth Reddy

43 Whole-time Director

S. Rachana

2015 Director

T. Nagesh Reddy

2017 Director - APIDC Nominee

John Bertrand

36 2012 Non-Executive Director

V. Ramakrishnan

74 2015 Independent Director

Kolappa Pillai

79 1997 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

O. Swaminatha Reddy

Shri. O. Swaminatha Reddy serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sagar Cements Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification - Financial and Management Consultant by profession and is known for his acumen in Corporate Finance - Associated with Sagar Cements Ltd since 1983 as its Chairman - Earlier served as Chairman of Andhra Bank and Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC). He is on the Board of several reputed Organisations. He is also a Director of TCI Finance Ltd, Golkonda Hospitality Services & Resorts Ltd, Sagar Power Ltd, VBC Industries Ltd, KCP Ltd, Transport Corporation of India ltd, Surana Telecom Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Khaitan Electricals Ltd, HBC FlexTech.Ltd, KM Power Pvt. Ltd and EPR Gene Technologies Ltd.

M. S. A. Narayana Rao

Shri. M. S. A. Narayana Rao is Group President of Sagar Cements Ltd. He holds B.E. Hons. (Mechanical). He served as President (Works), NCL Industries Limited.

M. V. Subba Rao

R. Soundararajan

P. Prasad

K. Ganesh

M. V. Ramana Murthy

K, Prasad

K. Ramana

O. Anji Reddy

P. Vasudeva Reddy

S. Veera Reddy

Shri. S. Veera Reddy serves as Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He is an agriculturist turned Industrialist - Promoter As the Managing Director since 1991 - Looking after over all management of the Company - Played a key role in bringing it up to its present status.

Sammidi Reddy

Dr. Sammidi Anand Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Sagar Cements Ltd. He has experience in Marketing and Project Management. He holds M.B.B.S. His other directorships includes: Sagar Power Limited., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Satwik Drugs Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

S. Sreekanth Reddy

Shri. S. Sreekanth Reddy serves as Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He holds B.E. (1 & P) and PG Diploma in cement technology. He has been a director of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., Sagar Power Ltd., Vicat Sagar Cement Pvt. Ltd., Vijaynagar Sugar Pvt. Ltd., Sree Venkateshwara Winery & Distillery Pvt. Ltd., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

S. Rachana

T. Nagesh Reddy

John Bertrand

V. Ramakrishnan

Kolappa Pillai

Shri. Kolappa Thanu Pillai has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He is an M.B.A. and CAIIB. He has experience in Banking and Finance. His other directorships includes: State Bank of Travancore BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd., LVS Power Ltd., Sathavahana Ispath Ltd., Bollineni Castings & Steel Ltd., Amar Biotech Ltd., Aishu Projects Ltd., Bollineni Developers Ltd., BSCPL Realty Ltd., BSCPL Infra Projects Ltd.

