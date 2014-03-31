Name Description

O. Swaminatha Reddy Shri. O. Swaminatha Reddy serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sagar Cements Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification - Financial and Management Consultant by profession and is known for his acumen in Corporate Finance - Associated with Sagar Cements Ltd since 1983 as its Chairman - Earlier served as Chairman of Andhra Bank and Andhra Pradesh State Finance Corporation (APSFC). He is on the Board of several reputed Organisations. He is also a Director of TCI Finance Ltd, Golkonda Hospitality Services & Resorts Ltd, Sagar Power Ltd, VBC Industries Ltd, KCP Ltd, Transport Corporation of India ltd, Surana Telecom Ltd, Bhagyanagar India Ltd, Khaitan Electricals Ltd, HBC FlexTech.Ltd, KM Power Pvt. Ltd and EPR Gene Technologies Ltd.

M. S. A. Narayana Rao Shri. M. S. A. Narayana Rao is Group President of Sagar Cements Ltd. He holds B.E. Hons. (Mechanical). He served as President (Works), NCL Industries Limited.

S. Veera Reddy Shri. S. Veera Reddy serves as Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He is an agriculturist turned Industrialist - Promoter As the Managing Director since 1991 - Looking after over all management of the Company - Played a key role in bringing it up to its present status.

Sammidi Reddy Dr. Sammidi Anand Reddy is Joint Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Sagar Cements Ltd. He has experience in Marketing and Project Management. He holds M.B.B.S. His other directorships includes: Sagar Power Limited., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Satwik Drugs Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

S. Sreekanth Reddy Shri. S. Sreekanth Reddy serves as Whole-time Director of Sagar Cements Limited. He holds B.E. (1 & P) and PG Diploma in cement technology. He has been a director of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd., Sagar Power Ltd., Vicat Sagar Cement Pvt. Ltd., Vijaynagar Sugar Pvt. Ltd., Sree Venkateshwara Winery & Distillery Pvt. Ltd., Amareswari Cements Ltd., Sagar Priya Housing and Industrial Enterprises Ltd.