Rosa Maria Garcia Garcia Ms. Rosa Maria Garcia Garcia serves as Chairman of the Board of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since April 4, 2017. She serves as Independent Director of Acerinox, S.A. since June 10, 2014. She started her career working at NRC Co., Germany and WordPerfect SA, Spain. She has served as Chief Executive Officer of Siemens S.A. Spain since October 1, 2011. In addition, she acted as Global General Director of Sales and Marketing at Microsoft SA. She holds a Bachelors degree in Mathematical Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Markus Tacke Mr. Markus Tacke has been Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director at Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since May 8, 2017. Prior to this, he was General Director of Offshore Business at the Company from April 4, 2017.

Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo Mr. Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since April 22, 2010. He has been Member of the Company's Board of Directors since January 28, 1976. He has also acted as Chairman of Grupo Empresarial ENCE SA and First Vice Chairman of Cartera Industrial Rea SA. He has acted as President of Vina Izadi SA since 1987, President of Foresta Capital SA since 2002, and President of Grupo Empresarial Ence SA since 2006. In addition, he has been Director of GRL Aceite and Member of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola SA, where he has been Vice Chairman since 2006. In the past, he acted as President of Corporacion Eolica Cesa SL; President of Grupo Guascor, from 1995 to 2003, and Director of Gestora de Proyectos y Contratos SA. He studied Digital Control in Wandsdorf, Germany and holds a degree in Technical Engineering from Herriko Unibertsitateko and a Masters degree in Micro-Mechanical Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Mecanique et des Microtechniques de Besancon (ENSMM).

Xabier Etxeberria Muguruza Mr. Xabier Etxeberria Muguruza has been General Director of Onshore Business at Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since April 4, 2017. Prior to this, he was Executive General Director at the Company from 2014. Until then he served as Business Chief Executive Officer at the Company.

David Mesonero Molina Mr. David Mesonero Molina has been General Director of Corporate Development and Responsible for Integration at Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since April 4, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Business Development Director at the Company.

Felix Zarza Yabar Mr. Felix Zarza Yabar serves as Director of Internal Audit of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A.

Carlos Rodriguez Quiroga Menendez Mr. Carlos Rodriguez Quiroga Menendez serves as Secretary of the Board, Executive Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since 2006. He joined the Company's Board of Directors on September 27, 2001. He acts as Non-Member Secretary of the Audit, Nominating and Remunerating and Executive Committees of the Company. In addition, he has served as Director of Audiovisual Espanola 2000 SA, DTS Distribuidora de Television Digital SA, Media Park SA, Sky Service Aviation SA, Europe Aviation Training USA Inc, Estudios el Alamo SA, Quiero Television SA, Motor Ediciones SA, Diver Karting SL and Aero Madrid SA. He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and holds a degree in Labor Law at Escuela de Practica Juridica de Madrid, from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Jose Antonio Cortajarena Manchado Mr. Jose Antonio Cortajarena Manchado serves as Vice Secretary of the Board of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since September 14, 2016. Prior to this, he was General Corporate Director and General Secretary at the Company from 2014.

Jose Maria Aldecoa Sagastasoloa Mr. Jose Maria Aldecoa Sagastasoloa serves as Lead Independent Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since December 16, 2015. He also acted as Vice President, Member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mondragon Corporacion. He also worked for Copreci and Fagor. He holds a Bachelors degree in Technical Physics and Electrical Engineering from Mondragon Unibertsitatea.

Gerardo Codes Calatrava Mr. Gerardo Codes Calatrava serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since Septmber 14, 2016. Currently he is the Director of Global Legal Services of Regulation and Corporate Issues in the Iberdrola Group. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Swantje Conrad Ms. Swantje Conrad serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. She has extensive experience in the financial and banking sectors, as she worked for more than 25 years at J.P. Morgan in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and institutional asset servicing. Likewise, she has a wide experience as a highly ranked equity research analyst and specialist sales leading the pan-European diversified industrials, automotive and aerospace team. Most recently she managed the global relationships with some of J.P.Morgan’s largest global institutional investor relationships across Global Markets and Investor Services. She is also a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit and Nomination Committees of the F&C Private Equity Investment Trust (Edinburgh) and a trustee and member of the Finance SubCommittee at the not-for-profit Whitechapel Gallery (London).

Lisa Davis Ms. Lisa A. Davis serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. She has served as Member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG since August 1, 2014. She is responsible for Americas, Power and Gas Division, Wind Power and Renewables Division and Power Generation Services Division at the Company. She was Executive Vice President Strategy, Portfolio and Alternative Energies at Royal Dutch Shell. She also serves at Spectris plc and Siemens Corp. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of California, Berkeley.

Klaus Helmrich Mr. Klaus Helmrich serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. Previously, he was Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Corporate Technology of Siemens AG from April 1, 2011 till October 1, 2014. He studied Electrical Engineering and graduated with a Dipl.-Ing. (FH) degree. Mr. Helmrich started his career in 1986 with Siemens AG as System Development Engineer in the Energy and Automation Group. In 1989, he became Design Engineer at the Semiconductor Group and in 1991, he joined the Automation Group, where he was engaged in the Technical Sales Order Processing and, subsequently, became Head of Development Department in 1995. Between 1997 and 2008, Mr. Helmrich held various management positions in the Automation and Drives Group, Nuremberg, Erlangen and Berlin, Germany, and Atlanta, the United States, with last position as Head of Standard Drives Subdivision. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Drive Technologies Division in the Industry Sector. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of EOS Holding AG, BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH, as well as inpro Innovationsgesellschaft fur fortgeschrittene Produktionssysteme in der Fahrzeugindustrie mbH.

Klaus Rosenfeld Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. He started his professional career in 1993 holding several positions in the Investment Banking Division in Dresdner Bank AG. In 2002 he was appointed member of the Board of Directors of this company, being responsible for the finance and control, compliance and corporate investment areas. He joined the Schaeffler group in March 2009 as Chief Financial Officer, having been head of the Finance Department until 31 March 2015. During this period he led the corporate and financial restructuring of the group, after the takeover bid by Continental AG, and led, in 2012, Schaeffler AG’s access to the debt markets and its IPO in October 2015. He is also a member of the management and supervisory bodies of various industrial companies. In particular, he is a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of Continental AG, in Hanover (Germany), and the Board of Directors of FAG Bearings India Ltd., in Mumbai (India). He is also a member of the Board of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

Sonsoles Rubio Reinoso Ms. Sonsoles Rubio Reinoso serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since December 14, 2011. In addition, she also serves as Director of Internal Audit of Iberdrola SA's Renewable Business unit. She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and has completed post graduate degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and Centro de Estudios Financieros.

Ralf Thomas Dr. Ralf P. Thomas serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. He started his career with Siemens Ag in 1995 and served on various posts, including Head of Accounting and Treasury at Siemens Ltd., South Africa, Performance Controller and since 2002 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the business unit Angiography, Fluoroscopic and Radiographic Systems at Siemens Medical Solutions. Subsequently he was appointed Head of Corporate Finance Accounting, Controlling, Reporting and Taxes and then CFO of the Industry Sector. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Accounting Standards Committee of Germany (DRSC) and Member of the Administrative Board and Treasurer of the Max-Planck-Gesellschaft e.V. (MPG). He studied Economics and Business Administration at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernberg. He graduated with a Ph.D. in Corporate Taxation (1994).

Mariel von Schumann Ms. Mariel von Schumann serves as Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 25, 2016. Currently she holds the position as Corporate Vice-Chair of the Governance and Markets Department of Siemens AG. She holds a degree in Economics from ICHEC Brussels Management School.

Michael Sen Mr. Michael Sen serves as Non-Executive Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since April 8, 2017. He also serves as Member of the Management Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. He was a former Siemens manager and the currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of E.ON SE. At the Company, he will be responsible for Siemens Healthcare. He will also assume responsibility for Global Services (GS).

Jose Maria Aracama Yoldi Mr. Jose Maria Aracama Yoldi serves as Independent Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since March 8, 2011. He has served as General Manager of Sociedad de Desarrollo de Navarra SA since 2001, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Natural Climate Systems, Parque de la Naturaleza de Navarra (Senda Viva) and Smart Medical Group, Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Cetenasa (Cemitec), MTS Tobacco, Fondo de Desarrollo Turistico, Mondragon Navarra SPE S A, Finaves II, Foro Europeo, Start UP Capital, Centro Europeo de Empresas e Innovacion de Navarra and Fundacion para la Innovacion y Desarrollo de la Nanotecnologia e Inveready FRC. Between 1979 and 1996, he was Finance Director of Cementos Portland SA, from 1996 until 1999, he served as Finance and Economic Counsel to the Government of Navarra, from 1999 until 2001, he was Director of Cementos Portland SA' operations in Pamplona, and from 2001 until 2011, acted as General Director of SODENA. Since 2011, he has been Deputy President of Grupo Cementos Portland Valderrivas and has worked at Cementos Lemona SA, Corporacion Uniland SA, Uniland Cementera SA and Navarra Transportes SA. In addition, he serves as Board Member of OFICEMEN. He has acted as Professor of Master courses in Finance at the Executive Business Management of the European Fund in Pamplona and Member of Facultad de Ciencias Economicas of Universidad de Navarra (TEMIS), Administration of Colegio de Ingenieros Industriales de Navarra, Junta de la Fundacion Proyecto Hombre and Junta Rectora of APD (Asociacion para el Progreso de la Direccion). He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Empresa (IESE) and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Navarra.

Andoni Cendoya Aranzamendi Mr. Andoni Cendoya Aranzamendi serves as Independent Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. He has broad experience in the industrial sector, having undertaken the majority of his career in a leading group of the aeronautical sector (the ITP Group). He holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.

Gloria Hernandez Garcia Ms. Gloria Hernandez Garcia serves as Independent Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since May 27, 2015. She is currently the General Director of Finance and Capital Markets of Bankinter, S.A., manager of the treasury of the company, of balance sheet risk management, of solvency and calculation, and of the management of the resources of the Bankinter Group, as well as responsible for the budget control and the efficiency, the investors relations, accountancy policies and the financial control, the accounts and the financial information of the Bankinter group and the coordination of the relationship of the entity with the ECB. She holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Luis Lada Diaz Mr. Luis Lada Diaz serves as Independent Director of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A. since October 23, 2009. He served as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company from November 6, 2013 to May 27, 2015. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Indra Sistemas SA. In 1973, he joined Telefonica, and in 1984 he was appointed as Director of Technological Planning. Between 1989 and 1993, he served as General Manager of Planning and Control of Grupo Amper. In 1994, he was appointed as President of Telefonica Moviles Espana and in 2000 he became Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica SA. From August 2003 to December 2005, he served General Manager of Development, Planning and Regulation of Grupo Telefonica, and from 2005 to 2006, he acted as Executive President of Telefonica de Espana. Currently, he is Professor and Permanent Member of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Advisor of Telefonica and Board Member of some of the Telefonica’s subsidiaries, as well as Board Member of Indra Sistemas SA, Ydilo AVS and Sidsa. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.