Name Description

Chong Seng Kwa Mr. Kwa Chong Seng is an Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Singapore Exchange Limited, effective September 22, 2016. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from National University of Singapore. He is Member of the Risk Management Committee and Nominating Committee. He also serves at Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (Chairman); Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Chairman); Delta Topco Limited; Fullerton Fund Management Co. Ltd (Chairman); Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd; Singapore Technologies Holdings Pte Ltd; and Neptune Orient Lines' subsidiaries: APL (Bermuda) Ltd (Chairman); APL Co Pte Ltd (Chairman); APL Limited (Chairman); APL Logistics Ltd (Chairman); Automar (Bermuda) Ltd (Chairman).

Muthukrishnan Ramaswami Mr. Muthukrishnan Ramaswami is President of Singapore Exchange Limited. He is responsible for operational aspects of SGX. He directly oversees SGX’s Membership & International Coverage including all of SGX’s overseas offices, Market Data & Connectivity and Operations & Technology functions. These units support SGX’s Derivatives and Equities & Fixed Income businesses. Immediately prior to this, he oversaw all the product groups covering Securities, Fixed Income, Derivatives and Market Data & Access. Mr Ramaswami joined SGX as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer on 1 July 2007, and was appointed Co-President in July 2010 and President in May 2012. Mr Ramaswami joined SGX from Citigroup where he held senior positions across Operations, Technology and Transaction Banking in various locations including Mumbai, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York. He was most recently Chief Information Officer with the International Consumer Business of Citigroup’s Global Consumer Bank, based in New York and over the years, held progressively senior executive positions in Citigroup’s international and regional offices. Mr Ramaswami serves on the board of GovTech Singapore and is Chairman of its Audit and Risk Committee. He is also on the board of the Energy Market Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX. In April 2016, he was appointed to the Board of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), the national regulator of business entities and public accountants in Singapore. Mr Ramaswami holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics (Honours) from Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Studies (Masters in Business Administration) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Boon Chye Loh Mr. Loh Boon Chye is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Ltd. Mr Loh Boon Chye joined SGX as CEO on 14 July 2015. He is also an Executive and Non-Independent Director on the SGX Board. With a career in the financial industry that spans 27 years, Mr Loh was most recently Deputy President and Head of Asia Pacific Global Markets at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch from December 2012 to May 2015. He was also the firm’s ountry Executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia and a member of its Asia Pacific Executive Committee. From 1995 to 2002, he was with Deutsche Bank AG, where he held various leadership roles including Head of Corporate & Investment Banking for Asia Pacific, Head of Global Markets for Asia, and Chief Executive of Global Markets at Deutsche Bank AG in Singapore. Mr Loh began his career as an Investment Officer with the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 1989. He joined the Singapore branch of Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York in 1992, managing its Southeast Asia fixedincome and derivatives business. Over the years, Mr Loh has played a key role in the development of Southeast Asia’s capital markets, having held a number of senior advisory positions. Apart from his directorship on the SGX Board from October 2003 to September 2012, he has also been a Director on the Board of GIC Pte Ltd since November 2012. He has also previously served as Chairman of the Capital Markets Working Group, Deputy President of ACI Singapore, Chairman of the Debt Capital Markets Committee of the Singapore Investment Banking Association, and Chairman of the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee. Mr Loh is also a council member and Distinguished Fellow at the Institute of Banking & Finance Singapore. He was awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Financial Markets in Asia in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence in 2010. Mr Loh holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the National University of Singapore.

Lay Chew Chng Mr. Chng Lay Chew is Chief Financial Officer of Singapore Exchange Limited. Mr Chng Lay Chew is Chief Financial Officer of SGX where he oversees Finance, Treasury, and Investor Relations. In his role, he also manages the Facilities Management unit. Mr Chng has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and financial management, including leadership positions in leading local and international banks. In his previous role, he was responsible for the finance functions of DBS Group’s operations in all countries outside Singapore. He was also previously CFO of the bank’s Greater China business, supporting the integration and growth of its Hong Kong operations and the expansion into China. His earlier roles include senior finance positions in JP Morgan’s Singapore, Tokyo and New York offices. Mr Chng serves on the board of Energy Market Company (EMC), the operator of Singapore’s wholesale electricity market. EMC is a whollyowned subsidiary of SGX. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the School of Accountancy at the Singapore Management University, and is a director of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp, a private corporation that provides financial market infrastructure services in the Philippines. Mr Chng is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration degree from New Zealand’s Victoria University.

Sutat Chew Mr. Chew Sutat is Executive Vice President of Singapore Exchange Limited. Mr. Chew Sutat is Head of Equities & Fixed Income, where he is responsible for the equities and fixed income listing, trading and post-trade businesses and securities product sales for SGX globally. Mr Chew joined SGX in June 2007 and was appointed to the Executive Management Committee in May 2008. He is also Chairman of SGX’s Bull Charge CSR initiatives. Prior to SGX, he was Group Head, Investment & Treasury Products at Standard Chartered Bank, where he was responsible for the strategy and development of the bank’s existing geographic franchises and new ventures for Global Wealth Management. Before Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Chew was with OCBC Securities, where he headed the development of non-traditional investment products and services and the proprietary trading team. He began his career with DBS Bank in the Custody function, and held varying portfolios in strategic planning and business development for institutional banking and private clients. Outside of SGX, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore (IBF) and Chairman of IBF’s Sub-Committee for Corporate Finance, Securities & Futures. He sits on the President’s Advancement Advisory Council at the National University of Singapore and serves as industry advisor for the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, Trade & Industry. In addition, he serves as Chairman of Caregivers Alliance Limited (Charity), Vice-Chairman of Kaki Bukit Citizens’ Consultative Committee and on the board of Trustees for the Center for Domestic Employees. Mr Chew graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (1st Class Honours) degree in Philosophy Politics & Economics (PPE) from Oxford University, Keble College in 1996. He also holds a Master of Arts degree from Oxford.

Arulraj Devadoss Mr. Arulraj Devadoss is Executive Vice President of Singapore Exchange Limited. Mr. Devadoss joined SGX on 1 December 2011 as Head of Human Resources and was appointed to the Executive Committee in May 2012. Mr Devadoss is an industry veteran with more than 25 years in human resources management, and comes with a rich global experience from the banking and financial industry. In his 20 years with Standard Chartered Bank, he worked in roles across several businesses and spanning various aspects of human resources. Just prior to joining SGX, he was the Global Human Resources Head for the Client Relationship Business of Standard Chartered Bank. Mr Devadoss graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from University of Madras, India in 1982. He also holds a Honours Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur.

Tinku Gupta Ms. Tinku Gupta is Executive Vice President of the Company. Ms Tinku Gupta is the Head of Technology, where she is responsible for the overall planning, development and implementation of the company’s technology-related strategies and initiatives, as well as operations of SGX Technology environment. She was appointed as a member of the SGX Executive Management Committee on 1 May 2017. Ms Gupta joined SGX in October 1996, in what was then SIMEX, as part of the Technology team. Over the past 20 years, she has worked in a variety of roles, gaining exposure to and experience in many aspects of SGX’s business and Technology functions. She started her career as a Senior Associate, in software development in SIMEX and worked in the Technology function till April 2006. Between 2006 and 2007, she did stints in Corporate Strategy and Business Development and as the Staff Assistant to the CEO. Post these assignments, she successfully led the Business Integration and Programme Management function through a period of significant change and worked on implementing the current Securities and Derivatives platforms on NASDAQ applications. Ms Gupta moved to business management in July 2010 and headed the Market Data and Connectivity business, where she successfully established the co-location services business and launched the index business, before returning to head the Technology unit in November 2015. Ms Gupta holds a Masters’ degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta. Singapore Exchange annual report 2017 21

Michael Syn Mr. Michael Syn is Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Michael Syn is Head of Derivatives at SGX. Mr Syn has management responsibility for SGX’s award-winning derivatives trading and clearing business, offering a full suite of derivatives products across Asian equity indices, commodities and foreign exchange. He oversees Energy Market Company (EMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of SGX which operates Singapore’s wholesale electricity market, as well as the Baltic Exchange based in London. Mr Syn joined SGX on 1 March 2011 with a background in investment banking and investment management, having worked in both London and Singapore. Prior to SGX, he was Chief Operating Officer of DBS Asset Management, a subsidiary of DBS Bank. Mr Syn serves on the boards of EMC and the Baltic Exchange. He also serves on the advisory board of The Centre of Asset Management Research & Investments (CAMRI) at the National University of Singapore, and the council of the Economic Society of Singapore. Mr Syn graduated with MA and PhD degrees from Gonville & Caius College in Cambridge University and attended the Harvard Advanced Management Program (AMP).

Agnes Koh Ms. Agnes Koh is a Chief Risk Officer of Singapore Exchange Ltd. Ms Agnes Koh was appointed Chief Risk Officer of SGX from January 2014. She is responsible for championing and leading enterprise risk management activities across the organisation, formulating the risk framework and assessments for new products and business strategies, and managing the clearing risk of SGX’s securities and derivatives clearing houses. Since September 2015, Ms Koh oversees the business continuity management of SGX. Ms Koh joined SGX on 1 December 2005 as Vice President in Risk Management and has worked through various roles within risk management in her 10 years with SGX. Prior to joining SGX, she had more than 11 years of experience in managing the foreign reserves of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and was also an auditor with a public accountancy firm. Ms Koh is a Chartered Accountant and a Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) from National University of Singapore.

Boon Gin Tan Mr. Tan Boon Gin is a Chief Regulatory Officer of Singapore Exchange Ltd. Mr. Tan Boon Gin joined SGX as Chief Regulatory Officer on 15 June 2015. He now heads Singapore Exchange Regulation, an independent regulatory subsidiary of SGX, which undertakes all front-line regulatory functions to promote a fair, orderly and transparent market. Before joining SGX, Mr Tan was the Director of the Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force. Prior to this, Mr Tan held several appointments at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) including Director of the Enforcement Division, Director of the Corporate Finance Division and Executive Director of the Investment Intermediaries Department. Mr Tan was seconded to MAS after serving as a District Judge at Singapore’s Subordinate Courts. Mr Tan’s earlier roles include serving as a Justices’ Law Clerk at Singapore’s Supreme Court and a Deputy Public Prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Chamber, where he specialised in corruption and white collar crime, before leaving to practise at Messrs Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. He is a member of the Singapore Institute of Directors Council and serves on the Board of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore. Mr Tan is an advocate and solicitor and holds degrees from the University of Cambridge and Harvard Law School. Mr Tan was awarded the Public Administration (Silver) Medal in 2010.

Chin Hu Lim Mr. Lim Chin Hu has been appointed as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company., effective September 21, 2017. His working experience and occupation include : Managing Partner of Stream Global Pte. Ltd. since 2010 to-date; and CEO of BT Global Solutions (previously known as Frontline Technologies Corporation Limited) from 2000 to 2011. He worked in Accel Frontline Limited Singapore Branch Caledonian Investments Pte. Ltd., Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., S I2I Limited, Singapore Institute of Directors, Telstra Ltd (ASX: TLS). He currently serves Changi General Hospital Pte Ltd Citibank Singapore Limited, Eastern Health Alliance Pte. Ltd., G-Able Thailand Ltd, Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd, Integrated Health Information Systems Pte. Ltd., Kulicke & Soffa Inc (Nasdaq: KLIC), SP Telecommunications Pte Ltd, Stream Global Pte. Ltd., Vanda 1 Investment Pte. Ltd.

Sok Hui Lim Ms. Lim Sok Hui (Formally Mrs Chng Sok Hui ) is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company effective December 1, 2015. Her Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years include : Chief Financial Officer (October 2008 ­ Present); Head of Risk Management (July 2002 ­ September 2008).

Thaddeus Beczak Mr. Thaddeus Thomas Beczak is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Limited., since October 7, 2010. He has been Director of Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Limited, Arnhold Holdings Limited, Pacific Online Limited and Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited. He is also Non-executive Chairman of ACR Capital Holdings Pte Limited and Artisan Du Luxe Holding Limited. He has been Vice-Chairman of Cowen and Company, LLC and Cowen Latitude Advisors Limited. He is on Board of Advisors for Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He is Adjunct Professor, MBA degree programme at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a Member of International Advisory Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. He also served as a Director of LIM Asia Alternate Real Estate Fund, Namtai Electronic and Electrical Products Limited, Nomura Asia Holdings N.V. and Nomura International (HK) Limited. He earned Bachelor of Science (Foreign Service International Affairs) from Georgetown University and Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

Gek Khim Chew Ms. Chew Gek Khim is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Limited. She is ARA Asset Management Limited (Non-Executive Deputy Chairman) ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (Non-Executive Chairman) The Straits Trading Company Limited (Executive Chairman). She is Director of Cairnhill Rock Pte. Ltd.; Morriston Pte. Ltd; Nexford Holdings Pte Ltd; Straits Real Estate Pte. Ltd.; Tan Chin Tuan Pte. Ltd2 (Deputy Executive Chairman) Tecity Pte Ltd3 (Executive Chairman). CapitalRetail China Trust Management Limited; Singapore Totalisator Board; Swiftflash Assets Limited; Tecity Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Jane Diplock Ms. Jane Diplock is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Limited., since July 25, 2011. Her working Experience and Occupation during the past 10 years are - Chairman, New Zealand Securities Commission 9/2001 to 4/2011, Chairman, Executive Committee, International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) 2004 to 201, Past - Director, Snowy Mountains Engineering Corporation Ltd 1988-1993, Member, Public Sector Senior Executives Superannuation Trustees Board 1993-1996, Member, State Authorities Superannuation Board 1993-1996, Member, Board of Adult and Community Education 1992-1997, Member, Board of Governors of the Coffs Harbour Education Campus 1995-1997, Member, Foundation of Australia Manufacturing Education Board 1994-1997, Member, GROW Employment Council Incorporated 1997, Member, NSW TAFE Commission Board 1995-1997, Member, NSW Board of Vocational Education and Training 1993-1997, Member, NSW Board of Studies 1995-1997, Member, Vocational Education and Training Accreditation Board 1993-1997, Member, Open Training Education Network Board 1995-1996, President, Institute of Public Administration Australia, NSW Division 1994-1999, Chair, Women’s College Council, University of Sydney 1997-2001; member since 1992, President, Board of Directors, YWCA of Sydney 1998–2001; member since 1996, Member, Board Australian String Quartet 2001, Director, Ravani Pty Limited 1991 to 2001.

Kevin Kwok Mr. Kevin Kwok is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Limited., since September 20, 2012. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Regulatory Conflicts Committee. He holds Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from University of Sheffield. He is an Associate, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales; FCPA – Fellow, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Singapore; and FSID – Fellow, Singapore Institute of Directors. He was Director of NTUC ElderCare Co-operative Ltd and NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd.

Mun Leong Liew Mr. Liew Mun Leong is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Exchange Limited., since July 1, 2009. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from University of Singapore. He is a Registered Professional Engineer. Mr. Liew is the director of Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (Deputy Chairman), CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited (Deputy Chairman), CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd (Chairman), CapitaLand Commercial Limited (Chairman), CapitaLand Financial Limited (Chairman), CapitaLand Financial Services Limited (Deputy Chairman), CapitaLand Hope Foundation, CapitaLand ILEC Pte Ltd (Chairman), CapitaLand Residential Singapore Pte Ltd (Chairman), CapitaLand UK Holdings Limited, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (Deputy Chairman), CapitaRetail China Trust Management Limited (Deputy Chairman), Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Chairman), China Club Investment Pte Ltd (Chairman) Singapore-China Foundation Ltd, TCC Capital Land Limited (Vice Chairman) and The Ascott Limited (Deputy Chairman). His appointments (other than directorships): CapitaLand Limited (President and CEO), Centre for Liveable Cities (Board Member), Chinese Development Assistance Council (Board Member), Human Capital Leadership Institute (Member), National Productivity and Continuing Education Council (Member) and NUS Business School (Management Advisory Board Member). His past directorships held over the preceding three years (from 30 June 2007 to 29 June 2010): CapitaLand Industrial & Logistics Holdings Limited, CapitaLand Residential Limited, Clarke Quay Pte Ltd, Royal Thali Pte Ltd and The Link Management Limited.