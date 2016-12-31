Name Description

Klaus Rosenfeld Mr. Klaus Rosenfeld is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Schaeffler AG since October 24, 2014. He is responsible for Quality; MOVE, Communications, Marketing & Investor Relations; Legal; Internal Audit; Corporate Development & Strategy; Compliance & Corporate Security; Corporate Real Estate. Until April 2015, He was responsible for Finance functions as well. He served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer since October 4, 2013 and before that Chief Financial Officer at the Comapny. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Continental AG, FAG Bearings India Ltd., Mumbai, India (since February 11, 2015)

Georg Schaeffler Mr. Georg F. W. Schaeffler is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board since October 02, 2014. He is Chairman of the mediation, executive, and nomination committees and member of the audit committee. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Continental AG and Shareholder of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG. From 1986 to 1990, he studied business at the Universitaet St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Peter Gutzmer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since October 24, 2014. He is responsible for R&D Strategy, Processes & Resources; Corporate Innovation; R&D Expertise & Service; Protection of Industrial Property; Surface Technology; Information Technology; Digitalization Coordination Office. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Continental AG, among others.

Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann Ms. Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. She was Member of the Supervisory Board since October 02, 2014. She is Member of the mediation, executive, and nomination committees. She serves as Member of the supervisory board of Continental AG and Shareholder of INA-Holding Schaeffler GmbH & Co. KG.

Juergen Wechsler Mr. Juergen Wechsler is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He is a member of the mediation and executive committees. He serves as Regional Director of IG Metall Bavaria, Member of the supervisory board of BMW AG and Deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Munich (since June 29, 2015).

Ulrich Hauck Dr. Ulrich Hauck is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since April 01, 2015. He is responsible for Finance Strategy, Processes & Infrastructure; Corporate Accounting; Corporate Controlling; Divisional Controlling Automotive and Industrial divisions; Corporate Treasury; Corporate Taxes; Corporate Insurance. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of mutares AG, Member of the supervisory board of Bayer Business Services GmbH, Leverkusen (until February 28, 2015), among others.

Dietmar Heinrich Mr. Dietmar Heinrich is Regional CEO for Europe at Schaeffler AG since 2014. In 1995, Mr. Heinrich joined the Schaeffler Group. From 2001 to 2005, he held the position of Commercial Director at the company's location in Seoul (Korea), in which he was responsible for the Financial sector and for Purchasing, HR, and Information Systems. During this period, he managed the complete acquisition of the Korean joint venture, including the overseas sales activities with subsequent integration of the company into the Schaeffler Group. In 2006, Mr. Heinrich assumed the position of Vice President of Finance for Schaeffer Group Asia/Pacific. His core tasks in this position included the integration of 20 companies and the establishment of three new companies in Asia/Pacific, the introduction of SAP at all companies in the Asia/Pacific region, and the setup of a regional Finance organization. Mr. Heinrich assumed the position of Vice President of the Linear Technology Business Unit, based at the company's Homburg location, in 2009. Two years later, he was appointed Vice President of Finance for the Europe region (without Germany) based in Herzogenaurach, and his responsibilities included the establishment of a regional, Europe-wide Finance organization and the setup of the Financial Shared Services Center for Europe in Slovakia. He studied industrial engineering at the University of Karlsruhe.

Peter Pleus Prof. Dr. Peter Pleus is Chief Executive Officer - Automotive, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since October 24, 2014. He is responsible for Engine Systems and Chassis Systems business divisions; Global Key Account Management Automotive division; Business Development Automotive. He also serves as Member of the supervisory board of IAV GmbH.

Andreas Schick Mr. Andreas Schick is Regional CEO for Asia/Pacific at Schaeffler AG since 2014. He joined the Schaeffler Group as a development engineer at LuK in Bühl. During the first years of his professional career he developed new simulation and testing methods for arc springs for dual mass fly wheels. In 1996, Andreas Schick transferred to Schaeffler Brazil where he became production manager of the LuK clutch plant and plant manager of a gray iron foundry in Mogi Mirim. In 2008, Andreas Schick assumed the position of President of the business unit Transmission Applications. This business unit has global responsibility for all of Schaeffler's business activities for INA and FAG products in the field of transmissions. In 2009, the Schaeffler Group introduced a lean program under the name of "MOVE" and Mr. Schick was responsible for the launch of this program.

Stefan Spindler Dr. Stefan Spindler is Chief Executive Officer - Industrial, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since May 01, 2015. He is responsible for Strategic Planning Sectors & Customers; Global Sales Industrial; Research & Development and Application Development; Operations and Supply Chain Management; “CORE” Program. He serves as Deputy Chairman of the supervisory board of Schaeffler Austria GmbH, Berndorf- St. Veit, Austria (since June 09, 2015).

Bruce Warmbold Mr. Bruce Warmbold is Regional CEO for Americas at Schaeffler AG since 2014. n 1984, Bruce Warmbold joined Schaeffler as Vice President of Finance and Administration. Since 1987, he served as President and COO of INA Bearing Company and in 1992 was named President & CEO. During the integration of LuK, INA, and FAG in 2002 he was named President & CEO of Schaeffler Group North America and in 2014 CEO Americas. He studied Business at Queen’s University in Kingston and also holds a Chartered Professional Accountant Certification.

Yilin Zhang Dr. Yilin Zhang is Regional CEO for Greater China at Schaeffler AG since 2014. Dr. Zhang started his automotive management career in 1994, when he led the China business development project for ITT Automotive Europe until 1998. From 1999 to 2004, he was the chief representative and CFO of Continental Teves’ branch in China and the Board Director of a joint venture of Teves. He joined Schaeffler in 2004 as President Automotive at Schaeffler Greater China and became CEO of Schaeffler Greater China.

Oliver Jung Mr. Oliver Jung is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since October 24, 2014. He is responsible for Operations Strategy & Processes; Production Technology; Special Machinery; Tool & Prototype Management; Industrial Engineering; Bearing & Components Technologies; Logistics; Purchasing. He also serves as Member of the supervisory board of SupplyOn AG, Munich.

Corinna Schittenhelm Ms. Corinna Schittenhelm is Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Schaeffler AG since January 01, 2016. She is responsible for Human Resources Strategy, Processes & Infrastructure; General Policy & Remuneration Policy; Administration & Payroll; Human Resources Automotive; Human Resources Industrial; Human Resources Corporate Functions; Human Resources Development; Environment, Occupational Health & Safety. She served as Member of the supervisory board of OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (until December 31, 2015).

Hans-Joerg Bullinger Prof. Dr. Hans-Joerg Bullinger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He serves as Senator of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft zur Forderung angew. Forschung e. V., Chairman of the supervisory board of ARRI AG, Munich, Member of the supervisory board of Bauerfeind AG, Chairman of the supervisory board of TUV SUD AG, Deputy chairman of the supervisory board of WILO SE. Prof. Dr. Hans-Joerg Bullinger studied, completed his doctorate, and did post - doctoral studies at the University of Stuttgart in the subject of mechanical engineering, after which he took on early managerial positions in applied research and teaching.

Holger Engelmann Dr. Holger Engelmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is Member of the nomination committee. He serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Webasto SE, Member of the supervisory board of Webasto Roof Systems China Ltd., and Chairman of the supervisory board of Webasto Thermo & Comfort SE.

Bernd Gottschalk Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is Member of the nomination committee. He serves as Managing Partner of AutoValue GmbH, Member of the supervisory board of JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH, Member of the advisory board of peiker acustic GmbH & Co. KG, among others. He studied economics at universities in Hamburg, Saarbruecken, and Stanford, California in the U.S. In 1971, he completed his doctorate at the University of Hamburg.

Norbert Lenhard Mr. Norbert Lenhard is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He is Member of the mediation and executive committees. He serves as Chairman of the central Works Council Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Chairman of the Works Council at Schweinfurt plant.

Siegfried Luther Dr. Siegfried Luther is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is a Management Consultant. He serves as Member of the supervisory board of Evonik Industries AG, Member of the board of directors of Sparkasse Gutersloh, among others. After completing secondary school, Dr. Siegfried Luther studied law and business administration from 1963 to 1971. In 1974, he obtained a doctorate in law (Dr. jur.) from the Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster.

Reinold Mittag Dr. Reinold Mittag is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He is a Member of the audit committee and Trade Union Secretary of IG Metall. After completing secondary school and military service, Dr. Reinold Mittag started his studies in jurisprudence at the University of Bielefeld in 1977. In 1984, he finished his education as an assessor and then began doctoral studies in jurisprudence. After completing his doctorate, he worked as a lawyer and a specialist lawyer in labor law.

Yvonne Muench Ms. Yvonne Muench is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. She serves as Manager Plant Purchase and Logistics. After completing secondary school, Yvonne Muench began her professional career in 1998 with training as an industrial clerk at Rege Motorenteile GmbH. In 2009, she began her studies in business administration and economics.

Barbara Resch Ms. Barbara Resch is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. She is a Member of the executive committee. She serves as Second Commissioner of IG Metall Schweinfurt. After completing secondary school in Peissenberg, Barbara Resch began training in 1991 as a communication electronics technician at Agfa in Peissenberg. Upon completion of her training in 1995, Barbara Resch worked for Agfa as a skilled worker in the laser printer department.

Stefanie Schmidt Ms. Stefanie Schmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. After her training as a technical draftswoman from 1993 to 1996, Stefanie Schmidt completed her further training to gain the title “Certified Mechanical Engineering Technician.” From 1994 to 1998, Stefanie Schmidt was a member of the Youth and Trainee Council, becoming its chairwoman in 1996. From 1996 to 1998, she worked as an administrator in Quality Assurance before becoming an administrator in the order processing center in 1998. Since 1998, Stefanie Schmidt has been a member of the Works Council in Wuppertal, from November 1998 in a full-time capacity. From 2005 to 2009, she was the Vice Chairwoman of the Works Council, and since 2005 she has been a member of the General Works Council, and the Chairwoman of the Wuppertal Works Council and a member of the Economic Committee since 2010. Since 2002, Stefanie Schmidt has been a member of the IG Metall Wuppertal chapter and an honorary labor judge at the Wuppertal Labor Court since 2006. Since 2008, Stefanie Schmidt has been a member of the bargaining commission of the NRW metal and electrical industry.

Dirk Spindler Mr. Dirk Spindler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He serves as Senior Vice President Research & Developement and Application Engineering of Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG. After completing secondary school, Dirk Spindler studied mechanical engineering from 1983 to 1990 at Technische Universitat Kaiserslautern.

Robin Stalker Mr. Robin J. Stalker is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is Member of the audit committee. In 1996, Robin J. Stalker joined adidas AG and has been the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) there since 2000. In 2001, he was appointed to the Executive Board of adidas AG with responsibility for Finance. In 2005, he also assumed the role of Labor Director. He studied business administration and became a qualified chartered accountant.

Juergen Stolz Mr. Juergen Stolz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He served at LuK GmbH & Co. KG. In 2002, Juergen Stolz was elected for the first time to the Works Council in Buehl as an employee representative and joined IG Metall in 2003. From 2009 to 2010, he was one of the first employee representatives on Schaeffler's newly founded Advisory Board. Since 2010, Juergen Stolz has been a full-time Works Council representative. In 2014, Juergen Stolz was elected as Chairman of the Works Council at the Buehl location and also appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Corporate Works Council and as a member on the European Works Council.

Salvatore Vicari Mr. Salvatore Vicari is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He is Member of the audit committee. He serves as Chairman of the Works Council at Homburg/Saar plant. He completed a study program in business administration.

Otto Wiesheu Dr. Otto Wiesheu is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is a Lawyer. He studied law in Munich from 1966 to 1970. In 1977, Dr. Otto Wiesheu did his doctoral dissertation on the “Importance for International Law of the Territorial and Border Regulations in the Treaties with Eastern Europe” and completed a Dr. Jur.utr. degree.

Siegfried Wolf Mr. Siegfried Wolf is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG since December 01, 2014. He is Member of the executive committee. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian Machines LLC, Member of the supervisory board of Banque Baring Brothers Sturdza SA, Continental AG, and STRABAG SE (until June 12, 2015), among others. After completing secondary education, Siegfried Wolf trained as a tool and die - maker. He continued his professional training through the stages of master craftsman and foreman up to obtaining an engineering degree.

Juergen Worrich Mr. Juergen Worrich is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Schaeffler AG since November 19, 2015. He is Member of the audit committee. He serves as Chairman of the European Schaeffler Works Council; Member of the Works Council at Herzogenaurach plant. He completed mechanical engineering degree program at Carolo-Wilhelmina-Universitaet.