Name Description

Dhruv Mathur Mr. Dhruv Chandra Mathur is Chief Financial Officer of the Company effect from June 7, 2016. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”), a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has in the past been associated in various capacities with several companies, including with Holostik India Limited as its Chief Financial Officer, with Hotline Glass Limited as its Vice President (Finance) cum Company Secretary and with Hotline Teletube and Components Limited as its Deputy General Manager (Finance). He is responsible for overseeing the long-term budgetary planning, financial planning, accounting, administration and management of legal affairs of our Company. He has more than 36 years of experience in various sectors.

Frank Van Gogh Mr. Frank Joseph Van Gogh is Chief Executive Officer - Joyce Foam Pty Ltd., subsidiary of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales, masters of business administration from the University of Technology, Sydney and was elected as a member of the Institution of Engineers, Australia in 1989. He is associated with the Joyce group since July, 2000 when he was appointed as General Manager. Prior to joining Joyce, he has held senior management positions in Australia and USA, including as President of Rotoflow Corporation, Inc., California, General Manager of Atlas Copco’s business in Australia and Managing Director of Lightnin Mixers Ltd. Pty.

Mahesh Gopalasamudram Dr. Mahesh N. Gopalasamudram is Chief Operating Officer of the company since November 18, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, a master’s degree in science (chemistry) from University of Madras and a PhD in chemistry from University of Madras. He has in the past been associated with Dow Chemical International Private Limited as its director and with Manali Petrochemicals Limited as its Chief Operating Officer. He is responsible for research & development, manufacturing and allied operations of our Company. He has more than 17 years of experience in the chemical industry.

Pertisth Mankotia Mr. Pertisth Mankotia is Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Information Officer of the company since October 1, 2015 He has been associated with our group since September 21, 1995. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the St. George University International and has participated in the Management Development program in Logistics and Supply Chain Management held at Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He also holds a certificate of Business Professional Programmer from Computer Society of India and a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Management (Sigma) from Computer Point Learning Centre. He has won various awards for implementing robust IT systems, including the Computerworld 100 Premier Technology Leaders 2016, the BSE-CIO Klub CIO of the year award for 2015 for small medium enterprises, the CIO 100 honoree in 2012, the CIO 100 – The Agile 100 honoree in 2010 and was placed in the CIO 100 – CIO Hall of Fame in 2014. He is responsible for implementing technology solutions and overseeing the human resources functions of our Company. He has more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector.

Md. Iquebal Ahmad Mr. Md. Iquebal Ahmad is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company. He has been associated with our Company since November 17, 2008. He is an associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has in the past been associated with Golden Overseas Limited as its Company Secretary and with AVA Associates as an Associate. He is responsible for the secretarial and legal matters of our Company. He has more than 9 years of experience in secretarial and legal compliance.

Rahul Gautam Mr. Rahul Gautam is Managing Director, Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since 1971 and as our Managing Director since April 1, 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology (chemical engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a master’s degree in science (chemical engineering) from the Polytechnic Institute of New York. He has over 40 years of experience in the home comfort products and PU foam industry, and is the Chairman Emeritus of the Indian Polyurethane Association.

Rakesh Chahar Mr. Rakesh Chahar is Whole-time Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since November 1, 1990 and as our Whole-time director since November 14, 2003. He is currently the chairman of the Indian Sleep Products Federation. He has over 25 years of experience in the business of selling and marketing of bedding products and polyurethane foam.

Namita Gautam Ms. Namita Gautam is Whole-time Director of the company, She has been associated with our group for the last 30 years and as a Whole-time Director of our Company since November 14, 2003. During her tenure, she has headed the human resource, marketing and projects departments of the Company. She currently heads our CSR initiative through “Sleepwell Foundation”. She holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in economics from Kanpur University. She has held various positions with FICCI Ladies Organisation, including as its National President in 2004-05. She is also the chairperson of the Institute Management Committee of Jija Bai ITI for Women and is on the board of trustees of Indraprastha Educational Trust, which runs the Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi. She was a member of Special Task Force on skills, education and entrepreneurship development formulated by CII, Northern Region for the fiscal 2015-16 and is the convenor of the Panel on Skills Development, CII Delhi, a member of the NZ Skill Council and National Skill Council of CII for 2016-17.

Tushaar Gautam Mr. Tushaar Gautam is Whole-time Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since January 7, 2002 and as our Whole-time Director since April 1, 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, USA, where his courses of study included financial, marketing and operations management. In May 2005, he was recognized by the President’s Council of Purdue University for pursuit of excellence. He oversees the business and operations of our subsidiary Joyce Foam Pty Ltd and is a director on its board of directors. He has over 14 years of experience in heading production, research and development.

Edward Dodds Mr. Edward John Dodds is Financial Controller - Joyce Foam Pty Ltd., subsidiary of the company since October 23, 2000. He is an associate of the Australian Society of Certified Practicing Accountants since February 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Technology, Sydney and completed the accounting certificate course from Bankstown Technical College, New South Wales.

Vijay Chopra Shri. Vijay Kumar Chopra is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since June 7, 2016. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In the past, he has held senior managerial positions in various banking organisations such as Central Bank of India and has been the chairman and managing director of Corporation Bank and SIDBI. He has also served as a whole time member of SEBI from June 6, 2006 to March 5, 2008. He has several years of experience in the banking and finance sector.

Ravindra Dhariwal Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since June 7, 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a post graduate diploma in management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He was a whole-time director in Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Dhariwal also serves an independent director on the board of Varun Beverages Limited, which is a franchisee of PepsiCo products. He has several years of experience in various sectors including print media.

Som Mittal Shri. Som Mittal is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since June 7, 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree in metallurgical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a post graduate diploma in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. In the past, he was associated with Larsen & Toubro, Escorts and Denso and held leadership roles in Digital, HP and Compaq. He served as the President of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) from January 2008 to January 2014 and was the chairman of NASSCOM in the year 2003-04. He has won the lifetime achievement award for outstanding dedication to the growth of the Global ICT industry and leadership from the World Information Technology and Services Alliance for 2008-14 and a distinguished alumnus award from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in 2000. Additionally, he has also served as a member of the Indian Prime Minister’s Committee on National e-Governance and the Global Advisory Council of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance. He has several years of experience in manufacturing and information technology sectors.