Name Description

Chandru Raheja Mr. Chandru L. Raheja is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is the Chairman of K. Raheja Corp. Group, and has been engaged in the business of real estate development for more than four decades. Under his leadership the ‘K Raheja Corp Group’ has built several structures all over the country comprising residential, commercial buildings, and hotels. His vision and futuristic outlook lead the group into integrated township development called Mindspace in Malad at Mumbai. Apart from being involved with the real estate, hospitality and retail business. Mr. Chandru Raheja takes keen interest in charitable organizations.

B. Nagesh Mr. B. S. Nagesh is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Shopper's Stop Ltd., since August 18, 2009. He was Managing Director, Customer Care Associate, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Nagesh was Customer Care Associate (CCA), Managing Director & CEO of the Company and has been with Shoppers’ Stop since the inception of the business as a division of IPHL in July 1991, and has been with Shoppers Stop Limited since inception in 1997. He has 23 years of experience and had earlier worked with Blow Plast, Orson and Carona before joining Shoppers Stop Limited . Mr. Nagesh holds an Masters of Business Administration. Mr. Nagesh is credited for infusing the latest retail techniques into Company and for blending the national and international talent within the Company. Mr. Nagesh has been awarded a number of awards over the years including “Most Admired Apparel Retail Professional of the Year” at the inaugural Images Fashion Awards 2000, the “Top CEO Award 2001” instituted by Institute of Marketing Management. He was awarded the “CEO of the Year (2003) – Retail” by Clothing Manufacturers Association of India. He was awarded the Teachers Achievement Award in the field of Business in November 2004.

Prashant Mehta Mr. Prashant Mehta is Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, Customer Care Associate of Shopper's Stop Ltd.

Govind Shrikhande Mr. Govind S. Shrikhande is Managing Director, Customer Care Associate, Executive Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is a graduate of Technology from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai, and is a management graduate from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. Mr. Shrikhande has been with our Company for more than eleven years and has played a key role in our Company’s growth from 7 stores in 2000 to 76 stores (including HomeStop stores) till date. He was also instrumental in re-branding initiative of the Department Store format – Shopper’s Stop in the year 2008, which reinvigorated the brand market positioning, product and service offerings. Mr. Shrikhande’s strong performance as head of Shoppers Stop, his passion for developing innovative products and services, and his emphasis on creating an enjoyable workplace for employees was recognised in 2009 with the prestigious Clothing Manufacturers of India “Retail Professional of The Year” Award and the “Most Admired Fashion Retail Professional of the Year Award” at the IFA 2010. Before joining Shoppers Stop, Mr. Shrikhande spent more than 16 years working in leading textile and apparel companies, such as Mafatlal, Arvind, Arrow and Bombay Dyeing. His most exciting projects include being a member of the marketing team that created the Denim Revolution in India in the 90s and helping to make Arrow the No.1 shirt brand in India’s premium category.

Neel Raheja Mr. Neel Chandru Raheja is Non-Executive Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Masters in Commerce and Law Graduate from Mumbai University and has over 16 years of experience in real estate development, hospitality and retail. Mr. Raheja plays a leadership role in the K. Raheja Corp real estate development business. He has visualized and developed the “Inorbit” shopping mall at Malad. He also takes active interest in the customer satisfaction and human development part of Shoppers Stop business.

Ravi Raheja Mr. Ravi C. Raheja is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is B.Com and MBA from London Business School. He has 12 years of experience in the real estate hospitality industry and the retail industry. Apart from being fully with the real estate, and hotel business of the Group, he is the key promoter overlooking the Shoppers’ Stop business. He takes a keen interest in the retail business and was directly involved with Shoppers’ Stop in the initial stages of establishing the Shoppers Stop business and the Company. He has worked towards building the organization structure providing impetus to growth. He guides the Shopper’s Stop team on corporate strategy and planning, and he is involved in charting the future growth strategies of the retail business. His experience in real estate and financial planning and structuring has guided the Shoppers’ Stop team in all its expansion strategies.

Avnish Bajaj Mr. Avnish Bajaj serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is the co – founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India which is an investment firm with INR 3000 cr under management. Matrix India invests across early and growth stages of businesses in select sectors – Internet & Mobile, Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and Customer Products & Services. Previously Avnish was the co – founder, Chairman and CEO of India’s Largest Online Marketplace – Baazee.com – which was acquired by eBay. eBay India today is the largest eCommerce Marketplace in India. He is a Baker Scholar from Harvard Business School, WARF Fellow from University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Computer Science graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Manish Chokhani Mr. Manish Chokhani Non-Executive Independent Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is among India's most respected investors and is Chairman of TPG Growth India. Most recently, Mr. Chokhani was the MD & CEO of Axis Capital Ltd, a leading Indian investment bank and a subsidiary of Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank with over $60 billion in assets. Axis Capital was formed through a $300 million acquisition of Enam Securities where Mr. Chokhani was Managing Director and CEO. Mr. Chokhani joined Enam in 1990 and was instrumental in building it into India's leading financial services firm. Over the years, he has been a trusted advisor to and has led fund raising for several of India’s blue chip firms including Infosys, Reliance, Vedanta, Zee and the Birla Group. He also co-founded Enam Asset Management that manages over $1 billion in equities for some of India’s wealthiest family offices. Mr. Chokhani continues to serve as an advisor to Axis Bank and also serves on the boards of Enam Holdings, Westlife Development (McDonald’s India franchisee) & Laxmi Organic (an IFC investee chemical company). He is an active member of the Mumbai chapter of the Young Presidents’ Organization. Mr. Chokhani is a Chartered Accountant and has an MBA from the London Business School where he has served on the International Alumni Board.

Deepak Ghaisas Mr. Deepak K. Ghaisas is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He is the CEO – India Operations, CFO and Company Secretary of I-flex Solutions Ltd. Mr. Ghaisas is B.Com, A.C.A, F.C.S, A.I.C.W.A, Mr. Ghaisas is an Executive Member of the NASSCOM Executive Council. He is the Chairman of the IT committee of CII. Mr. Ghaisas was a member of the Internet Banking Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which formulated guidelines on Internet banking and security in India. Mr. Ghaisas is a visiting faculty at management campuses in India and on the advisory board of a number of business schools. Mr. Ghaisas has won CFO Asia Award in the category – Managing Finance in a Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nitin Sanghavi Professor Nitin J. Sanghavi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. He holds Bachelor’s from Saurashtra University, Master’s and PhD from The University of Manchester. He is a Professor of Retail Marketing and Strategy at Manchester Business School, The University of Manchester. He brings to our Board immense wisdom as an educator and experience in retailing of over 32 years. He has held senior positions in buying, merchandising, operations and commercial areas for major organizations in UK and overseas. Since joining MBS he has directed and taught on many executive programmes for major retail and related organizations as well as FMCG organization and financial institutions from UK, USA, Asia and Middle East. He has also held a number of visiting appointments at universities around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Switzerland; as well as Visiting Scholar/Professor at Harvard Business School and now at IIMA and Great Lakes Institute of Management in India, and is a frequent speaker at several national and international conferences. He also acts as a strategic advisor to the boards of many blue-chip retail organizations in UK, USA, Europe, Middle East and India. He has also been advisor to the British Council and Commonwealth Secretariat and Special Advisor to the World Bank on Retailing. He was given the Retail Leadership Award and an award for Retail Excellence by the Asia Retail Congress and was presented with the “Glory of India Award” by Indo-British Society for outstanding contribution to both countries.

Abanti Sankaranarayanan Ms. Abanti Sankaranarayanan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Shopper's Stop Ltd. She is an Economics Graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), she is Managing Director - Diageo India and is a career Marketing & Commercial professional. Under Abanti’s stewardship, Diageo’s brand portfolio in India, comprising iconic global brands like Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, VAT 69 and Cîroc; has delivered holistic performance with double digit growth, significant market share gains and robust equity results, culminating in market leadership for Diageo India in International Spirits. Ms. Abanti Sankaranarayanan, 45, is the Independent and Non-Executive Director of our Company. She is on the Board of Governors of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). She is the Vice-Chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Alcohol Beverage Companies (CIABC), the industry body for domestic alcohol beverage producers in India.