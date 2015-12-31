Name Description

Tobias Lutke Mr. Tobias Albin Lutke is the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder of Shopify Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Lütke acted as our Chief Technology Officer between September 2004 and April 2008. Mr. Lütke worked on the core team of the Ruby on Rails framework and has created many popular open source libraries such as Active Merchant.

Russell Jones Mr. Russell Norman Jones is the Chief Financial Officer of Shopify Inc. Prior to his appointment at Shopify, Mr. Jones served as Chief Financial Officer to both BDNA Corporation from September 2009 to August 2010 and to Xambala Incorporated from September 2007 to February 2011. Between March 2002 and August 2007, Mr. Jones co-founded CFO4Results, which provided interim Chief Financial Officer, business and operational support services to a number of early to mid-stage technology companies. Mr. Jones holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) degree from Carleton University and is a CPA, CA.

Harley Finkelstein Mr. Harley Michael Finkelstein is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Finkelstein joined Shopify in 2010 to support business development and soon took on additional responsibilities. As Chief Platform Officer, Finkelstein built the Shopify Partner program, which has become a core competitive advantage for Shopify. Today, this rich ecosystem of app developers, theme designers, freelancers and agencies includes thousands of active partners that enhance Shopify's platform and merchant base. Additionally, Finkelstein oversaw the creation and expansion of Shopify Plus to accommodate the needs of high-volume merchants such as Procter & Gamble, Tesla Motors and RedBull, all of which required a robust platform to support their large-scale businesses. Finkelstein holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Concordia University and a J.D./M.B.A. from the University of Ottawa. He currently serves on the board of The C100, and is an Advisor to Felicis Ventures and Omers Ventures.

Joseph Frasca Mr. Joseph Andrew Frasca is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. He Previously served as General Counsel, Secretary of Shopify Inc. Prior to his appointment at Shopify, Mr. Frasca was Senior Corporate Counsel at EMC Corporation between May 2011 and May 2014 and Corporate Counsel at EMC Corporation between January 2008 and May 2011. Mr. Frasca also worked in private practice as an Associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP prior to EMC. Mr. Frasca holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University and a B.S. in Russian Language and Linguistics from Georgetown University. Mr. Frasca is a member of the Society of Corporate Secretaries & Governance Professionals sitting on the Securities Law Committee.

Brittany Forsyth Ms. Brittany Jean Forsyth is Senior Vice President - Human Relations of the Company. She was Vice President - Human Relations of Shopify Inc. Prior to joining Shopify, Ms. Forsyth obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Carleton University. Ms. Forsyth is involved with a number of human resources organizations across North America.

Jean-Michel Lemieux Mr. Jean-Michel Lemieux is Senior Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Prior to joining Shopify, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Atlassian and as the Chief Architect for Rational Team Concert, a division of IBM. Jean-Michel co-authored the book, Eclipse Rich Client Platform and has filed two U.S. patents on software configuration management. Jean-Michel holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Ottawa.

Toby Shannan Mr. Toby Shannan is Senior Vice President - Support of the Company. He was Vice President - Support of Shopify Inc. Between November 2007 and May 2010, Mr. Shannan co-founded and acted as Chief Executive Officer of Social Fabric, a personal genomics company. Prior to that, Mr. Shannan acted as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DNA Genotek from October 2003 to October 2007.

Craig Miller Mr. Craig Stuart Miller is Chief Marketing Officer of Shopify Inc. Mr. Miller previously held several product and marketing roles at Kijiji, an eBay Company, between 2009 and 2011. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University.

Daniel Weinand Mr. Daniel Weinand is the Chief Design Officer of Shopify Inc. Daniel Weinand joined Shopify in August 2005 and co-founded the Shopify platform that launched in 2006. He has been our Chief Design Officer since 2008. Mr. Weinand also acts as our Chief Culture Officer, taking on that role in 2012. Prior to joining Shopify, Mr. Weinand was a freelance web designer for private and corporate clients. Mr. Weinand studied Computer Science and Music at the University of Dortmund in Germany.

Robert Ashe Mr. Robert Gerard Ashe is Lead Independent Director of Shopify Inc. He has over 24 years, Mr. Ashe held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility at Cognos Incorporated, a business intelligence and performance management software company. Mr. Ashe ultimately served as Chief Executive Officer of Cognos Incorporated from 2005 to 2008 before the company was acquired by IBM. Mr. Ashe remained with IBM as a general manager of business analytics from 2008 to 2012. Mr. Ashe currently serves on the board of directors of Halogen Software (TSX), Servicesource International (NASDAQ Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ) and MSCI Inc. (NYSE). Mr. Ashe holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Ottawa.

Gail Goodman Ms. Gail F. Goodman serves as Director of the Company. Gail is the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Constant Contact, a software company providing small businesses with online marketing tools to grow their businesses. After becoming CEO in April 1999, she led Constant Contact through its initial public offering and for eight years as a publicly traded company, until its acquisition by Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. in February, 2016. Gail was named "Executive of the Year" at the 2009 American Business Awards, and was the 2008 New England Regional winner of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2011, she was inducted into the MITX Innovation Hall of Fame and named one of Boston's Top 30 Innovators by the Boston Globe. Under her lead, Constant Contact was ranked 134 on Deloitte's 2010 Technology Fast 500 and was named Best Overall Company at the 2009, 2010, and 2011 American Business Awards. Gail holds a B.A. from The University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Ms. Goodman currently serves on the board of directors of MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry.

Steven Collins Mr. Steven A. Collins is an Independent Director of Shopify Inc. since June 2014. Mr. Collins served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ExactTarget Inc., a cross-channel digital marketing company, from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Collins held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NAVTEQ Corporation, a digital mapping company; Mr. Collins was with NAVTEQ Corporation from 2003 through 2011 and served as the Vice President of Finance and the Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting prior to being named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Collins currently serves on the board of directors of Instructure (NYSE: INST) and three privately held companies. Mr. Collins holds a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Jeremy Levine Mr. Jeremy S. Levine is an Independent Director of Shopify Inc. since February 2011. Since January 2007, Mr. Levine has been a Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, a venture capital firm he joined in May 2001. Mr. Levine currently serves on the board of directors of Yelp Inc. (NYSE), a local directory and user review service, and a number of privately held companies. Mr. Levine holds a B.S. degree in Computer Science from Duke University.