Susan Kilsby Ms. Susan Saltzbart Kilsby serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Shire Plc. Susan served as an independent Non-Executive Director prior to her appointment as Chairman on April 29, 2014. Susan brings to her role extensive M&A and finance experience having enjoyed a distinguished global career in investment banking. She held senior positions with The First Boston Corporation, Bankers Trust, Barclays de Zoete Wedd and most recently Credit Suisse where she was Chairman of the EMEA Mergers & Acquisitions team until 2009 and a part-time senior advisor until 2014. Susan is also a former Director of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., L’Occitane International S.A. and Coca-Cola HBC AG. She holds a BA in Economics and a MBA. She is with BBA Aviation plc (Non- Executive Director), Goldman Sachs International (Non-Executive Director) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Non-Executive Director).

Flemming Ornskov Dr. Flemming Ornskov, M.D., MBA, MPH, serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shire Plc., effective April 30, 2013. Flemming brings to his role his operational and medical knowledge and his extensive international, strategic and operational experience in the pharmaceutical sector. He formerly held the position of Non-Executive Chairman of Evotec AG and was Non-Executive Director of PCI Biotech Holding ASA. From 2010 to 2012 he was Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head, Strategic Marketing for General and Speciality Medicine at Bayer. From 2008 to 2010 Flemming served as Global President, Pharmaceuticals and OTC at Bausch & Lomb, Inc. He also served as Chairman, and later as President and Chief Executive Officer, of Life-Cycle Pharma A/S from 2006 to 2008, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ikaria, Inc. from 2005 to 2006. Earlier in his pharmaceutical career Flemming held roles of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co., Inc. and Novartis AG, following a distinguished period spent in hospitals and academic medicine. Flemming received his MD from the University of Copenhagen, MBA from INSEAD and Master of Public Health from Harvard University.

Jeffrey Poulton Mr. Jeffrey Poulton is no longer serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective from December 2017. Jeff brings to the Board his financial, commercial and strategic acumen. Since joining Shire in 2003 he has held leadership positions in finance supporting the Neuroscience, Gastrointestinal and Rare Diseases business units as well as the positions of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations. In addition, Jeff oversaw the operations of the Rare Diseases business unit in North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific, as well as leading the integration of the legacy-Viropharma rare disease products into the Shire portfolio. Prior to joining Shire, Jeff spent time at Cinergy Corp. and PPG Industries in a variety of corporate finance and business development roles, in addition to serving as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

Joanne Cordeiro Ms. Joanne Cordeiro is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Joanne joined Shire in March 2011 and has been serving as Interim Head of Human Resources since March 2017. Before joining Shire, Joanne served in various Human Resources management and executive search roles at Teradyne Inc., Covansys Corporation (now a DXC Technology Company), Avid Technology, Inc., and Sybase Inc.

William Mordan Mr. William Mordan serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Bill joined Shire in 2015 and serves as General Counsel and Company Secretary. He previously served as General Counsel and Company Secretary at Reckitt Benckiser Group plc in the UK, prior to which he held various roles at Procter & Gamble in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. Earlier in his career, Bill served as a clerk in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of North Carolina.

Perry Sternberg Mr. Perry Sternberg serves as Head - U.S. Commercial of the Company. Perry joined Shire in 2013 and is Head of U.S. Commercial. He was previously Vice President & General Manager, U.S. & Canada Pharmaceuticals at Bausch & Lomb. Prior to that, Perry held various roles at Novartis Ophthalmics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Bioscience from Pennsylvania State University.

Kim Stratton Ms. Kim Stratton serves as Head - International Commercial of the Company. Kim joined Shire in 2013 and is Head of International Commercial. She was previously Global Head of Group Country Management & External Affairs for Novartis. Prior to that, Kim held various roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca. She qualified as a State Registered Nurse at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Philip Vickers Mr. Philip J. Vickers is Head - Research and Development of the Company. Philip joined Shire in 2010 and is Head of Research and Development. He previously led Research and Development for Shire’s Rare Diseases Business Unit, prior to which he held various roles at Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Merck & Co. He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Toronto.

Matthew Walker Mr. Matthew Walker, BSCHE serves as Head - Technical Operations of the Company. Matt joined Shire in 2016 and is Head of Technical Operations. Previously he worked at Pfizer for over 20 years in engineering and operations roles within the supply organization — his last two positions being Operations Lead for Sterile Injectables and Operations Lead for Biologics/Vaccines. Prior to Pfizer, Matt worked as a Project Director for John Brown Engineering and Construction. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University.

Olivier Bohuon Mr. Olivier Bohuon is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Olivier brings to the Board his extensive international business and leadership experience gained through roles held in pharmaceutical and healthcare companies across Europe, the Middle East and the U.S. He currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Smith & Nephew plc, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Pierre Fabre Group and as President of Abbott Pharmaceuticals; a division of U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories. Olivier also held diverse commercial leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline and its predecessor companies in France. He has an MBA from HEC Paris School of Management and a doctorate in Pharmacy from the University of Paris. Key appointments are Smith & Nephew plc (Chief Executive Officer), Biotech Promise (Non-Executive Director) and Virbac SA (Non-Executive Director).

Ian Clark Mr. Ian T. Clark is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ian brings to the Board his extensive leadership and biotechnology sector experience. Ian served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Genentech Inc. (part of the Roche Group) and Head of North American Commercial Operations for Roche until 2016. From 2003 to 2010 he held the positions of Head of Global Product Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Vice President — Commercial Operations and Senior Vice President and General Manager — BioOncology at Genentech. Prior to this Ian was appointed President of Novartis Canada, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Novartis United Kingdom. He also held various sales and marketing roles at Sanofi and Ivax. Ian holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Southampton. Key appointments are TerraVia Holdings Inc. (Non-Executive Director), Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Non-Executive Director), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Non-Executive Director), Kite Pharma, Inc. (Non-Executive Director) and Gladstone Institute (Member).

Gail Fosler Ms. Gail D. Fosler is Non-Executive Director of the company. Gail brings to the Board her commercial, public policy and economics experience. She is President of The GailFosler Group LLC, a strategic advisory service for global business leaders and public policy makers, which she has led since 2010. Prior to this, Gail spent over 20 years at The Conference Board where she served as President and Trustee, Executive Vice President and Chief Economist. Gail is a former Director of Baxter International, Inc., Baxalta, Inc., Swiss Reinsurance America Corporation and Caterpillar, Inc. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Southern California. Key appointments are The GailFosler Group LLC (President) and Deschner Corporation (Non- Executive Director and Chair).

Sara Mathew Ms. Sara Mathew is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sara brings to the Board her financial, strategic and technological experience having held various corporate leadership roles. She served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. until 2013, having spent 12 years at the company. Prior to this, Sara worked for 18 years at Procter & Gamble where she held a variety of global finance and management positions including Vice President, Finance, Australia, Asia and India. She is also a former Non-Executive Director of Avon Products, Inc. Sara received her MBA from Xavier University, her Accounting degree from the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants and her Bachelor’s degree in Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry from the University of Madras. Key appointments are Campbell Soup Company (Non-Executive Director) and Freddie Mac (Non-Executive Director).

Albert Stroucken Mr. Albert P. L. Stroucken is Non-Executive Director of the company. He brings to the Board his manufacturing, commercial and international experience. He served as Executive Chairman of Owens-Illinois, Inc. until 2016, having served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 until 2015. From 1998 to 2006 Al held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of H.B. Fuller Company, adding the role of Chairman in 1999. He served as General Manager of the Inorganics division of Bayer AG from 1997 to 1998, serving as Executive Vice President and President of the Industrial Chemicals division of Bayer Corporation from 1992 to 1997. Al served as a Non-Executive Director of Baxalta Incorporated until 2016. Key appointments are Baxter International, Inc. (Non-Executive Director).

Dominic Blakemore Mr. Dominic Blakemore serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Shire Plc. Since 1 January 2014. Dominic brings to the Board his strategic and financial experience. He holds the position of Executive Director and Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe at Compass Group PLC, having previously served as Chief Financial Officer. He has also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer at Iglo Foods Group and European Finance & Strategy Director, Corporate Finance Director, and Group Financial Controller at Cadbury plc. Earlier in his career Dominic worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he advised pharmaceutical sector clients. Key appointments: Compass Group PLC (Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe) and Academic Council of University College London (Member).

William Burns Mr. William Burns is bno longer Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Shire Plc., effective 28 April 2016. He brings to the Board extensive international R&D, commercial, business development and operational experience in the pharmaceutical sector. He worked for Roche from 1986 until 2009; most recently holding the position of CEO of its pharmaceuticals division and serving as a member of the Roche Group Corporate Executive Committee. Bill is a former Non- Executive Director of Roche Holding AG and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd, and former Chairman of Biotie Therapies Corp. Bill holds a BA (Hons) in Business Economics from the University of Strathclyde. Key appointments: Masters Pharmaceuticals (Chairman), Biotie Therapies Corp. (Chairman), Mesoblast Limited (Non-Executive Director), Vestergaard Frandsen (Vice Chairman), Wellcome Trust (Committee Chairman), Institute of Cancer Research (Trustee) and University of Cologne/Bonn Center for Integrated Oncology (Scientific Advisory Board Member).

Steven Gillis Dr. Steven H. Gillis, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shire plc., since October 1, 2012. Steven brings to the Board his extensive technical and scientific knowledge and commercial experience. He is currently a Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners; a provider of venture capital for technology firms. Prior to this Steven was a founder and Director of Corixa Corporation, acquired by GlaxoSmithKline in 2005, and before that a founder and Director of Immunex Corporation. An immunologist by training Steven has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications in the areas of molecular and tumor immunology. He is credited as being a pioneer in the field of cytokines and cytokine receptors, directing the development of multiple marketed products including Leukine, (GM-CSF), Prokine (IL-2) and Enbrel (soluble TNF receptor-Fc fusion protein) as well as the regulatory approval of Bexxar (radiolabeled anti-CD20) and the novel vaccine adjuvant, MPL. Steven received his BA from Williams College and his PhD from Dartmouth College. Key appointments are ARCH Venture Partners (Managing Director), Pulmatrix, Inc. (Non- Executive Director), PhaseRx Inc. (Chairman and Non-Executive Director) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (Chairman and Non-Executive Director).

David Ginsburg Dr. David Ginsburg, M.D., is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. David brings to the Board his clinical medical experience in internal medicine, hematology-oncology and medical genetics, as well as his extensive basic biomedical laboratory research expertise. David obtained his BA at Yale University, MD at Duke University and completed his medical and research training at Harvard Medical School. David is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including election to membership at the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Key appointments are University of Michigan (James V. Neel Distinguished University Professor of Internal Medicine, Human Genetics and Pediatrics) and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (Investigator).