Dino Chiesa Mr. Dino Chiesa is a Independent Chairman of the Board of Leisureworld Senior Care Corp. Mr. Chiesa served as the immediate past chair of CMHC, one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, and is principal of Chiesa Group, a commercial real estate developer. Mr. Chiesa has also served as Trustee and Vice-Chair of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAP REIT”), a TSX-listed Canadian residential real estate investment trust, since June 2004 following its merger with Residential Equities Real Estate Investment Trust (“Res REIT”). Mr. Chiesa served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Res REIT from 1999 until its merger with CAP REIT in 2004. Prior to that, from 1989 to 1999, Mr. Chiesa held several positions within the Government of Ontario, including Assistant Deputy Minister, Municipal Affairs and Housing and Chief Executive Officer of each of Ontario Housing Corporation and Ontario Mortgage Corporation. Mr. Chiesa is a member of the Board of Trustees of Morguard North American Residential REIT. He is a former Director of Dynacare Laboratories, Inc., was a member of the Board of Trustees of Sunrise Senior Living Real Estate Investment Trust and has served on the board of two public hospitals. Mr. Chiesa sits on the advisory board for the Shulich School of Business at York University and is President of the Expert Advisory Committee on Real Estate Development at Ryerson University. Additionally, Mr. Chiesa has been active in the charitable sector, including his role as chair at Villa Charities. Mr. Chiesa holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from McMaster University.

Lois Cormack Ms. Lois Cormack is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Leisureworld Senior Care Corp. Ms. Cormack is leading the Company’s transformation and growth strategy, including the rebranding of the Company to Sienna Senior Living, fostering a culture of employee engagement focused on improving the resident experience in all of the Company’s homes. Prior to joining the Company in 2013, Ms. Cormack served as the past President of Specialty Care Inc. Prior to joining Specialty Care, Ms. Cormack operated her own independent consulting firm and held senior leadership roles in the health care and seniors’ living sectors. She has extensive experience and relationships in the health care and seniors’ care sectors, including in the regulatory and policy environment in the Province of Ontario, as well as a wealth of experience in developing, leasing and operating LTC and retirement homes. As a respected leader in the seniors’ living space, Ms. Cormack has served on a number of provincial and national committees, including as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association (OLTCA). Ms. Cormack currently sits on the Board of Directors of the OLTCA and is a member of the Board of Governors of Seneca College. Ms. Cormack was recently named as one of Canada’s top female entrepreneurs in Profit/Canadian Business’s W100 for 2014. She holds a Masters of Health Administration from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Ivey Executive Program, Richard Ivey School of Business, Western University, Ontario and is a Certified Health Executive with the Canadian College of Health Leaders.

Nitin Jain Mr. Nitin Jain is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. During the past 5 years, his previous principal occupation was as: Head of Finance for Real Estate at Canadian Tire Corporation and CT REIT (March 2012 – June 2014), Associate Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis at Canadian Tire Corporation (January 2011 – March 2012), and various senior finance roles at General Electric (June 2008-January 2011).

Michael Annable Mr. Michael Annable is a Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Chief Administrative Officer of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. Mr. Annable was formally appointed as Executive Vice-President and Chief Administrative Officer on November 13, 2013. During the past 5 years, his previous principal occupation was as: Vice President of Human Resources Administration, TJX Canada (February 2011 - August 2013), Self Employed, M.J. Annable and Associates Inc. (consulting Sears Canada/TJX Canada), (September 2009 - February, 2011), and Executive Vice-President, Administration Linamar Corporation (1991-2009).

Debbie Doherty Ms. Debbie Doherty is a Executive Vice-President - Operations, Retirement & Management Services of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. During the past 5 years, her previous principal occupation was as Chief Operating Officer of Specialty Care Inc.

Joanne Dykeman Ms. Joanne Dykeman is a Executive Vice-President - Operations, Long Term Care of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. During the past 5 years, her previous principal occupation was as Vice President, Clinical Services and Quality at Revera Long Term Care Canada.

Cristina Alaimo Ms. Cristina Alaimo is Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. During the past 5 years, her previous principal occupation was as: Vice President and General Counsel, Centric Health Corporation (March 2014 – January 2015), Principal, Alaimo Law (March 2013 – present), General Counsel, Cervello Capital Group of Companies (portfolio of public and private junior resource companies) (March 2012 – January 2013) and an associate at Goodmans LLP (October 2003 – March 2012). Ms. Alaimo continues to provide legal consulting services as Principal of Alaimo Law.

Paula Coleman Ms. Paula Jourdain Coleman serves as a Independent Director of Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation. Ms. Jourdain Coleman is the owner and President of Lakebridge Investments Inc., a privately-held investment company with interests in both seniors housing and real estate. Ms. Jourdain Coleman joined LSCC’s board of directors in February 2014, following the Company’s 2013 acquisition of a portfolio of Specialty Care properties as well as its management business. Ms. Jourdain Coleman previously served as Chairman and CEO of Specialty Care Inc. where she led its transformation from four small rural homes into a vibrant organization with fourteen long term care and retirement communities, as well as an active consulting practice and management business. Ms. Jourdain Coleman has over thirty years’ experience in long term care management, facility development, government relations and financial management. Ms. Jourdain Coleman currently serves on the Board of Directors of George Brown College Foundation and is a member of the International Women’s Forum. She previously served on the board of directors of St. Joseph’s Health Care Centre and is also a past President of the Ontario Long Term Care Association (OLTCA) and the Ontario Retirement Communities Association (ORCA). Ms. Jourdain Coleman holds a Masters in Social Work from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Masters of Business Administration from York University.

Janet Graham Ms. Janet Graham is a Independent Director of Leisureworld Senior Care Corp. Ms. Graham has been a Managing Director of IQ Alliance Incorporated, a Toronto based real estate advisory services firm since August 2002. Prior to joining IQ Alliance Incorporated, Ms. Graham was an independent consultant for a number of years, delivering real estate related financial advisory services to major corporate clients. Prior to March 1996, Ms. Graham held senior positions at a Canadian chartered bank and its affiliated investment bank for 15 years specializing in corporate finance and corporate lending to real estate and other companies. Ms. Graham is a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Audit Committee of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, a publicly-traded Canadian real estate investment trust and a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation, a corporation without share capital. Ms. Graham is a former member of the Board of Directors and member of the audit Committee of Altus Group Limited, a publicly traded Canadian corporation, a former member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Audit and Special Committees of Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (formerly, Charter Real Estate Investment Trust), a publicly-traded Canadian real estate investment trust, a former member of the Board of Trustees and member of the Audit Committee of IPC US Real Estate Investment Trust, a publicly-traded Canadian real estate investment trust and a former member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee of Crystal River Capital, Inc., a public Maryland corporation. Ms. Graham holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Guelph University, a Master of Business Administration from York University and holds a CPA, CA designation.

Jack MacDonald Mr. Jack MacDonald is a Independent Director of Leisureworld Senior Care Corp. Until September 2012, Mr. MacDonald served as Chair of Compass Group Canada & ESS North America. Prior to this role he was Chief Executive Officer of the company for the period 1996 to 2010. Compass Group Canada is a $1.6 billion subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, a public company traded on the FTSE 100. Compass Group provides food and facilities management services in a number of sectors including healthcare, business & industry, education, leisure & recreation and remote sites. Mr. MacDonald had been an officer of Compass Group North America from June 1997 until his retirement in 2012. Prior to Compass, he worked with MDS Health Group as President, Communicare Division (1991-1996); with Marriott Corporation as President of its Canadian Management Services Division (1984-1991); and with Clearwater Sea Foods Corp. as Vice-President, Sales & Retail Operations (1980–1984). In addition to his role as a Director of LSCC, Mr. MacDonald is the lead external director on the Advisory board of Micco Company, a privately held company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Mr. MacDonald is the Lead External Director of Micco Companies, a privately held company operating in Nova Scotia. Mr. MacDonald’s previous board roles include Honourary Chair, Toronto Zoo Campaign – “Wild for Life”; Chair, Canadian Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame; member of the Province of Ontario Investment and Trade Advisory Council; Chair, Canadian Foundation for Dietetic Research; Chair, President’s Advisory Council for Humber College; Director of the Colorectal Cancer Screening Initiative Foundation; and Director of the Canadian Physiotherapy Association. Mr. MacDonald was educated in Nova Scotia and has completed three years at Acadia University towards a B.Sc. in mathematics and engineering. In 2007, Mr. MacDonald was given an Honourary Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Humber College.