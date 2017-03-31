Name Description

Lim Huat Seah Mr. Peter Seah Lim Huat has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company, Mr Seah is the Chairman of DBS Bank Ltd, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore Health Services Ltd and LaSalle College of the Arts Limited. A banker for more than 30 years, Mr Seah was with former Overseas Union Bank between 1977 and 2001, retiring as Vice Chairman and CEO. Prior to that, he was with Citibank N.A. Between December 2001 and December 2004, Mr Seah served as President & CEO of Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd. Mr Seah was awarded the Distinguished Service Order in 2012 and the Public Service Star (Bintang Bakti Masyarakat) in 1999, and made a Justice of the Peace in 2003.

Choon Phong Goh Mr. Goh Choon Phong is Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director of Singapore Airlines Limited. Mr Goh joined the Company in 1990 and has held senior management positions in various divisions in Singapore and overseas, ranging from Marketing to Information Technology to Finance and Cargo. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr Goh was Executive Vice President for Marketing and the Regions and also served as President of Singapore Airlines Cargo Pte Ltd, from 2006 to 2010, Senior Vice President Finance, from 2004 to 2006, and Senior Vice President Information Technology, from 2003 to 2004. Mr Goh’s other directorships and appointments include Chairman of Budget Aviation Holdings Pte. Ltd., which owns and manages Scoot and Tigerair, Director of SIA Engineering Company Limited, Member of the National University of Singapore Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association, of which he is a Member of the Chair Committee and Strategy and Policy Committee. He was a board member of Mount Alvernia Hospital, from 2006 to 2015, and Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, from 2014 to 2015. Mr Goh was the 2015 recipient of the Centre for Aviation’s ‘Asia- Pacific Airline CEO of the Year Award’. In 2016, he received the ‘CEO Lifetime Achievement Award’ from the Airline Passenger Experience Association as well as the ‘Eisenhower Global Innovation Award’ from the Business Council for International Understanding. He was also named the ‘Outstanding Chief Executive Officer of the Year’ in the Singapore Business Awards 2017.

Chin Hwee Ng Mr. Ng Chin Hwee is Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Operations of the Company.

Swee Wah Mak Mr. Mak Swee Wah is Executive Vice President - Commercial of the Company.

Stephen Barnes Mr. Stephen Barnes is a Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. He is on medical leave of absence for about one month, pending the doctors’ review of his condition.

Kian Hai Cheng Mr. Cheng Kian Hai is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company.

Meng Hung Tan Mr. Tan Meng Hung is Senior Vice President - Product & Services of the Company.

Wei Jun Wang Mr. Wang Wei Jun is a Senior Vice President - Information Technology of the Company.

Gautam Banerjee Mr. Gautam Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Airlines Limited since January 1, 2013. Mr Banerjee is a Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Group and the Chairman of Blackstone Singapore. He was with professional services firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) Singapore for over 30 years, including as its Executive Chairman for Singapore and in various leadership positions within the firm in India and the Asia Pacific region. Mr Banerjee retired from PwC Singapore on 31 December 2012. Apart from his executive role in Blackstone, he serves as Vice Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, Chairman of raiSE and Listings Advisory Committee of the Singapore Exchange, and is a Board Member of Piramal Enterprises Limited, India, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, EDBI Pte Ltd and GIC Private Limited. He served on the Corporate Governance Council of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Companies Act Reform Steering Committee and the Economic Strategies Committee chaired by the Finance Minister of Singapore from 2009 to 2010. Mr Banerjee was a Nominated Member of Parliament in Singapore between 2007 and 2009. In 2014, Mr Banerjee was awarded the Public Service Medal by the Singapore Government and an Honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Warwick, England.

Sae Peng Cheong Mr. Sae Peng Cheong is a Independent Non-­Executive Director of the Company., since June 1, 2017. Mr. Cheong is the Chairman and CEO of SC Global Developments Pte Ltd, a leading luxury high-end residential developer in Singapore. He has more than 30 years of experience in real estate, banking and international finance. Mr Cheong established SC Global in 1996 as a real estate and hotel advisory and direct investment group, specialising in structuring large and complex transactions worldwide. He took SC Global Developments Ltd public in 1999 and built it into a leading high-end residential developer in Singapore with a market capitalisation of more than USD1 billion. He took it private through a general offer in 2013. Mr Cheong previously worked with Citibank (Singapore) as Head of Real Estate Finance for Singapore and with Credit Suisse First Boston as a Director and Regional Real Estate Head for Asia, excluding Japan. Mr Cheong previously served as a Board member of Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Turf Club, Singapore Dance Theatre and Raffles Girls’ Secondary School. He was also a Council Member of the Singapore Business Federation, and served two terms as President of the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore.

Chiu Fai Ho Mr. Ho Chiu Fai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Ho is the Chairman of DBS Bank (China) Limited. He began his career as an auditor with KPMG in 1975 in the US city of Houston, covering a wide range of industries. He retired in 2007 as Co-Chairman of KPMG, China and Hong Kong. During his career with KPMG, Mr Ho was regarded as its China business specialist. He advised on China’s offshore oil industry, participated in the formation of China’s taxation system, was involved in initial public offerings (IPOs) of Chinese companies and assisted foreign companies with their investments in China. In the 1990s, he was commissioned by the Chinese Government to lead a team to perform a feasibility study of the Chinese aviation industry aimed at restructuring it ahead of the launch of airline IPOs. Mr Ho is currently a Director of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, Hang Lung Properties Limited and Underwriters Laboratories Inc. and a past member of the Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee of Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption, and a past member of Hong Kong’s Insurance Advisory Committee.

Tsun-yan Hsieh Mr. Hsieh Tsun-yan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Airlines Limited since September 1, 2012. Mr Hsieh is the Chairman and Lead Counselor of LinHart Group, a leadership advisory and counselling firm founded by Mr Hsieh in 2008. Mr Hsieh has extensive experience in international business, leadership development and corporate transformation. He was with management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, for 28 years and held posts in Singapore, Toronto and Copenhagen. He holds joint appointment as Provost Chair Professor (Practice) at the National University of Singapore Business School and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. He contributes to the community with board roles current and past including the Institute of Policy Studies, the Singapore International Foundation, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Covenant House Canada and the University Health Network Foundation in Toronto.

Kim Shin Lee Mr. Lee Kim Shin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Lee has 30 years of experience in the legal profession and is Managing Partner of Allen & Gledhill LLP. He first held that position between August 2012 and December 2013, returning to it in early 2015 after a one-year post as a Judicial Commissioner with the High Court of Singapore. He is a Member of the Governing Board of Duke-NUS Medical School Singapore, and a Member of the Governing Council of the Singapore Institute of Directors. Mr Lee is currently a Director of Eastern Development Holdings Pte Ltd, Eastern Development Private Limited and Epimetheus Limited. Previous directorships had been with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Community Cancer Fund, SIA Engineering Company, Singex Holdings and Wildlife Reserves Singapore, among others.