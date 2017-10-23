Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)
SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
206.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Ram Mohan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
V. Radhakrishnan
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kush Desai
|2015
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunil Deshmukh
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Shweta Shetty
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Sudhir Kamath
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
S. Ravinarayanan
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
H. Ratnakar Hegde
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Harikesavanallur Srinivasan
|48
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
R. Ram Mohan
|Shri. R. Ram Mohan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sical Logistics Ltd. He is a chartered Accountant by profession and held senior Management positions at Deloitte, Madura Coats, Hindustan Motors and Caterpillar India. At Coffee Day Group he is the Director-Strategy and CFO for infrastructure related companies. He took as Managing Director of Sical Logistics Ltd., effective 26 September 2011. He has 30 years of industrial experience in Commercial, Manufacturing & Business operations segments. He is Director of Karnataka Wild Life Resorts Private Limited., Wilderness Resorts Private Limited.
|
V. Radhakrishnan
|
Kush Desai
|Shri. Kush S. Desai is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sical Logistics Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant, having two decades of experience in multiple industries such as Information Technology, FMCG and Financial Services. He joined Coffee Day Group in 2010 in the infrastructure segment. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of SAP’s R & D in India apart from a brief stint with a Doc Com Start and in the business development group of Coca-cola. His other directorships contains Sical Infra Assets Limited, Sical Distriparks Limited, Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited and PSA Sical Terminals Limited.
|
Sunil Deshmukh
|
Shweta Shetty
|
Sudhir Kamath
|
S. Ravinarayanan
|
H. Ratnakar Hegde
|Shri H. Ratnakar Hegde serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sical Logistics Ltd. He has experience in banking and finance sector, has served in various positions in Vijaya Bank and was Executive Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce prior to his joining Sical’s Board. His Other Directorships include Sical Iron Ore Terminals Limited, Kajaria Ceramics Limited and Su-raj Diamonds and Jewellery Limited.
|
Harikesavanallur Srinivasan
|Shri. Harikesavanallur Ramani Srinivasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sical Logistics Ltd. He is a Mathematics graduate with an MBA, is currently the Vice-Chairman and vision holder of TAKE Solutions and plays a vital role in the evaluation of new initiatives, mergers and acquisitions and business lines that will enable this company to emerge as a global player. His experience in the logistics and SCM industry enables him to nurture dynamic leadership. Prior to setting up TAKE Solutions, he was Managing Director, South Asia at SembCorp logistics. He has also served as Managing Director at Temasek Capital and as Director and CEO of PSA India. He has been active with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) having served in both the State and Regional councils. Has received the CII Tamil Nadu Emerging Entrepreneurs Award given in association with Business Line for Global Reach and Superior Intellectual Property for TAKE Solutions. He is also a member of the YPO. He is Director of TAKE Solutions Limited., Parry Enterprises India Limited., Aakanksha Management Consultancy & Holdings P Ltd., Maha Dhan Energy Private Limited., TAKE Solutions Pte. Limited, Singapore., TOWELL TAKE Investments LLC, Muscat., Shalivahana Power & Infra Ventures Limited., Bharath Coal Chemicals Limited.
