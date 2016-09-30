Name Description

Deepak Parekh Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Siemens Ltd. He is member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also of The Institute of Chartered Accountants – England & Wales. He served in India and abroad with Ernst & Ernst Management Consultancy Services, ANZ Grindlays Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. and on the Board of several prestigious companies. Mr. Parekh has also been a member of various committees set up by the Government of India on varied subjects. He was the youngest recipient of the Economic Times Life Time Achievement Award in 2003. He has won several other awards including ‘Hall of Fame’ award by Outlook Money Magazine in 2005 and Non Executive Director. He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in the year 2006. Mr. Parekh has also been honoure`d with the Lifetime Achievement award by Finance Asia in the year 2008.

Sunil Mathur Mr. Sunil D. Mathur is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Siemens Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company with effective January 1, 2014. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been working with Siemens for over 20 years and has held various senior level positions in Siemens group and was the CFO of Siemens Electrium Ltd., UK. He is experience in Finance , Merger & Acquisition, Business Management and Treasury & Accounts.

Johannes Apitzsch Mr. Johannes Apitzsch is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds Master of Economics and Business Administration. He has experience in Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Management, Treasury & Accounts and Supply Chain Management & Sustainability. Mr. Apitzsch has held various senior executive management positions with Siemens Group in Germany and abroad since last 24 years including various CFO functions in the business fields industry, Automation and energy within Siemens. Currently, Mr. Apitzsch is the Head of Global Services of Siemens AG.

Roland Busch Dr. Roland Busch is Special Director - Nominee of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Germany of Siemens Ltd. Dr. Busch is a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. His qualifications are Dr.rer.nat., Dipl-Phys. He has experience in Strategic Planning and Business Management.

Joe Kaeser Mr. Joe Kaeser is Non Executive Director of Siemens Ltd. He holds Business Administration Dipl.-Betriebswirt. He has held various senior level positions during his 29 years of tenure in the House of Siemens. He is presently the Member of the Managing Board and the Head of Corporate Finance and Controlling of Siemens AG. He is director of Siemens Corporation (USA), Siemens Ltd. (China), Allianz Deutschland AG (Germany), BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate GmbH (Germany), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Oesterreich (Austria).

Mariel von Schumann Ms. Mariel von Schumann (f/n/a/ Mariel von Drathen) is Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Keki Dadiseth Mr. Keki Bomi Dadiseth is Non-Executive Independent Director of Siemens Ltd. His other directorships include Britannia Industries Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Nicholas Piramal India Ltd., Omnicom India Marketing Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. and Times Global Broadcasting Co. Ltd.

Yezdi Malegam Mr. Yezdi H. Malegam is Non-Executive Independent Director of Siemens Ltd. He has been member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also of The Institute of Chartered Accountants – England & Wales. Until 2004, he was the senior partner of M/s. S. B. Billimoria & Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants in India. Mr. Malegam is also a Member the Central Board & Western Area Local Board of the Reserve Bank of India. He has served as Chairman / Member on many important Committees set up by the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.