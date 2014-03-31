Name Description

Rajiv Mundhra Mr. Rajiv Mundhra is Executive Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is in the field of finance, purchase of raw materials and capital equipments, business development, material management and project mononng.

Amiyo Chatterjee Mr. Amiyo Kumar Chatterjee is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

A. Mundhra Shri. A. D. Mundhra is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He has experience in the construction industry, project planning and monitoring, business development, domestic and overseas and business management.

S. Dutta Shri. S. Dutta is Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.

N. Bhattacharyya Shri. N. N. Bhattacharyya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant has experience in corporate restructuring, Finance, Accounts and Mding.

Sheo Damani Shri. Sheo Kishan Damani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.