Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
462.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.40 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs457.70
Open
Rs459.90
Day's High
Rs481.00
Day's Low
Rs453.85
Volume
6,962
Avg. Vol
21,769
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
A. Mundhra
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
B. Bajoria
|Company Secretary
|
S. Dutta
|Whole-Time Director
|
Leena Ghosh
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
N. Bhattacharyya
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sheo Damani
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Asutosh Sen
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pankaj Mukhopadhyay
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|Mr. Rajiv Mundhra is Executive Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is in the field of finance, purchase of raw materials and capital equipments, business development, material management and project mononng.
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|Mr. Amiyo Kumar Chatterjee is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.
|
A. Mundhra
|Shri. A. D. Mundhra is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He has experience in the construction industry, project planning and monitoring, business development, domestic and overseas and business management.
|
B. Bajoria
|
S. Dutta
|Shri. S. Dutta is Whole-Time Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.
|
Leena Ghosh
|
N. Bhattacharyya
|Shri. N. N. Bhattacharyya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Simplex Infrastructures Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant has experience in corporate restructuring, Finance, Accounts and Mding.
|
Sheo Damani
|Shri. Sheo Kishan Damani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.
|
Asutosh Sen
|Mr. Asutosh Sen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Simplex Infrastructures Limited.
|
Pankaj Mukhopadhyay
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|5,336,430
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|4,486,030
|
A. Mundhra
|5,461,160
|
B. Bajoria
|--
|
S. Dutta
|4,524,720
|
Leena Ghosh
|--
|
N. Bhattacharyya
|--
|
Sheo Damani
|--
|
Asutosh Sen
|--
|
Pankaj Mukhopadhyay
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rajiv Mundhra
|0
|0
|
Amiyo Chatterjee
|0
|0
|
A. Mundhra
|0
|0
|
B. Bajoria
|0
|0
|
S. Dutta
|0
|0
|
Leena Ghosh
|0
|0
|
N. Bhattacharyya
|0
|0
|
Sheo Damani
|0
|0
|
Asutosh Sen
|0
|0
|
Pankaj Mukhopadhyay
|0
|0