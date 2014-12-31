Name Description

Jean-Marie Bourassa Mr. Jean-Marie Bourassa serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer of Savaria Corporation. He is Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since January 2002. President and director of Bourassa Boyer Inc., a Chartered Professional Accountant Firm, since 1980. Director of 5N Plus Inc. and Chairman of the Audit Committee since December 2007; Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2014.

Marcel Bourassa Mr. Marcel Bourassa serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Savaria Corporation. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since January 2002. President of the Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Sebastien Bourassa Mr. Sebastien Bourassa has been appointed Vice President - Operation and Integration, Director of the Company. Mr. Bourassa, who currently holds the position of Operation & Integration Vice President within the Corporation, brings technical knowledge, business acumen and international experience to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bourassa is a seasoned executive and was the instigator behind Savaria's manufacturing facility start-up in China which he has managed since 2006. Under his management, Savaria Huizhou has grown significantly. Mr. Bourassa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montréal, and an EMBA from the Ivey Business School in Hong Kong.

Robert Berthiaume Mr. Robert Berthiaume serves as Vice President of Engineering of the Company. He served as Director for Savaria Corporation. He is Professional engineer with the Corporation’s whollyowned subsidiary, Savaria Concord Lifts Inc., since 1991.

Caroline Berube Ms. Caroline Berube is Independent Director of the company. She holds a law degree from McGill University and completed her studies at the National University of Singapore with a focus on Chinese law in 1998. She is an arbitrator approved by the Chinese European Arbitration Center (CEAC) and a foreign arbitrator appointed by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC) and has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors program with Laval University.

Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Mr. Jean-Louis Chapdelaine serves as an Independent Director of Savaria Corporation since May 2005. He is President of Saraguay Investment Inc. since 1975.

Peter Drutz Mr. Peter Drutz serves as an Independent Director of Savaria Corporation. He is President of Kankare Home services (dba Comfort Keepers) since August 2007.

Sylvain Dumoulin Mr. Sylvain Dumoulin serves as an Independent Director of Savaria Corporation since September 2010. He is Real estate and construction consultant since 2005. Mr. Dumoulin obtained his BAA in May 1986 after graduating from l’Ecole des Hautes Études Commerciales in Montreal (HEC) and his Chartered Accountant (CA) degree in 1988, during his professional training with Raymond, Chabot, Martin, Paré, Chartered Accountant firm from 1986 to 1989. He was employed by Grilli Property Group Inc. from 1989 to 2002, the last 4 years as Vice President of Finance and as a member of the Board of Directors of the company. Among his accomplishments during that period, Mr. Dumoulin worked actively in the Grilli share issue on the stock market in 1992 and the financial restructuring of the company in 1996. He is now acting as a consultant for several real estate and construction companies.