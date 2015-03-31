Edition:
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

SIYR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,760.70INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs52.45 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs2,708.25
Open
Rs2,738.00
Day's High
Rs2,799.90
Day's Low
Rs2,716.00
Volume
5,532
Avg. Vol
3,394
52-wk High
Rs2,799.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,111.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rameshkumar Poddar

63 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Ashok Jalan

55 2007 Senior President, Director

Surendra Shetty

2012 Chief Financial Officer

William Fernandes

2009 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Pawankumar Poddar

59 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Ashadevi Poddar

2014 Executive Director

Gaurav Poddar

30 2012 Executive Director

Shrikishan Poddar

52 2007 Executive Director

Ashok Garodia

59 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Tarun Govil

54 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pramod Jalan

61 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Harish Motiwalla

70 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dileep Shinde

64 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mangesh Teli

63 2004 Non-Executive Independent Director

Shailesh Vaidya

57 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Rameshkumar Poddar

Shriman Rameshkumar Dharaprasad Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Ashok Jalan

Shriman Ashok M. Jalan is Senior President, Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com degree. He has experience in Administration, Commercial & Operation.

Surendra Shetty

William Fernandes

Pawankumar Poddar

Shriman Pawankumar Dharaprasad Poddar serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Shri. Poddar an Industrialist with more than 2 decades experience in the Textile Industry. He is a Promoter Director and is on the Board for more than a decade.

Ashadevi Poddar

Gaurav Poddar

Shriman Gaurav P. Poddar serves as the Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B. Sc, MBA. He was Director of Beetee Textile Industries Ltd.

Shrikishan Poddar

Shriman Shrikishan Dharaprasad Poddar serves as the Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com degree. He was Executive Director of Balkrishna Industries Ltd., (11 yrs).

Ashok Garodia

Shriman Ashok N. Garodia serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mech). He is an Industrialist with vast experience in the field of manufacturing, operation management, supply chain management and purchase/ Import.

Tarun Govil

Shriman Tarun Kumar Govil serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com (Hons), LLB, PGDBM, ICWA,

Pramod Jalan

Shriman Pramod S. Jalan serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a businessman with experience in Finance and securities market. Shri. Jalan is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Harish Motiwalla

Shriman Harish N. Motiwalla serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., since May 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and also a Bachelor’s degree in Law. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a former President of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and past Chairman of the Western Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).He was also Central Council Member of ICAI for 9 years. He has an expertise in specific functional areas of Accounting, Audit, Finance, Taxation, Corporate Governance and Company Law.

Dileep Shinde

Shriman Dileep H. Shinde serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering and a Post Graduation Degree in Management. He has been associated with IFCI Ltd and was on the Board of the Company as Nominee Director. He has rich experience in Project Finance and Investment Banking. Shri. Shinde is a member of the Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

Mangesh Teli

Prof., Dr. Mangesh D. Teli serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Dr. Teli holds B.Sc.(H), B.Sc.(Tech) Ph. D. (Tech), FTA. He has experience in Textile Chemical Processing.

Shailesh Vaidya

Shriman Shailesh S.Vaidya serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Shri. Vaidya directorships includes Dwarkesh Sugar Industries Limited., Prabhukripa Overseas Ltd., Suashish Diamonds Limited, C. Mahendra Exports Limited., Welspun Power and Steel Limited, Allied Digital Services Limited, Orbit Corporation Limited., Avighna India Limited, Gold Crest Finance (India) Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Rameshkumar Poddar

36,106,000

Ashok Jalan

6,731,000

Surendra Shetty

4,883,000

William Fernandes

2,031,000

Pawankumar Poddar

30,267,000

Ashadevi Poddar

3,369,000

Gaurav Poddar

23,516,000

Shrikishan Poddar

30,956,000

Ashok Garodia

--

Tarun Govil

--

Pramod Jalan

--

Harish Motiwalla

--

Dileep Shinde

--

Mangesh Teli

--

Shailesh Vaidya

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

