Name Description

JR Shaw Mr. JR Shaw, O.C., A.O.E., serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Shaw Communications Inc. Mr. JR Shaw founded the Company in 1966 and has overseen its growth from the first cable customer in 1971 to its approximate $14 billion market capitalization and status as one of Canada’s most successful companies with Internet, digital phone, satellite, media and data centre lines of business. As a respected leader and innovator, Mr. Shaw has also played a major role in the shaping of the Canadian broadcast industry. JR Shaw is the Director and President of the Shaw Family Foundation and a Director of several private companies, including Gravity Renewables, Inc., a developer of small hydroelectric power plants in the United States. JR Shaw holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Michigan State University. He has received several honourary degrees, including from the University of Alberta, University of Calgary and Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. JR Shaw is an Officer of the Order of Canada and was awarded the Alberta Order of Excellence.

Jay Mehr Mr. Jay Mehr serves as President of the Company since March 2016. Mr. Mehr is responsible for overseeing all operational and customer-facing areas of the business, including Shaw Consumer, Shaw Business, Wireless and Supply Chain. Mr. Mehr has led a number of Shaw’s recent strategic initiatives, including the Company’s corporate and operational strategy in a program referred to as “Focus to Deliver” and the Company’s next generation video initiatives. Mr. Mehr has also held a number of operational leadership roles over his 20 years with the Company, including Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer; Senior Vice President, Operations; Group Vice President, Operations, Shaw Cable; Vice President, Operations; and regional manager roles in British Columbia and Ontario. Mr. Mehr holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta.

Bradley Shaw Mr. Bradley S. Shaw is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Shaw Communications Inc. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the Company since November 2010 and has served as a member of the Company’s Executive Committee since January 2011. Since 2010, Mr. Shaw has led the transformation of the Company from a Western-based cable company to a leading Canadian enhanced connectivity provider. Mr. Shaw joined the Company in 1987 as a customer service representative in the call centre where he learned the importance of listening to customers, responding to their needs and delivering an exceptional customer experience. This philosophy of customer service has guided him throughout his career as he assumed senior management and executive responsibilities. Mr. Shaw was instrumental in building Shaw Direct into one of North America’s leading direct-to-home satellite television providers and he played a key role in the launch of the Company’s digital home phone service in 2005. He led the Company’s expansion into colocation, cloud, and managed services with the September 2014 acquisition of ViaWest. In 2016, Mr. Shaw spearheaded the following two transformational transactions: the acquisition of WIND Mobile and divestiture of Shaw Media to reposition the Company as an enhanced connectivity provider. Mr. Shaw sits on the board of directors of Cablelabs. In 2016, Mr. Shaw also sits on the board of directors of two non-profit organizations, Shaw Family Foundation and The HOP Foundation. Active in his community, Mr. Shaw sits on the Patrons’ Council of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and was instrumental in the success of Calgary’s Shaw Charity Classic, a preeminent stop on the PGA Tour’s Champions Tour.

James Shaw Mr. James Robert Shaw serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Shaw Communications Inc. Mr. Shaw has served as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors since 2008 and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2002. Mr. Shaw joined the Company in 1982 as a cable installer and has since that time assumed progressively senior positions. He was appointed Vice President, Cable Operations in 1987, President in 1995 and Chief Executive Officer in 1998. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shaw led the Company’s substantial growth through many significant acquisitions and by organic expansion, including Internet and digital phone. Jim Shaw is a Director of several private companies, including Gravity Renewables, Inc., a developer of small hydroelectric power plants in the United States.

Vito Culmone Mr. Vito Culmone serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Shaw Communications Inc., effective 1 June 2015. In addition to his financial accountabilities, Mr. Culmone is also responsible for Facilities, Real Estate and the Strategic Projects Office. By bringing together these areas, Mr. Culmone provides oversight for the prioritization and planning of initiatives to ensure the necessary financial performance. Mr. Culmone has more than 26 years of experience as a financial professional, including 16 years as a senior financial executive. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Culmone served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of WestJet Airlines Ltd. He has also held leadership positions at Molson Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Culmone holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Accountant.

Nancy Phillips Ms. Nancy R. Phillips serves as Chief Executive Officer - ViaWest of the Company. Phillips supervised a team of more than 100 HR professionals. Prior to VetcoGray, Phillips served as senior HR leader for GE Security Homeland Protection, headquartered in Northern California. She previously led human resources efforts at GE's corporate headquarters reporting to GE's senior vice president for Human Resources. She joined GE as a labor negotiator and was recruited into HR at GE Appliances in 1997. Prior to joining GE, she was a lawyer in private practice. Phillips has a Juris Doctorate from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama and a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Delaware.

Zoran Stakic Mr. Zoran Stakic serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Shaw Communications Inc. Previously he has been Chief Executive Officer - ViaWest of the Company.

Jim Little Mr. Jim Little serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Culture Officer of Shaw Communications Inc. He is responsible for all Shaw's marketing, brand experience, community TV, corporate and employee communications activities.

Peter Johnson Mr. Peter A. Johnson serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer of Shaw Communications Inc.

Trevor English Mr. Trevor English serves as Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer of Shaw Communications Inc., since March 2016. Mr. English is accountable for strategic planning, business development, investor relations, Shaw Ventures and investment initiatives. Mr. English has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Corus Entertainment Inc. since April, 2016 and Shaw US Holdings Inc., ViaWest Inc.’s parent company, since September 2014. Mr. English has been with the Company since 2004 and prior to joining Shaw he worked for CIBC World Markets Inc. in Canada and the United Kingdom. Mr. English has 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, investor relations, business development and financial analysis. Mr. English holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Alex Krstajic Mr. Alex Krstajic serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer - Freedom Mobile of the Company. Previously, he was Executive Vice President & President, WIND of the Company.

Ron McKenzie Mr. Ron McKenzie serves as Senior Vice President - Business of Shaw Communications Inc., since December 4, 2010. Mr. McKenzie has over 25 years of business and telecommunication experience with a number of North American organizations. Since joining Shaw in October 2009, he has held the role of Regional Manager for Shaw's Hamilton Cable system. Mr. McKenzie has a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

Paul Pew Mr. Paul K. Pew serves as Lead Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. He was appointed as the Company’s Lead Director on January 14, 2015. Mr. Pew is the Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of G3 Capital Corp., a Toronto based alternative asset manager that focuses on public capital markets and, to a lesser extent, private investment opportunities. Mr. Pew was with GMP Securities Ltd., a leading Canadian independent investment dealer, from 1997 to 2007. He joined GMP as Partner and Senior Financial Analyst to establish GMP’s presence in the telecom, cable and media sectors. Throughout Mr. Pew’s years in GMP’s research department he was a top-rated analyst for the sectors he covered. In 2001, Mr. Pew became Head of Research while maintaining his sector coverage responsibilities. At that time he also joined the firm’s Executive Committee and Compensation Committee. In 2004, Mr. Pew became GMP’s Head of Investment Banking for the telecom, cable and media sectors. From 1993 to 1997, Mr. Pew was a Partner and Senior Financial Analyst with DFI Securities which was acquired by Deutsche Morgan Grenfell in 1995. Mr. Pew is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He received a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Business Administration, from The University of Western Ontario.

Peter Bissonnette Mr. Peter J. Bissonnette serves as Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Peter Bissonnette served as President of the Company from 2001 until his retirement on August 31, 2015. Mr. Bissonnette has over 50 years of experience in the communications sector. He joined the Company in 1989 as Vice President, Operations for the B.C. Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island and held a succession of senior positions during his 25 years with the Company. Mr. Bissonnette has previously served as a director of Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. (CableLabs), a not-forprofit research development consortium dedicated to pursuing new cable telecommunications technologies. Mr. Bissonnette is a graduate in Business Administration from Vancouver Community College, holds an Executive Management Certificate from the University of British Columbia, and is a graduate of the Executive Management Program at Queens University. In 2013, Mr. Bissonnette was appointed Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Adrian Burns Ms. Adrian Ilene Burns, LLD, serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. She is a member of the Company’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and its Executive Committee. She served as a commissioner of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission from 1988 to 1995. Prior to joining the CRTC, Ms. Burns was a member of the Copyright Board of Canada and also held many positions with CFCN-TV in Calgary, including as business editor, anchor, writer and producer. Ms. Burns is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Limited, a private Saskatchewan real estate company, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the National Arts Centre and a board member of several business and community organizations, including Carthy Foundation, and the RCMP Heritage Centre. Until the second half of 2016, she served as Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments. Ms. Burns was appointed to the Order of Ottawa in November 2016. Ms. Burns holds a degree in Art History from the University of British Columbia. In June 2012 Ms. Burns was granted an honourary doctoral degree from the University of Regina and in October 2012 she was appointed Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Richard Green Dr. Richard R. Green serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Dr. Green is a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. From 1988 to 2008 he was President and CEO of Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. where he oversaw the development of DOCSIS technology, the establishment of common specifications for digital voice and the deployment of interactive television, among other technologies for the cable industry. He was also Senior Vice President at PBS and director of CBS’s Advanced Television Technology Laboratory. Dr. Green is a Director and member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of Liberty Global, Inc. (NASDAQ), the largest international cable company with operations in 14 countries, Director and member of the audit, compensation and nominating and governance committees of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ) and is a Director of Jones/ NCTI, a workforce performance solutions company for individuals and broadband companies. He is a member of the Federal Communications Commission’s Technical Advisory Council, a fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and a professor of Engineering at the University of Denver. Dr. Green holds a Bachelor of Science from the Colorado College, a Masters in physics from the State University of New York in Albany and a PhD from the University of Washington. Dr. Green’s honours include the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2012 and Cable Hall of Fame.

Lynda Haverstock Dr. Lynda Haverstock, C.M., S.O.M, serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Dr. Haverstock is a member of the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee. She has served as advisor to three Presidents of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and was a Trustee of the Government House Foundation and the Mendel Art Gallery / Remai Modern Art Gallery. Dr. Haverstock was Saskatchewan’s 19th Lieutenant Governor from 2000 to 2006. She was leader of the Liberal Party from 1989 to 1995 and sat in the legislature as both a Liberal and independent member until 1999. Most recently, she was the Senior Vice President, Special Projects of RMD Engineering, a Saskatchewan-owned, design, fabrication, installation and maintenance engineering company from 2012 to 2014. Previously, she was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Saskatchewan for five years. Dr. Haverstock holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in the education of exceptional children and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. She is a member of the Order of Canada and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and is a recipient of the Distinguished Canadian Award. She has received honorary doctorate degrees from the University of Regina, Royal Roads University and Queen’s University. Dr. Haverstock was a proud Honorary Colonel of the 2 Canadian Forces Flying Training School.

Gregory Keating Mr. Gregory John Keating serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. He is a member of the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Mr. Keating is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altimax Venture Capital, the privately-held parent company of the Keating Group. Headquartered in Nova Scotia, the Keating Group comprises a diverse portfolio of business interests, including Altimax Network Service Ltd., a satellite direct sales, installation and service business; Altimax Courier, a national transportation courier service; and Landmark Developments, a diverse real estate company. Mr. Keating has over 30 years experience in the cable and satellite sectors, including as Vice President, Operations and later President and Chief Executive Officer of Access Communications, a privately held family business having approximately 85,000 subscribers at the time of its sale to the Company in 1999, and as former director of cable and communications industry associations, including Canadian Cable Television Association, Canadian Cable Small Systems Alliance and Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC). Mr. Keating has also been active in numerous not-for-profit organizations and community fund raising efforts. Mr. Keating holds a Bachelor of Arts (honours) from Saint Francis Xavier University.

Michael O'Brien Mr. Michael W. O'Brien serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc., with effect from 14 January 2015. He served as the Company’s Lead Director from 2009 to January 2015. Mr. O’Brien held a number of senior executive management positions during his 27 year tenure with integrated energy company, Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX, NYSE), including various positions with responsibility for planning, business development, refining and marketing, finance, and mining and extraction, retiring as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer in 2002. Mr. O’Brien has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Suncor since 2002 and is currently Chair of its audit committee and a member of its governance committee. Mr. O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto and an MBA from York University

Jeffrey Royer Mr. Jeffrey C. Royer serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Mr. Royer is a private investor with interests in telecommunications, broadcasting, medical device manufacturing, hospitality, professional sports and real estate. Mr. Royer serves as Chairman of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX), a global provider of innovative antenna solutions for the mobile, broadband and wireless infrastructure markets, and (BY) Medimor Ltd. and is a director of Emmit Labs Inc. and Massuah Hotels, Jerusalem, Israel. Mr. Royer has served as director of more than thirty private companies and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Royer is a General Partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks Baseball Club. Mr. Royer received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

J. Sparkman Mr. J. C. Sparkman serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Mr. Sparkman is a director of Liberty Global, Inc. (NASDAQ) and serves as chair of its compensation committee and is a member of its nominating and corporate governance and succession planning committees. Mr. Sparkman is a director of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ) and serves as chair of its compensation committee and as a member of its corporate governance and nominating committee. Mr. Sparkman has over thirty years of experience in the cable television industry. He was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Telecommunications Inc. (also known as TCI) for eight years until his retirement in 1995. During his over twenty six years with TCI, he held various management positions overseeing TCI’s cable operations as that company grew into the largest multiple cable system operator in the U.S. at the time of his retirement. In September 1999, he co-founded Broadband Services, Inc., a provider of asset management, logistics, installation and repair services for telecommunications service providers and equipment manufacturers domestically and internationally and he served as chair of its board and co-chief executive officer until December 2003.

Carl Vogel Mr. Carl E. Vogel, CPA, serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. He is an industry advisor focused on media and communications for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., an alternative asset management firm, and formerly a senior advisor and operating partner with The Gores Group, a private equity firm. He is also a senior advisor of DISH Network Corporation. From February 2008 until March 2009 Mr. Vogel served as Vice Chairman of DISH Network Corporation (formerly Echostar Communications Corporation, a satellite-delivered digital television services provider) and Echostar Corp. (a developer of settop boxes and other electronic technology). Mr. Vogel was the President of EchoStar Communications Corporation from September 2006 and Vice Chairman from June 2005 until February 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Vogel was President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Charter Communications, a broadband service provider in the U.S. He is director of AMC Networks Inc. (audit committee chair and compensation committee member), Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (executive committee chair, audit committee member and nominating and governance committee member), DISH Network Corporation, Sirius/XM Corporation (compensation committee chair) and Universal Electronics Inc. (audit committee member) (each NASDAQ listed). Mr. Vogel is a Director of several private companies. Mr. Vogel holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Accounting from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin and was formerly an active Certified Public Accountant.

Sheila Weatherill Ms. Sheila Christine Weatherill serves as Independent Director of Shaw Communications Inc. Ms. Weatherill is former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Health Authority, the Edmonton region health administrative authority. Ms. Weatherill is the Vice Chair of Epcor Utilities Inc. and is a Director of Canada Health Infoway, Inc. Ms. Weatherill holds a nursing degree from the University of Alberta. Ms. Weatherill’s honours include receiving an Honourary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Lethbridge, Honourary Bachelor of Arts degree from MacEwan University, Alberta Centennial Medal and appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada. Ms. Weatherill is also a Distinguished Executive in residence in the School of Business, University of Alberta and is a member of several philanthropic and community organizations. Ms. Weatherill was formerly a member of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee on the Public Service and formerly the Independent Investigator of the 2008 Listeriosis Outbreak.