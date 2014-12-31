Name Description

Rakesh Makhija Mr. Rakesh Makhija is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of SKF India Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer from IIT with more than 38 years of experience in the Industry. Mr. Makhija is the President of SKF - China and India, and a Member of the SKF Group Management. In this capacity, Mr. Makhija works closely with the Business Divisions to build a strong infrastructure and to drive growth in these important markets. Mr. Makhija was associated with your Company for more than 7 years as the Managing Director and was also a Member of Audit Committee & Share Transfer / Investor Grievance Redressal Committee of the Company. During this period Mr. Makhija has taken several initiatives to focus on driving growth for which your Company has received recognition and awards from its various customers, suppliers and institution. Prior to SKF, Mr. Makhija was the Country Manager and Managing Director of Honeywell International, overseeing all of Honeywell’s businesses in India. Mr. Makhija before joining Honeywell has also spent considerable time in Netherlands working in various Project and Engineering Management Functions with Kinetic Technology International BV. Presently he also represents as a Member on the Board of Wafangdian Bearing Co Limited and P.T. SKF Indonesia.

Kamlesh Mehra Mr. Kamlesh C. Mehra is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of SKF India Limited. Mr. Mehra joined Tata Steel in 1962 and has held several positions of importance in his long career of almost 50 years. In 1975, he was appointed Resident Director, Tata Industries in Delhi, a position he held with distinction upto 1981. Thereafter he was appointed as Director (operations) and subsequently Sr. Executive Director (operations) and Deputy Managing Director of Tata Steel. Mr. Mehra was Chairman of Tata Robbins Frazer, Tata Davy /Tata Construction, The Indian Tube Company, Tata Stewarts & Llyods and Tata Projects. He was a member of the Joint Consultative Committee on steel and the Joint Bi-Partite Committee on Coal (JBCCI). He was also a Director of the UP State Minerals Development Corporation. In 1997, he took charge of the Forbes Group of Companies and was the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Forbes Gokak Limited, for several years. He is on the executive committees of ASSOCHAM, CII and several other professional organizations. He was appointed by the Government of India on the Government council of VV Giri, National Labour Institute. Presently Mr. Mehra is the Chairman of SKF India Limited, Forbes International Services Limited, Director in Telco Construction Equipment Co. Limited, NexGen Publishing Limited and in Corporate Apparel USA Inc. Mr. Mehra is also Resident Director (Corporate) of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and President Commissioner on Board of Commissioners in P.T. Gokak Indonesia. Mr. Mehra is also Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee and Committee of Directors in Telco Construction Equipment Co., Limited, apart from member of Share Transfer / Investors’ Grievance Redressal Committee and Chairman of Remuneration Committee in SKF India Limited.

Shishir Joshipura Mr. Shishir Joshipura is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Country Head, SKF India, Executive Director of SKF India Ltd. He is an engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani and has completed Advance Management Program from Harvard Business School. He started his career with Thermax in India as a Engineer Trainee and was associated in various capacities with the Company till he joined SKF India Limited. During his tenure of more than 25 years with Thermax he has worked in various positions from Installation Engineer to Area Sales Manager - Western Region and as a Regional Head (West). He was promoted to the position of CEO, Thermax EPS Limited, a 50:50 JV established by Thermax with EPS USA in 1999. From 2005 to 2009, Mr. Joshipura was an Executive Council Member & Group Business Head in Thermax for Cooling and Heating Business. He was also Director incharge for Energy rental and carbon credit business.

Sudhir Rege Mr. Sudhir Rege is Director - Regional Sales and Service (Industrial Markets), South Asia of SKF India Limited. His Qualification is BE Mechanical. MMS. He has over 22 years of experience. He served as Head of Torrington Business in Ingersoll Rand India Ltd.

Harsha Kadam Mr. Harsha Kadam is Director - Two Wheeler Business, Global of SKF India Ltd. His Qualification is BE - Mech, PGDIM - Finance, PGDIM HR. He has over 20 years of experience. He served as Project Engineer Trainee in Chemical Industries Consulting Bureau.

Hema Hattangady Ms. Hema A. Hattangady is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She graduated from Karnataka University, in 1984 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. She holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in French from the same University and has acquired a Post-Graduate Degree in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Ms. Hattangady started her career in advertising and software marketing before joining Conzerv and has over 25 years of experience in Marketing. She was the Vice Chairman and CEO of Conzerv Systems Pvt Ltd until it was sold to Schneider Electric in June 2009. Conzerv was in the business of Consulting, Training and Products for Energy Efficiency. Ms. Hattangady has become an angel investor in the social enterprise space with investments in Swasth India (www.swasthindia.in) (affordable primary health care for slum dwellers in Mumbai) and Hippo Learning Centers (www.hlc.org.in) which is in the space of setting up and running kindergartens and after school support centers in rural Karnataka. She has now set up a new venture called Conssul Energy Pvt Ltd, that is in the area of heating and cooling optimization for segments like hotels and hospitals, automotive, pharma, chemical and FMCG industry. Ms. Hattangady is on the Advisory Board of Common Purpose (www.commonpurpose.org.in) in Bangalore, a leadership training organization; she is also on the Executive Committee of Udyogini (www.udyogini.org) an NGO that works for women’s livelihoods in backward states; on the Board of Swasth India and was on the Advisory Board of Schneider Electric India for 4 years until October 2012.

Prasad Menon Mr. Prasad Raghava Menon is Non-Executive Independent Director of SKF India Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer from IIT Kharagpur having more than 40 years of diverse experience in the premier multinational and Indian companies in the chemical and power industry. After working for 20 years with ICI Limited Mr. Menon joined Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals, later became Technical Director and Agri Business Sector Chief at the Nagarjuna Group. In October 2000, Mr. Menon was appointed as Managing Director of Tata Chemicals Limited, subsequently in October 2006 was appointed as Managing Director of the Tata Power Company Limited. Presently, Mr. Menon is on the Board of Tata Chemicals Limited, Tata Industries Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Tata Ceramics Limited, Tata BP Solar India Limited, NELCO Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Mr. Menon is the Chairman of Tata Quality Management Services, Tata Group Safety Committee and a member of other key Tata Group Committees, viz. Climate Change & Business Excellence. Mr. Menon is the member of the Advisor Council of IITB-Monash Research Academy, a Member of the Governing Council of Centre for Environment Education, Nehru Foundation for Development, and is also the first President of the Korea-India Business Association. Mr. Menon is on the Supervisory Board of the Sanmar Group. Mr. Menon is member of Audit Committee in Tata Industries Limited and Tata BP Solar India Limited. Mr. Menon is also the Member of Audit Committee of the Company.