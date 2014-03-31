Name Description

Satyanarayan Nuwal Shri. Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal is Executive Chairman of the Board of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is the Chairman of Solar Industries India Limited, hails from Bhilwara (Rajasthan). Started his career with trading activity in the field of Explosives and Explosive Accessories, he went on to set up the manufacturing facilities. Within a decade, he made Solar Group one of the known names in the Explosives industry. He has served as the Chairman of Economic Explosives Limited, Solar Components Private Limited, Navbharat Coalfields Limited, Sunbeam Explosives Limited, Sunrise Explosives Limited, Solar Mines & Minerals Limited, Solar Mining Resources Limited, Solar Bhatgaon Extension Mines Private limited, Bhatgaon Extension Mines private Limited.

Kailashchandra Nuwal Shri. Kailashchandra Nandlal Nuwal is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been associated with the Group’s ventures. He is always been part of Strategic Planning of the Solar group. His knowledge of market trends has helped the Group to retain its leadership position in Explosives used in the infrastructure segment. He has served as Director in Economic Explosives Limited, Sunbeam Explosives Limited, Sunrise Explosives Limited, Solar Mines & Minerals Limited, Solar Mining Resources Limited and Solar Initiating Systems Limited.

Nilesh Panpaliya Shri. Nilesh Panpaliya is Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is a B.E. (Electronics) and M.M.S. (Finance), and has experience of over 10 years in the Finance function in various fields like car finance, industrial finance, merchant banking and management consultancy service. Before joining Solar Explosives Limited, he had worked with Anagram Finance Limited, Rathi Global Finance Limited and Bajaj Steel Industries Limited. He has varied experience in financial service sector as well as management consultancy services to companies like Cosmo Films Limited, Ester Industries Limited, Emami Industries Limited, Anil Industries Limited etc. Since 1st September 2005 has been associated with the Company in the capacity of Vice President (Finance).

Manish Nuwal Shri. Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and brings with him professional, financial and management skills. After completion of his studies he joined his family business, since 1999. He is looking after overseas projects, purchase and marketing functions of the Company. He is also working in the capacity of Chief Commercial Officer for the company. He has served as Director in Economic Explosives Limited, Sunbeam Explosives Limited, Sunrise Explosives Limited, Solar Mines & Minerals Limited, Solar Mining Resources Limited, Solar Initiating Systems Limited and Navbharat Coalfields Limited.

Roomie Vakil Shri. Roomie Dara Vakil is Executive Director of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is a Post Graduate in Mining (Geology) from the Osmania University. He joined IDL Industries Limited (now known as Gulf Oil Corporation Limited) in the year 1967 and has held various positions in marketing in its Explosives division. He rose to the level of GM (Marketing) in 1992 and finally as Vice-President (Marketing). He was Secretary of Explosives Manufacturer’s Association of India for 3 years and finally elected as Chairman of the Explosives Manufacturers Association of India for the period of four year from 1997 – 2001. Currently he is the Chief Marketing Officer at Company, managing the domestic and international marketing functions. He has served as Director in Navbharat Coalfields Limited.

Khushboo Pasari Mrs. Khushboo Anish Pasari is the Company Secretary of Solar Industries India Ltd.

Anant Awasthi Shri. Anant Sagar Awasthi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is an MA, LLB and an IAS Officer of the batch of 1965. At the start of his career as an IAS Officer, he started with the position as an Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax. At the time of his retirement in the year 2001, he was Director (Higher Education - Special Secretary Education, Government of Delhi). During his career he has held several posts in the capacity of Joint Director in Departments like Industries, Social Welfare, Food and Civil etc. He also held positions like Director Personnel MCD, Director Public Grievances, Senior General Manager, Delhi State Civil Supply Corporation and S.D.M., Delhi. He is also Director in Economic Explosives Limited.

Ajai Nigam Shri. Ajai Nigam is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is M.Sc. (Chem. Engg.) and L.L.B. He retired as Chief Controller of India, Govt. of India, Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) Nagpur and has 34 years of experience in the Department in various capacities. He was also associated with various development activities of PESO including establishment of Fireworks Research & Development Centre at Sivakasi and revamping of new website of PESO. He held the charge of Explosives Testing Station at Gondkhieri, Nagpur from 1992 to 1994. During that period four Laboratories were established at the station and made functional. He acted as a chairman of various Technical Committees of Govt. of India and also presented 16 papers in various National/ International forums. He has visited USA, UK, SWEDEN & GERMANY on important Government assignments.

Dilip Patel Shri. Dilip Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Solar Industries India Ltd. He is a chemical engineer from IIT Kanpur and has done Master’s in Financial Management. He has work experience of over 30 years including his tenure with SICOM. He is presently engaged as a Management Consultant with several companies in enhancing operating performance of companies, both in Manufacturing and service sectors. He is also a Director in Eurotex Industries & Exports Limited, Malladi Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Godavari Drugs Limited, Polyset Plastics Private Limited, Celestlal Biotech Limited and Minex Metallurgical Company Limited.