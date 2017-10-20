Name Description

Constantino de Oliveira Mr. Constantino de Oliveira, Jr. serves as Chairman of the Board of Smiles SA since February 22, 2013. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gol Linhas Aereas since July 6, 2012, having been its Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors from March 2004 to July 2012. He has been also, since 2001, Member of the Board of Directors and VRG Linhas Aereas SA, having been Chief Executive Officer of VRG Linhas Aereas SA from 2001 to July 2, 2012. He holds a degree in Business Administration at Universidade do Distrito Federal and attended the Executive Program of Corporate Management at Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships.

Leonel Dias de Andrade Mr. Leonel Dias de Andrade Neto serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Smiles SA since February 22, 2013. In the last six years, he acted as an executive of Citibank, occupying the positions of President of Credicard (Banco Citicard SA) and Executive of Retail Bank in Brazil. He also held the positions of the Executive Officer of Visa do Brasil and President of Losango. He graduated in History and in Civil Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho and has a specialization in Administration and Marketing from PDG-SP, having also completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

Joaquim Constantino Mr. Joaquim Constantino, Neto serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Smiles SA. since August 5, 2016. Additionally, he has been Director of Operations of Comporte Group since 1994. From 1984 to 1990, he was in charge of operations for Reunidas Paulista. Since 1990, he has been President of Breda Transportes e Servicos SA. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, VRG Linhas Aereas SA and CMP Participacoes.

Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Mr. Marcos Antonio Pinheiro, Filho serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer at SMILES S.A. since February 15, 2017. He has been working for 8 years in the GOL group, where he has held key positions in the financial area since 2009, having participated in the design of the Smiles project from the beginning. Since January 2013, the executive has served as a non-statutory Director of Finance and IR at Smiles, being responsible for Treasury, Planning, Pricing. He holds a Bachelors degree in Management from Pontifica Universidade Catolica, an MBA from the UCLA, and a specialization in Global Management from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez - Chile.

Carlos Eduardo Carvalho Mauad Mr. Carlos Eduardo Carvalho Mauad serves as Member of the Executive Board at SMILES S.A. Since May 2013, he is Commercial Director at Smiles, responsible for the relationship and development of partnerships with banks, airlines and retailers. He has 10 years of experience in the financial market and in the loyalty segment with Credit card and Banco Citibank, where he held important positions as: New Channel Manager and Superintendent of Acquisitions, responsible for the commercial strategy of acquiring new clients, Deployment and development of sales channels. He graduated in Mechanical & Eletrical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina, holds an Executive MBA in Finance from IBMEC and a Masters degree from Columbia University.

Marcelo Epstejn Mr. Marcelo Epstejn serves as Member of the Executive Board at SMILES S.A. He was Corporate Marketing Director at Folha da Manha, which publishes the Folha de Sao Paulo newspapers. Between 2006 and 2016, he was CEO of Universo Online S/A. He graduated in Production Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo, has a Masters in Marketing and Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and extensions from New York University, the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ricardo Constantino Mr. Ricardo Constantino serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Smiles S.A. He is a member of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Board of Directors. In addition, since 1994, he has been holding the position of Comporte’s Group CEO. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Valmari Cosméticos S/A, BR Vias S.A. and Global Aviation S.A. He is the chief executive officer at Agrodiesel S.A., company that provides supply support services to entire Comporte Group.

Fabio Bruggioni Mr. Fabio Bruggioni serves as Independent Director at SMILES S.A. He is Chief Executive Officer of e.Bricks Digital, an investment company in the digital sector, since April 2011. He was also vice president of the Telefónica Group, responsible for the Telephony, Internet, Broadband and Pay TV businesses. He also worked in the Credicard business area. Among its challenges ahead of e.Bricks Digital are the consolidation and expansion of the current Internet and mobile business, as well as the identification and development of new opportunities. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing and management program at Harvard Business School, Insead and IESE Business School

Cassio Casseb de Lima Mr. Cassio Casseb de Lima serves as Independent Director at SMILES S.A. since May 14, 2016. He was an advisor to Febraban, Fiesp (C.S.E.), Mastercard (LA), Coca-Cola (Retail LA), Localiza, Sadia, Visa (LA), Grupo Jereissati (Shopping Iguatemi and Oi! Telefonia), among others. He is currently a Board Member of Lojas Marisa, Netshoes (representing Temasek Intl), Cetip, Adolescent Recycling Institute and Senior Advisor of Morgan Stanley Bank in Brazil and Principal Financial Group. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Marcos Grodetzky Mr. Marcos Grodetzky serves as Independent Director of Smiles SA since February 22, 2013. With nearly 30 years of experience in the financial industry, he served in senior banking, private equity/venture capital and credit cards segment. Between 2008 and 2010, he was Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Aracruz Celulose SA - Fibria SA. In 2010 and 2011, he acted as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Cielo SA. He is Founding Partner of Mediator Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. Currently, he is also Executive President of DGB SA and Chief Financial Officer of Uniao Israelita Brasileira do Bem Estar Social – UNIBES. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1978 and participated in a Senior Management Program at INSEAD/FDC in 1993.