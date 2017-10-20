Name Description

Joao Guilherme Sabino Ometto Mr. Joao Guilherme Sabino Ometto has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA since 2013. Prior to this, he served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA. He began his career as Partner at Tropisuco - Industria de Suco de Laranja, and worked as Managing Director of the Association of Parents and Friends of the Disabled (APAE) of Santa Barbara D’Oeste. He founded Brastoft - Industria de Maquinas Agricolas, jointly with Case Corporation, when he was Member of the Fiscal Council of Industrias Romi. He was also Managing Director of the Association of Sugar and Alcohol Technicians of Brazil (STAB) from 1981 to 1987, and President of the Associacion Civil de Tecnicos Azucareros de America Latina y del Caribe from 1983 to 1986. He was Member of the Board of Trustees - International Society of Sugar Cane Technologists from 1983 to 1989, and President of the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA) from 1998 to 2000. From 1991 to 1997, he served as President of the cooperative Copersucar, where he was also Member of the Board of Directors from 1997 to 2001. In addition, he served as Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Deputy CEO of Sao Martinho, Usina Sao Martinho and Omtek - Industria e Comercio. He has been CEO of Mogi Agricola, Imobiliaria Paramirim, Duas Matas Agricola and Joao Ometto Participacoes and Deputy CEO of Agropecuaria Caieira do Norte, SM Participacoes, Agro Pecuaria Vale do Corumbatai and Monte Sereno Agricola. He has also been Second Vice President of the Sao Paulo State Industry Federation (FIESP), Coordinator of the Sao Paulo State Sugar Industry Union (SIAESP), Coordinator of the Sao Paulo State Ethanol Industry Union (SIFAESP), and Advisory Member of the Commercial Association of Sao Paulo, the Business-School Integration Center (CIEE) and the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association. He received a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1963.

Fabio Venturelli Mr. Fabio Venturelli serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA. He has more than 18 years of experience in Corporate Management, Global Business Management and Commercial Management for Marketing and Sales in the chemicals and plastic industry. He has experience in the administration of national and international businesses. He built his career at Dow Chemical, where he held positions both in Brazil and in the United States, among which Latin America’s Commercial Director, Global Business Director and Strategic Development Corporate Director, from 1989 to 2007. He received a degree in Production Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1988 and a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1991.

Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto Mr. Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA since 2013. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA. He began his career as Member of the Board of Directors of Copersucar, also serving as Fiscal Council Member and as Managing Director of Cia. Uniao dos Refinadores. In addition, he was Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sao Martinho and Omtek - Industria e Comercio, and Executive Officer and CEO of Usina Sao Martinho. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Usina Sao Martinho from 1999 to 2006, and of Sao Martinho from 1999 to 2008. Currently, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho and CEO of Santa Cruz SA - Acucar e Alcool, Agro Pecuaria Boa Vista SA, Agropecuaria Vale do Corumbatai, Luiz Ometto Participacoes SA Companhia Agricola Debelma, SM Participacoes, and Agro Pecuaria Caieira do Norte, Monte Sereno Agricola, Deputy CEO of Imobiliaria Paramirim and Duas Matas Agricola, and Executive Officer of Agropecuaria Cachimbo. He received a Bachelor's in Agronomy from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1958.

Augusto Brauna Pinheiro Mr. Augusto Brauna Pinheiro has served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA since August 13, 2012. He started his career at Banco do Brasil holding posts in London and New York branches with the last position as Regional Manager of the New York Office where he worked for four years. He was Finance Director and Investment Director at Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia within the last 12 years. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal da Bahia in 1984 and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1996.

Felipe Vicchiato Mr. Felipe Vicchiato serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Sao Martinho S.A. since July 31, 2014. Prior to this, he worked in the area of Risk and Corporate Banking in Arthur Andersen, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya and Banco Bradesco. he has more than 19 years of experience in financial area with ample knowledge in Accounting, Treasury and Investor Relations.

Roberto Pupulin Mr. Roberto Pupulin serves as Chief Administrative Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA. He began his professional career in various positions within the Sao Martinho Plant from 1968 to 2005, such as Office Aid, Bookkeeper, Head of Office, and Head of the Agricultural Department, later occupying managing positions in the Supply, Planning, Logistics and Human Resources areas. He acted as Chief Agro-Industrial Officer at the Iracema plant and at Omtek-Industria e Comercio. He was Founding Partner and has been President of the Cooperativa de Economia e Credito Mutuo dos Funcionarios of Grupo Sao Martinho - USICRED since 1997. He obtained a Bachelor's in Industrial Hygiene/Chemistry from the Universidade de Ribeirao Preto (UNAERP) in 1977, a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the Universidade de Ribeirao Preto (UNAERP) in 1988, a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1997 and a Masters of Business Administration in Enterprise Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2001.

Helder Luiz Gosling Mr. Helder Luiz Gosling has served as Commercial and Logistics Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA since July 30, 2010. He has more than 16 years of experience in the entire logistics chain at companies in the chemicals, commodities and food (sugar, ethanol and coffee) industries as well as at companies involved in import, export and national distribution activities. He has experience in the logistics areas of the companies where he has worked, such as Copersucar, Solvay, Ipiranga and ED&F Man. He earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Paulista, UNIP in 1988, a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Paulista, UNIP in 1991 and a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 2002.

Agenor Cunha Pavan Mr. Agenor Cunha Pavan serves as Agroindustrial Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA. He began his career in the Company as Production Technical Assistant, Production Manager, Executive Manager, Member of the Projeto Novos Rumos Turnaround Committee and Industrial Manager. He obtained a degree in Chemistry from the Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in 1986, a Masters of Business Administration in Business Administration fromt Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2000 and a Masters of Business Administration from Ohio University in 2002.

Mario Ortiz Gandini Mr. Mario Ortiz Gandini has served as Agroindustrial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA since December 1, 2010. He has experience in the Agricultural field, having worked for over 20 years at Usina Santa Luzia in Motuca, State of Sao Paulo. He joined Grupo Sao Martinho in 1996 as Agricultural Manager at the Sao Martinho Mill, the group‘s unit located in the city of Pradopolis, Sao Paulo. He gained a degree in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Bachelor's in Agricultural Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Carlos Fernando Zaneti de Andrade Mr. Carlos Fernando Zaneti de Andrade serves as Agroindustrial Officer - Iracema and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA. He began his career at Usina Sao Martinho, where he worked as Agronomist, Crop Care Supervisor, Internal Development Coordinator, Human Resources Manager and Agroindustrial Officer at the Boa Vista unit. He gained a degree from Universidade Estadual Paulista in1987, in Strategy and Marketing from the Universidade de Ribeirao Preto (UNAERP) in 1998, in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1999, in Marketing from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2000 and in Financial Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2003.

Luiz Olavo Baptista Mr. Luiz Olavo Baptista serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA. He is Senior Partner of the L O Baptista Advogados. He has been Member of the Board of Appeals of the WTO since 2001 and Member of the International Arbitration Tribunal and of the Commission on International Trade Practices of the International Chamber of Commerce since 1999. He has also served as Arbitrator for Mercosul since 1993. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Vallourec SA and Professor of International Trade Law at Universidade de Sao Paulo. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in International Law from the Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas.

Marcelo Campos Ometto Mr. Marcelo Campos Ometto serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA. He began his career at Usina Sao Martinho SA - Acucar e Alcool, serving as Executive Manager from 1984 to 1997. From 1997 to 1998 he was Executive Manager at Usina Sao Martinho S/A, and as of October 15, 1999 he served as Agriculture Officer, Business Unit Officer and Agroindustrial Officer. In 1986, he was elected Executive Officer at Luiz Ometto Participacoes S/A, and in 1987 he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In 2006, he became CEO of Dimas Ometto Participacoes S/A., and from 2001 to 2004 he was Member of the Advisory Board of the Technology Center at Copersucar. Since 2001, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Agribusiness Association for the Ribeirao Preto Region of Sao Paulo (ABAG). He received a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the Universidade de Ribeirao Preto (UNAERP) in 1988, and holds a specialization in Business Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation - Sao Paulo (1990), with a focus on Agribusiness.

Joao Carvalho do Val Mr. Joao Carvalho do Val has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA since 2013. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Sao Martinho SA from 2000 to August 13, 2012. He began his career as Investment Analyst at Unibanco - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA, where he worked from 1971 to 1974. From 1975 to 2005, he was Managing Director, responsible for financial planning, diversification of activities, study of sub-products and partnerships with foreign companies at Joao Ometto Participacoes SA, a sugar and ethanol company. He is Chief Financial Officer of Usina Sao Martinho, Usina Boa Vista and Omtek - Industria e Comercio. He received a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1969, and completed a specialization course in Business Administration at Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1976.

Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto Mr. Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Martinho SA. In 1987, he began his professional career in Sao Martinho (Iracema), where he served until 1999 in different roles in the administrative area, as a member of the Management Committee and Advisory Board. He was an Officer at Valbras Tratores e Pecas Ltda from 1994 to 1999. Currently, he is engaged in the management of his own affairs and is an Officer at Nelson Ometto Participacoes Ltda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and participated in the Successors Training Project of Oliveira and Bernhoeft Associates.