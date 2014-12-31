Name Description

Louis Maroun Mr. Louis Joseph Maroun is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Maroun began his real estate career in 1982 following seven years with the Nova Scotia Department of the Attorney General. In 1996, along with his partners, he launched Summit REIT and under his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, it grew to become one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts and the country’s largest publicly traded owner and manager of industrial real estate with approximately $3.5 billion in assets. Following Summit REIT’s successful privatization by ING Real Estate in 2006, Mr. Maroun became Executive Chairman of ING Real Estate Canada until 2009. Mr. Maroun is also a former board member and former Lead Director of Acadian Timber Income Fund, former Chairman of InStorage REIT, and former board member of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., a Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange listed public company.

Paul Dykeman Mr. Paul Malcolm Dykeman is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Dykeman has been a trustee of the REIT since September 25, 2012. Mr. Dykeman began his real estate career in 1990 as the Controller of Roycom, a pension and mutual fund real estate advisor, prior to which he spent six years in a variety of increasingly senior roles with an international audit and accounting firm. In 1996, he, along with Mr. Maroun, launched Summit REIT and in 1998 was appointed its Chief Financial Officer. With Summit REIT’s acquisition by ING Real Estate in 2006, Mr. Dykeman was appointed Chief Executive Officer of ING Real Estate Canada, responsible for all aspects of its operations, including real estate transactions, investment and property management, finance and ING Real Estate Canada’s strategic direction. Mr. Dykeman is also a former board member of Partners Real Estate Investment Trust.Currently, Mr. Dykeman is Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Real Estate Advisors Limited, an investment advisory firm specializing in the Canadian, United States and International real estate markets. Mr. Dykeman obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University in 1984, and his chartered accountant designation in 1986.

Ross Drake Mr. Ross Drake, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Drake began his real estate career over 20 years ago. In 1995, he joined Roycom, a pension and mutual fund real estate advisor. In 1998, Mr. Drake joined Summit REIT where he served in a variety of increasingly senior roles. Following Summit REIT’s acquisition by ING Real Estate in 2006, Mr. Drake joined ING Real Estate Canada, where he served as a director responsible for financial analysis from 2006 – 2008, and then as its Senior Vice President of Research and Analysis from 2008 – 2010. Mr. Drake became the Chief Financial Officer of Summit II on September 25, 2012. Mr. Drake obtained a Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis Xavier University in 1981, a Masters in Business Administration from Dalhousie University in 1984, and his chartered accountant designation in 1986.

Kimberley Hill Ms. Kimberley Hill serves as Vice President - Asset Management of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Ms. Hill has over 21 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Ms. Hill is the VP of Asset Management for Summit II. From 2008 – 2010, Ms. Hill served as the Senior VP of Asset Management for ING Real Estate Canada, and from 1999 – 2008, Ms. Hill served as VP, Central Canada for Summit REIT. Prior to 1999, Ms. Hill had extensive experience in commercial real estate with a large Canadian real estate company both in property management and leasing of “A Class” office buildings.

Jonathan Robbins Mr. Jonathan Robbins serves as Vice President - Acquisitions of Summit Industrial Income REIT. Mr. Robbins has over 23 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Mr. Robbins is the VP of Acquisitions for Summit II. From 2006 – 2009, Mr. Robbins served as the VP of Research and Analysis at ING Real Estate Canada, and from 2004 – 2006, he held the same position with Summit REIT. From 1999 – 2004, Mr. Robbins was VP of Investments at Summit REIT, where he was responsible for directing all of Summit REIT’s investment activities, including more than $1.5 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and developments. During this period he was an integral part of Summit REIT’s transformation into Canada’s third largest REIT and largest industrial landlord. Mr. Robbins joined Summit REIT in 1997 as an investment analyst. Prior to 1997 Mr. Robbins was employed as a consultant at a Canadian real estate valuation firm, where he specialized in property valuation and tax consulting across a broad spectrum of property types. Mr. Robbins obtained a Bachelors of Science degree from Acadia University in 1985, and a Bachelors of Environmental Design from the

Michael Catford Mr. Michael A. J. Catford has been a trustee of Summit II since May 7, 2014. Mr Catford is also a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Catford has over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, and beginning in 1996, worked for the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (“HOOPP”), which is the principal pension provider to healthcare sector employees in Ontario. Mr. Catford recently retired from his position as Vice President, Real Estate with HOOPP. Mr. Catford also served as President of HOOPP Realty Inc., which is the fund’s real estate subsidiary. Prior to joining HOOPP Mr. Catford spent 8 years at Divers Jones Canada and 13 years at Royal LePage (now Cushman & Wakefield). In addition, Mr. Catford has served as a trustee of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust since 1997, and in addition to serving as a trustee, Mr. Catford currently serves on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s Audit Committee, Compensation and Governance Committee and Investment Committee.

Lawrence Morassutti Mr. Larry Morassutti is Independent Trustee of Summit Industrial Income REIT., since April 4, 2013. Mr. Morassutti’s current principal occupation is being the owner of The Morassutti Group of Companies which are involved in real estate investment and development as well as real estate advisory services. Mr. Morassutti is a director of Orlando Corporation, which is Canada’s largest privately-owned industrial developer and landlord. Mr. Morassutti is a director of The Elia Corporation, which is a major private Canadian real estate investment and development company. Mr. Morassutti is a former trustee of CREIT, a position he held for 18 years. Mr. Morassutti is a director of The WoodGreen Foundation, which supports one of the largest social service agencies in Toronto and is a past director of The York School in Toronto. Mr. Morassutti obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from The University of Toronto in 1977 and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1979.

Saul Shulman Mr. Saul Shulman is Independent Trustee of Summit Industrial Income REIT., since September 25, 2012. Mr. Shulman has been a trustee of Summit II since September 25, 2012, and his term of office expires on the date of the next annual general meeting of Summit II. Mr. Shulman is also a member of the Audit Committee and is the Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Shulman began his career at Goodman & Carr LLP, where he worked for 39 years. He is a former director of the advisory board of Brookfield Renewable Power Inc.; a former trustee of Brookfield Renewable Power Trust and a member of its audit committee; a former director of Brookfield Asset Management, a lead director, a member of its audit committee and chairman of its governance and compensation committees; a former director of Tricon Capital Group Inc.; a former director of Summit REIT, a former chairman of the board and a member of its audit and governance committees; a former director of Western Wind Energy Corp, and a member of its audit and compensation committees; a former director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd.; a former director of Trizec Corporation Ltd.; a former director of Triumph Energy Corporation; a former director of JDS Investments Limited; and a former director of 1381216 Ontario Inc. (Castlemore Golf & Country Club/Intracorp Developments Ltd). Mr. Shulman was appointed as Special Counsel to the board of directors of Mascan Corp. (the board was appointed by the Supreme Court of Ontario).