WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L)
SMWH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,047.00GBp
4:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
2,051.00
Open
2,042.00
Day's High
2,050.00
Day's Low
2,034.00
Volume
100,605
Avg. Vol
374,091
52-wk High
2,106.00
52-wk Low
1,398.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henry Staunton
|69
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Clarke
|2013
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Robert Moorhead
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Houghton
|Legal Director, Company Secretary
|
Suzanne Baxter
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Annemarie Durbin
|53
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Drummond Hall
|2013
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Henry Staunton
|Mr. Henry S. Staunton has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in September 2010 and became Chairman on 1 September 2013. He is also Chair of the Nominations Committee. He has extensive finance, media and retail expertise and is Chairman of BrightHouse Group PLC and Phoenix Group Holdings and a non-executive director of Capital and Counties Properties plc. He was previously the Finance Director of Granada and ITV, Chairman of Ashtead Group and Vice Chairman of Legal and General PLC.
|
Stephen Clarke
|Mr. Stephen Clarke is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in June 2012, becoming Group Chief Executive on 1 July 2013. He joined WHSmith in August 2004 as Marketing Director for WHSmith High Street. In 2006 he was appointed Commercial and Marketing Director and in 2008 became Managing Director of WHSmith High Street. He began his career at the Dixons Group where he carried out a number of store, product and marketing roles.
|
Robert Moorhead
|Mr. Robert Moorhead is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in December 2008. He is a Chartered Accountant and joined WHSmith in 2004 as Retail Finance Director. Previously, he was Group Finance Director at Specsavers Optical Group and Finance and IT Director of World Duty Free Europe. He also held a number of roles at B&Q and Kingfisher Group. He started his career at Price Waterhouse.
|
Ian Houghton
|Mr. Ian Houghton is Legal Director, Company Secretary of WH Smith PLC. He was appointed in September 1998.
|
Suzanne Baxter
|Ms. Suzanne C. Baxter has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. She joined the Board of WHSmith in February 2013. She is Chair of the Audit Committee. She was appointed as Group Finance Director of Mitie Group Plc in April 2006. Following her qualification as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, her career has been divided between advisory roles in corporate finance with Deloitte and a range of finance, commercial, operational and business development roles in support of both public and private sector clients, firstly with Serco and now with Mitie. She is Chair of the Business in the Community (BITC) South West Strategic Advisory Board, a business to community outreach charity promoting responsible business practice, and is Chair of the Council of the Business Services Association (BSA), a policy and research centre of excellence for the support services industry.
|
Annemarie Durbin
|Ms. Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. She joined the Board of WH Smith in December 2012. She is a non-executive director of Santander UK plc and serves on its Audit, Risk and Remuneration Committees. She has 25 years’ international banking experience particularly across Asia, Africa and the Middle East operating at Board and Executive Committee level. She is also Chair of the Listing Authority Advisory Panel. In addition to her directorships, Annemarie is an executive coach, a conflict mediator and provides Board governance consultancy services.
|
Drummond Hall
|Mr. Drummond Hall has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in September 2008. He is the Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. He is a non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of The Sage Group plc and is the Senior Independent Director of First Group plc. He spent the early part of his career with Procter & Gamble, Mars and PepsiCo Inc, and from 2002 to 2006 was Chief Executive of Dairy Crest PLC.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Henry Staunton
|208,000
|
Stephen Clarke
|5,244,000
|
Robert Moorhead
|3,025,000
|
Ian Houghton
|--
|
Suzanne Baxter
|57,000
|
Annemarie Durbin
|48,000
|
Drummond Hall
|67,000
As Of 31 Aug 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Henry Staunton
|0
|0
|
Stephen Clarke
|0
|0
|
Robert Moorhead
|0
|0
|
Ian Houghton
|0
|0
|
Suzanne Baxter
|0
|0
|
Annemarie Durbin
|0
|0
|
Drummond Hall
|0
|0