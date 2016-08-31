Name Description

Henry Staunton Mr. Henry S. Staunton has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in September 2010 and became Chairman on 1 September 2013. He is also Chair of the Nominations Committee. He has extensive finance, media and retail expertise and is Chairman of BrightHouse Group PLC and Phoenix Group Holdings and a non-executive director of Capital and Counties Properties plc. He was previously the Finance Director of Granada and ITV, Chairman of Ashtead Group and Vice Chairman of Legal and General PLC.

Stephen Clarke Mr. Stephen Clarke is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in June 2012, becoming Group Chief Executive on 1 July 2013. He joined WHSmith in August 2004 as Marketing Director for WHSmith High Street. In 2006 he was appointed Commercial and Marketing Director and in 2008 became Managing Director of WHSmith High Street. He began his career at the Dixons Group where he carried out a number of store, product and marketing roles.

Robert Moorhead Mr. Robert Moorhead is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. He joined the Board of WHSmith in December 2008. He is a Chartered Accountant and joined WHSmith in 2004 as Retail Finance Director. Previously, he was Group Finance Director at Specsavers Optical Group and Finance and IT Director of World Duty Free Europe. He also held a number of roles at B&Q and Kingfisher Group. He started his career at Price Waterhouse.

Ian Houghton Mr. Ian Houghton is Legal Director, Company Secretary of WH Smith PLC. He was appointed in September 1998.

Suzanne Baxter Ms. Suzanne C. Baxter has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. She joined the Board of WHSmith in February 2013. She is Chair of the Audit Committee. She was appointed as Group Finance Director of Mitie Group Plc in April 2006. Following her qualification as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, her career has been divided between advisory roles in corporate finance with Deloitte and a range of finance, commercial, operational and business development roles in support of both public and private sector clients, firstly with Serco and now with Mitie. She is Chair of the Business in the Community (BITC) South West Strategic Advisory Board, a business to community outreach charity promoting responsible business practice, and is Chair of the Council of the Business Services Association (BSA), a policy and research centre of excellence for the support services industry.

Annemarie Durbin Ms. Annemarie Verna Florence Durbin has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of WH Smith PLC. She joined the Board of WH Smith in December 2012. She is a non-executive director of Santander UK plc and serves on its Audit, Risk and Remuneration Committees. She has 25 years’ international banking experience particularly across Asia, Africa and the Middle East operating at Board and Executive Committee level. She is also Chair of the Listing Authority Advisory Panel. In addition to her directorships, Annemarie is an executive coach, a conflict mediator and provides Board governance consultancy services.