Name Description

Bina Engineer Smt. Bina Engineer is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. She has done Chartered Accountancy. She has 20 years of experience in the field of Project And corporate Finance. She has worked in NBFCs prior to her employment with the company. Presently, she is responsible for the corporate and project finance affairs of the Company.

Aditya Sanghi Shri. Aditya Sanghi is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He is a Master of Engineering (Industrial and Systems Engineering) and Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York. He has worked as Team Leader of Senior Design Project in SPX Lightin Corp., Rochester, New York. Prior to this, he was engaged as an Industrial Engineer (Internship) in TRW Automotive and Electronics Group, New York and Parker Hannifin Corporation, RAC Division, Lyons, New York. Based on his qualifications and work experience, his engineering skills covers Project Management, Production and Quality Control whereas he has business skills of Strategic Policies and Management, amongst others. Presently, he heads the Company’s cement manufacturing operations and is overall responsible for the corporate strategy at Sanghipuram, Kutch.

Alok Sanghi Shri. Alok Sanghi is Whole Time Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He has done MBA in Finance and Management from the Indiana University, Kelley School of Business, Bloomington, USA. His course work encompassed Corporate Financial Strategy, International Finance, Marketing Strategy and Planning, Venture Capital, Micro Economic Theory etc., at the same time sharpening his technical skills at Bloomberg in Risk Stimulation Modeling, HTML, Microsoft Office and ‘C’ programming language. Presently, he is responsible for the marketing strategies and corporate affairs of the Company.

T. M. Jagan Mohan Shri. T. M. Jagan Mohan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanghi Industries Ltd. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management from The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was earlier associated with M/s. IDPL and other reputed business associates and has more than 25 years of experience and has handled various assignments and during his tenure as a Director.