Name Description

Rupert Robson Mr. Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the Chairman of Tullett Prebon plc having been appointed to the board as a nonexecutive director in 2007. He is also the Chairman of Charles Taylor plc and EMF Capital Partners. He has held a number of senior roles in financial institutions, most recently non-executive director of London Metal Exchange Holdings Ltd, Tenet Group Ltd and non-executive director of OJSC Nomos Bank. Prior to that he was Global Head, Financial Institutions Group, Corporate Investment Banking and Markets at HSBC and Head of European Insurance, Investment Banking at Citigroup Global Markets.

Dean Godwin Mr. Dean Godwin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is responsible for delivering business strategies that underpin the long term development of the service and operations platform. He has over 15 years’ experience in the international financial services industry and has extensive senior management experience having previously been Managing Director of State Street’s Jersey business. Client service specialisms include capital markets transactions and corporate governance for multi-national corporate institutions. He is a chartered secretary and holds an MSc in corporate governance.

Spencer Daley Mr. Spencer Daley is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is responsible for managing the financial strategy and operations of the group. He has over 15 years’ experience in financial services organisations and is a practitioner in areas of financial restructuring, business transformation and acquisitions. He was previously Finance Director for State Street’s AIS EMEA Private Equity and Real Estate alternative asset administration business.

Mark Shaw Mr. Mark Shaw is Chief Risk Officer of the company. he is responsible for the design and ongoing effectiveness of the Group’s overall risk management framework and its multiple components including compliance capabilities. Mark has over 30 years’ experience in managing operations as well as technology, continuity and client relationship management services across multiple jurisdictions. Prior to joining Sanne in April 2014, Mark was Chief Operating Officer for the Jersey business of State Street and before that served, for several years, as Chief Risk Officer for their European alternative assets administration businesses.

Philip Godley Mr. Philip Godley is Senior Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is responsible for ensuring the group continues to build operational capabilities to support growth and deliver financial targets. Philip previously headed up Sanne’s debt business since joining the Company in 2006 and became COO in 2014. Philip has over 15 years’ experience in international financial services including providing administration and financial reporting services to specialist loan funds and other fixed income structures having also previously been employed at Deutsche Bank.

Kate Windall Ms. Kate Windall is Director of Human Resources of the company. is responsible for the delivery of commercially aligned HR solutions within a broad range of HR disciplines including business transformation, M&A, new jurisdictional start-ups, learning and development and employee relations. With more than 25 years HR experience she has a proven track record of supporting senior business leaders across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Americas and Asia. Kate joined Sanne in June 2013 from State Street where she was the HR Chief Operating Officer, EMEA.

Andrew Goodyear Mr. Andrew Goodyear is Director, Strategy and Change ofd the company. He is responsible for strategic planning and change management initiatives across the Group. He has considerable experience in organisational and operational change and works closely with the executive and business leaders to deliver initiatives in support of business growth. Andrew joined Sanne in 2008 and previously worked for RBS’s wealth management business specialising in strategic planning and implementation.

Daniel McKeon Mr. Daniel McKeon is Director Regulatory and Legal, and Company Secretary of the company. He provides regulatory and legal support to all Group entities. Prior to joining Sanne, Daniel was with Mourant, a major Jersey law firm, for six years working principally in their capital markets and structured finance team. Daniel also gained regulatory experience as a manager in the fund authorisation team of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Nicola Palios Ms. Nicola Palios is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is a lawyer who joined Mourant Group as a partner in 1995 and served as CEO of Mourant Group from 2003 to 2010, overseeing its expansion into new jurisdictions and ultimately the successful sale of the group companies to third parties. She currently runs her own consultancy business, serves as an executive director at Tranmere Rovers FC and holds 3 other non-executive director roles.