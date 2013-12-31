Name Description

Grant Gelink Mr. Grant Glenn Gelink has served as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Santam Ltd since May 30, 2013. He is a Director of FirstRand Ltd, Grindrod Ltd, Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd (Altron) and MTN Zakhele. Chief executive officer of Deloitte Southern Africa from 2006 to 2012. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company between June 1, 2012 and May 30, 2013. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since June 1, 2012. He has been Chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the Company since May 30, 2013.

Lize Lambrechts Ms. Lize Lambrechts is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She is a Director of Stalker Hutchison Admiral (Pty) Ltd, Centriq group of companies, MiWay group of companies, Emerald Risk Transfer (Pty) Ltd and chairperson of SAIA from 1 January 2015. Non-executive director of Sanlam Developing Markets, Sanlam Linked Investments, Sanlam Investments and Pensions UK, Channel Life, Glacier Financial Holdings and Sanlam UK.

Hendrik Nel Mr. Hendrik David Nel is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a Director of Centriq group of companies, Emerald Risk Transfer (Pty) Ltd, MiWay group of companies, Stalker Hutchison Admiral (Pty) Ltd, Central Plaza Investments 112 (Pty) Ltd, Swanvest 120 (Pty) Ltd, Brolink (Pty) Ltd, Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd, Mirabilis Engineering Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, First Bank Nigeria Insurance Ltd, Guardian National Insurance Company Ltd and Indwe Broker Holdings Ltd.

Rene Otto Mr. Rene Otto is Chief Executive Officer of MiWay of the Company. He is responsible for executing strategic plans and financial performance of MiWay as founding head and current chief executive officer.

Yaganthrie Ramiah Ms. Yaganthrie (Yegs) Ramiah has served as Brand and Marketing, Executive Director of Santam Ltd since December 13, 2011. She is a Director of Sanlam Ltd, Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd, Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd, Sanlam Investment Holdings Ltd and Adopt a School Foundation. She was Member of Executive Management - People & Brand of the Company between 2009 and December 13, 2011.

Ebrahim Asmal Mr. Ebrahim Asmal is Claims and Group Sourcing of Santam Ltd. He is responsible for the management of the claims value chain, including assessments services and quality assurance. Also responsible for group sourcing and facilities, leveraging the group’s procurement spending power to manage efficiency in the supply chain and drive opportunities related to new initiatives.

Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe Mr. Mokaedi Dilotsotlhe is Brand and marketing of the Company. He is Responsible for the management of the Santam Brand, corporate communication, developing and implementing strategic brand initiatives relating to change in distribution channels and ensuring that the Santam brand is well positioned across all of the target market segments.

Edward Gibbens Mr. Edward Gibbens is Santam Commercial and Personal of the company, He is responsible for growing gross premium income and underwriting profit through the company’s intermediated commercial and personal lines distribution channels; manages the efforts of business partners and intermediary distribution employees, analyses the competitive environment and develops future strategies to strengthen the company’s competitive position.

Quinten Matthew Mr. Quinten Matthew is Santam Specialist of the Company. He is responsible for developing and expanding the underwriting manager model, niche segments, affinity markets and specialist insurance (including Centriq); provides strategic input to each business; promotes growth and profit objectives; focuses on growing individual businesses by advancing entrepreneurship and specialist skills through partnerships, building on the synergy and support of Santam; and expands SEM partner business specialist capabilities.

John Melville Mr. John Melville is Risk Services of the company, He is Responsible for the underwriting function (including strategy and pricing); product solutions; actuarial services (including rating, capital modelling and solvency management); developing and implementing reinsurance strategy; and developing Santam Re into a growth and profit contributor for the group. Oversees the development and maintenance of systems and processes to support the operation of these functions and technical support to SEM partner businesses.

Jeanett Modise Ms. Jeanett Modise is Human Resources of the Company. She is Responsible for human resources. Leads and manages people strategy in line with best practice to enable successful execution of the Santam business objectives through engaged and competent people in an enabling work environment.

Temba Mvusi Mr. Temba I. Mvusi is Market Development - CSI of the Company. He is responsible for strategic stakeholder relations; provides strategic input into developing and growing the company in new markets and explores new intermediary opportunities in unserviced markets; drives group-wide transformation to ensure company sustainability, setting targets and ensuring the company meets its broad-based black economic empowerment responsibilities; and corporate social investment.

Kevin Wright Mr. Kevin J. Wright is Operations and IT of the Company. He is responsible for client services, ensuring efficient policy administration, operation of sales and administration contact centres. Also responsible for information technology and business change to bolster the business strategy by leveraging information and technology and overseeing the building of systems capabilities to enhance Santam’s agility and operational effectiveness.

Masood Allie Mr. Masood Allie is Company Secretary of Santam Ltd. He Admitted attorney with experience in corporate and commercial law, litigation and corporate governance. Former roles include company secretary of Oceana Group Ltd and Group Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager of Parmalat SA (Pty) Ltd.

Themba Gamedze Mr. Themba B. T. P. K. M. Gamedze has served as Non-Executive Director of Santam Ltd since October 16, 2006. He is a Director of Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd and Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd. Immediate past president of the Actuarial Society of South Africa and trustee of the Government Employees Pension Fund.

Ian Kirk Mr. Ian M. Kirk is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Chief executive officer of Sanlam Ltd and Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd. Previous chief executive officer of Santam Ltd from 2007 to 2014. Director of Channel Life Ltd, Genbel Securities (Pty) Ltd, Sanlam Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd, Sanlam Developing Markets Ltd, Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd, Sanlam Investment Holdings Ltd, Sanlam UK Ltd, Shriram Capital, Sanlam Netherlands Holding BV and WWF SA. Chairman of Association of Savings and Investment South Africa and Vumelana Advisory Fund NPC.

Machiel Reyneke Mr. Machiel Johannes Reyneke has served as Non-Executive Director of Santam Ltd since September 17, 2012. He is a Director of Indwe Broker Holdings Ltd, MiWay group of companies, Centriq group of companies, Santam Namibia Ltd and Central Plaza Investments 112 (Pty) Ltd. He was Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company between August 26, 2003 and September 17, 2012. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since June 1, 2016.

Heinie Werth Mr. Heinie Carl V. Werth has served as Non-Executive Director of Santam Ltd since September 13, 2016. Mr. Werth is a Chartered Accountant and also holds an MBA cum laude from Stellenbosch University. Mr. Werth is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM). He has previously held various executive positions in the Sanlam Group. He also starts serving as Member of the Company’s Risk Committee and Investment Committee as of September 13, 2016. He also holds a degree from Manchester Business School and a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Stellenbosch University.

Bruce Campbell Mr. Bruce Campbell has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Santam Ltd since October 4, 2010. He is Previous managing director of Mutual & Federal Insurance Holdings Ltd and previous group chief executive officer of Alexander Forbes. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Natal University, and a Masters degree in Business from University of South Africa - UNISA. He has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since October 4, 2010.

Marion Marole Ms. Marion Lesego Dawn Marole is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a Director of MTN Group Ltd, Mobile Telephone Networks Holdings (Pty) Ltd, MTN International (Pty) Ltd, South African Post Office SOC Ltd, Richards Bay Minerals (Pty) Ltd and Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Nomagugu Mtetwa Ms. Nomagugu V. Mtetwa has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Santam Ltd since February 8, 2017. Ms. Mtetwa is a Chartered Accountant and served as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2008 to 2014. She currently also serves as the audit committee chair of the Development Bank of South Africa. She has served as Member of the Risk Committee of the Company since February 8, 2017. She has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since May 31, 2017.